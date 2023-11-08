Just 26 Games Reviewers Say Were Fun For The Whole Family

1. A game of Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza because it's easy to learn, fun to play, fast-paced, and a round is sure to end in a barrel of laughs!
Dolphin Hat is a small business whose mission is to create easy-to-learn games that are fun for the whole family!
Promising review: "Fun for the whole family! Even my 5-year-old granddaughter learned it with no problem and can win!" —E/A
2. Laser tag — turn your living room or backyard into a battle arena!
You'll get four guns, four vests (front and back), and one charging station.
Promising reviews: "Everyone in the fam enjoys this game! It gets us all moving and laughing!" —MC M.
"This set was perfect for my grandkids ages 7, 11, 14, and 17. Even us adults played. They had so much fun. We set up obstacles to hide behind, such as: patio furniture, foldable table, ice chest, etc. Very easy to set up and play. Was definitely worth it." —Debbie L.
3. Unstable Unicorns, a friendship-destroying strategy game about unicorns and betrayal. Be the first to build up an army of seven unicorns using action cards to slow down your opponents.
Promising review: "We love playing this game as a family!!! It’s a staple in family game night now. Only takes a couple of play-throughs and some kind patience to learn for the whole family. My 11- and 13-year-old love it. My boyfriend and I even play it without the kids every now and then." —Chelsea Wolfe
4. A game of Photosynthesis so you can plant and nurture trees. Earn points as your trees grow and collect energy from the sun. This calm-yet-strategic game is great for new gamers!
Promising review: "This was certainly off the beaten path, but my kids really like this game. It's a good game for discussions about the lifecycles of plants and trees. It's also just fun for the whole family! My 8- and 10-year-old children really enjoy it. It is a beautiful game." —Eric Mabbott
5. A strategy-based wooden board game because it's a new take on the classic game tic-tac-toe that up to four people can play. This family-friendly game encourages the building of reasoning and critical thinking skills.
Promising review: "This is a blast for the whole family. Anyone can learn this in 30 seconds. We say 'one more game!' over and over whenever we get this out. It's hard to put down, and if there are a bunch of players, it gets easy to miss someone's plan, so even our 6-year-old can surprise us with a fair number of wins, making it fun for everyone." —Shawn
6. Or a game of Toss Across if you're looking for a more physically active version of tic-tac-toe. You'll take turns tossing a beanbag, hoping to turn your opponent's "X" into an "O."
7. Scythe — an engine-building board game where the only way to protect your land is to build armored mechs, go into combat with your friends, and explore "The Factory." Be sure you have time to play though; this game takes a little while to set up and at least 90 minutes to play.
Promising review: "It has enough strategy to be engaging, but isn't so heavy or complicated, which means our whole family can play it. My 8- and 10-year-old enjoyed playing it, but their mom and I definitely had the upper hand for being able to think about longer term goals when choosing moves. Once you understand the mechanics, it is really a simple game and the instruction manual covers almost all of the odd edge-case scenarios and is very well written. The quality of the pieces and artwork is above average. Despite being one of the more expensive board games we own, it is probably one of the better values as far as quality and entertainment. I wouldn't go with this if you are new to board games, but if you are looking to expand a new collection, this is a great game!" —OneSeventeen
8. A game of Catan so you can strategically buy, steal, and trade to build a new world while making sure your opponents don't have the resources to do the same.
Promising review: "The whole family enjoys playing this, from age 7 and up! (Incredibly everyone but the oldest person in the family has even won a game or two!) I really like that there are no bells and whistles to this game; the game pieces are little wooden shapes, which feels a little different (nice!) compared to the normal plastic pieces that we are used to in our day and age. It's a fun game in that even when it's not your turn per se, you still need to pay attention to the board and you can still barter/make trades with the players. Also the time factor is really nice — it takes about two hours to play, give or take 20 minutes." —Walla folks
9. Sushi Go! because you fancy a quick game of chance. Build the perfect sushi meal with cards that are passed around to each player and prove that you are the sushi master.
Promising review: "We were looking for a fun game for the whole family and we found it! Our 4-year-old is pretty advanced when it comes to games, but we were still surprised by how easily she understood and picked up this game (game says 8+). Super fun for kids AND adults. Rules may seem complicated at first but it’s very easy to pick up after just one round!" —Taryn Gross
10. A game of Coup if you're really great at bluffing in order to get your way. The rebellion is underway, and your objective is to be the last one standing.
Promising review: "It's hard to find a game my whole family likes. This game is parent and teen/YA-approved in my house. It's easy to learn, and the game can be played in just a few minutes. Each player gets two character cards. The player has the power of those characters (duke, ambassador, assassin, etc). You can play as those characters or bluff as if you're another character as you try to get enough coins to stage a coup and win the game. It's simple but fun." —MMom
11. A family-friendly game of Ticket to Ride where you are tasked with building train routes from one city to another. Gain points by completing routes and by having the longest one!
Promising review: "My whole family likes this game, from my 10-year-old nephew to my 61-year-old mother-in-law. Definitely a fun game for two, but it's even more fun when you have more people playing." —Samantha Scheppard
12. Betrayal at the House on the Hill — explore a haunted house, but beware! There is a traitor amongst your group. With seemingly infinite potential storylines to follow, you'll never get bored playing this cursed game.
Promising review: "Fun family game! We love this game. It’s not the quickest game to learn, but it is tons of fun. It’s set up so that every time you play this game, it’s different. Different characters, items, omens, bad guys, etc. That’s one reason we love it: It’s not the type of game you play a couple of times and then get tired of it. Every time is different. We love taking it to friends’ houses for game nights." —Taylor
