Just 33 Fun Products You’ll Be Glad Exist

1. A game of Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza because it's easy to learn, fun to play, fast-paced, and a round is sure to end in a barrel of laughs!
Dolphin Hat is a small business whose mission is to create easy-to-learn games that are fun for the whole family!
Promising review: "Seriously, you need this game! We've played from ages 11–60+ with three to five players in many different settings. You'll laugh and laugh, guaranteed. We play this at home for family game nights, give it as gifts, and take on trips for fun evenings of hanging out. Each player will develop a unique style of playing, and there will be goofy strategizing against the player who always seems to win. This inevitably ends in at least one player laughing so hard that they can't keep up, and then the chain reaction starts. Always a great hit!" —SKK
Get it from Dolphin Hat on Amazon for $9.84.
2. A super cute shaved sheep plushie whose fuzzy woolen coat you can quickly and easily shear (aka unzip). Made of soft, eco-friendly material, this little guy might just earn the right to be cuddled every night.
Promising review: "I love him. He is so cute and so well-made. He is the perfect size and shape. I named him Banana Peel Son since his wool comes off like a banana peel. Adorable. Would recommend to everyone." —Aerebys Stare
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
3. Or a simply adorable tiny hedgehog plush toy you'll wanna take on all of your travel adventures and mischievous escapades. If you're looking for a partner in crime, you've just found it!
Promising reviews: "I bought this for my girlfriend's sister, and she loves it! It is incredibly soft and cozy. The first thing we did was hold it like it is shown in the photo, and instantly fell in love. Anyone who loves hedgehogs needs to get one of these." —Derek
"Bought this as a Christmas gift for my BFF who loves hedgies. She squealed when she opened her present. 😂 She absolutely LOVES him, and even took him on her trip to Paris. It’s the perfect size to hold in your hand, and he is just so darned soft and cute. 100% recommend!" —A.H.
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
4. Or a huggable banana duck plush toy...that's it. That's the tweet. I mean, look at how adorable this little (but kinda big) guy is!
Promising review: "Once you get this duck, your life will be changed. It is soft and plush and perfect for snuggling! Banana duck is life." —Sarah Kenton
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four sizes).
5. A screaming goat figurine because every now and then you need to scream but feel a little too self-conscious to let out your roar. That's where this lil' guy comes in. It'll do the screaming for you! It even comes with a book full of fun facts and trivia about the ever-majestic goat.
Promising review: "This is a hilarious way to scream at the universe without hurting your throat. I often gift this to people who are struggling. It generates a smile and lets them know it’s OK to feel like screaming." —meggysmallz
Get it from Amazon for $7.65.
6. A mini wacky waving inflatable tube guy if you need a fun (but silent) coworker at your WFH station.
Promising review: "I opened the package and screamed for joy! As I placed the 9-volt battery, my hands were trembling with what was going to happen next! As I turned on the wacky waving inflatable tube man, I knew I have a friend for life. Someone you can really count on cheering you up when you are feeling down. He brought me such joy I started to cry with laughter and happiness." —Robert Wurstner
Get it from Amazon for $8.58.
7. A set of four dishwasher-safe cowboy straw toppers sure to keep your straw protected from any tiny bandits trying to sneak their way into your bottle.
8. A pair of acrylic UFO earrings that'll add an otherworldly element to your already ~fly~ outfit.
9. A Golden Girls-themed planter because you could use a bit of Sophia's sass to keep your stubborn jade alive. Or maybe you need Blanche's Southern charm to coax some seeds to root. OR maybe you should have Dorothy's practical nature to force some flowers to grow.
10. A pair of heat-resistant cat paw oven mitts purr-fect for keeping your own pretty paws protected.
11. A pack of vibrant fire colorants to add magic to every campfire. All you have to do is toss the unopened package into the fire and watch as purples, greens, and blues emerge from the flames!
Promising review: "If you love a campfire or a backyard blaze or know someone who does, these are just great fun. Takes fire-watching to a whole new hippy-trippy beautiful level. The colors are beautiful, and they make the camping experience extra special. Great little gift for the person who has everything. I gave them to a twentysomething and to a kid with 'mom or dad has to help you with this' and kept some for myself. I love these things." —MSM
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $6.94.
12. A durable sardine tin cosmetic bag that's actually spacious enough that your makeup won't feel, well, packed like sardines.
13. A whimsical bird-shaped acetate hair clip because you have im-PECK-able taste! Get ready to receive lots of EGG-citing compliments! OK, I'm done, I'm no comedi-HEN!
Promising review: "This clip is sooooooooo cute!! Very sturdy, and I can tell this is quality material and won’t break!" —Lillian Parizek
Get it from Amazon for $12.68+ (available in 13 styles).