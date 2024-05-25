BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Just 33 Fun Products You’ll Be Glad Exist

    The urge to impulse buy is strong in this one.

    Taylor Steele
    by Taylor Steele

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A game of Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza because it's easy to learn, fun to play, fast-paced, and a round is sure to end in a barrel of laughs!

    image of reviewer holding the deck of playing cards
    Hand holding three illustrated cards with whimsical food-animal combinations
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Dolphin Hat is a small business whose mission is to create easy-to-learn games that are fun for the whole family!

    Promising review: "Seriously, you need this game! We've played from ages 11–60+ with three to five players in many different settings. You'll laugh and laugh, guaranteed. We play this at home for family game nights, give it as gifts, and take on trips for fun evenings of hanging out. Each player will develop a unique style of playing, and there will be goofy strategizing against the player who always seems to win. This inevitably ends in at least one player laughing so hard that they can't keep up, and then the chain reaction starts. Always a great hit!" —SKK

    Get it from Dolphin Hat on Amazon for $9.84.

    2. A super cute shaved sheep plushie whose fuzzy woolen coat you can quickly and easily shear (aka unzip). Made of soft, eco-friendly material, this little guy might just earn the right to be cuddled every night.

    Person holding a plush sheep with a zipper, possibly a coin purse or small bag
    Hand holding a plush sheep with a backpack feature, ideal for a unique and cuddly storage option
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love him. He is so cute and so well-made. He is the perfect size and shape. I named him Banana Peel Son since his wool comes off like a banana peel. Adorable. Would recommend to everyone." —Aerebys Stare

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    3. Or a simply adorable tiny hedgehog plush toy you'll wanna take on all of your travel adventures and mischievous escapades. If you're looking for a partner in crime, you've just found it!

    The reviewer holding the plushie close up
    Reviewer's plush hedgehog on their trip in Paris
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I bought this for my girlfriend's sister, and she loves it! It is incredibly soft and cozy. The first thing we did was hold it like it is shown in the photo, and instantly fell in love. Anyone who loves hedgehogs needs to get one of these." —Derek

    "Bought this as a Christmas gift for my BFF who loves hedgies. She squealed when she opened her present. 😂 She absolutely LOVES him, and even took him on her trip to Paris. It’s the perfect size to hold in your hand, and he is just so darned soft and cute. 100% recommend!" —A.H.

    Get it from Amazon for $11.95.

    4. Or a huggable banana duck plush toy...that's it. That's the tweet. I mean, look at how adorable this little (but kinda big) guy is!

    a model hugging a large banana duck plushie
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Once you get this duck, your life will be changed. It is soft and plush and perfect for snuggling! Banana duck is life." —Sarah Kenton

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four sizes).

    5. A screaming goat figurine because every now and then you need to scream but feel a little too self-conscious to let out your roar. That's where this lil' guy comes in. It'll do the screaming for you! It even comes with a book full of fun facts and trivia about the ever-majestic goat.

    reviewer image of the small screaming goat figurine
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a hilarious way to scream at the universe without hurting your throat. I often gift this to people who are struggling. It generates a smile and lets them know it’s OK to feel like screaming." —meggysmallz

    Get it from Amazon for $7.65.

    6. A mini wacky waving inflatable tube guy if you need a fun (but silent) coworker at your WFH station. 

    Gif of three mini wacky waving inflatable tube guys flailing
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I opened the package and screamed for joy! As I placed the 9-volt battery, my hands were trembling with what was going to happen next! As I turned on the wacky waving inflatable tube man, I knew I have a friend for life. Someone you can really count on cheering you up when you are feeling down. He brought me such joy I started to cry with laughter and happiness." —Robert Wurstner

    Get it from Amazon for $8.58.

    7. A set of four dishwasher-safe cowboy straw toppers sure to keep your straw protected from any tiny bandits trying to sneak their way into your bottle. 

    brown cowboy hat straw topper on a Stanley cup
    Cowboy hat straw toppers in white, pink, brown, and black
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "So SO CUUUTE! 10/10!! Good product and keeps my straw from getting bugs or germs on it! Plus, it’s really cute." —JennA

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $6.99

    8. A pair of acrylic UFO earrings that'll add an otherworldly element to your already ~fly~ outfit.

    Close-up of a person's ear wearing a novelty earring shaped like a UFO abducting a cow
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought these earrings for a Halloween costume but have ended up wearing them countless more times as a statement piece! The quality is great and they are so unique!" —Jess T

    Get it from Amazon for $3.89.

    9. A Golden Girls-themed planter because you could use a bit of Sophia's sass to keep your stubborn jade alive. Or maybe you need Blanche's Southern charm to coax some seeds to root. OR maybe you should have Dorothy's practical nature to force some flowers to grow.

    A novelty planter shaped like Sophia from The Golden Girls, with succulent plants, next to fruit bowls on a kitchen counter
    Amazon

    This planter comes with a removable faux succulent.

    Promising review: "I Iove The Golden Girls, and when I saw this little planter, I knew I had to get it! She sits in my kitchen judging my cooking, lol." —Christina

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (Get it in Blanche, Dorothy, or Sophia).

    10. A pair of heat-resistant cat paw oven mitts purr-fect for keeping your own pretty paws protected. 

    cat oven mitts with pink paw design
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Ordered for my mom and was shocked at the quality! They are sooo thick and the design looks high end and exactly as pictured. Very impressed." —Nicole T

    Get them from Amazon for $12.59

    11. A pack of vibrant fire colorants to add magic to every campfire. All you have to do is toss the unopened package into the fire and watch as purples, greens, and blues emerge from the flames!

    reviewer image of colorful flames coming forth from a fire pit
    A campfire with logs, emitting colorful blue and green flames
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you love a campfire or a backyard blaze or know someone who does, these are just great fun. Takes fire-watching to a whole new hippy-trippy beautiful level. The colors are beautiful, and they make the camping experience extra special. Great little gift for the person who has everything. I gave them to a twentysomething and to a kid with 'mom or dad has to help you with this' and kept some for myself. I love these things." —MSM

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $6.94.

    12. A durable sardine tin cosmetic bag that's actually spacious enough that your makeup won't feel, well, packed like sardines.

    zippered makeup bags that look like sardine tins in various colors
    A cosmetic bag shaped like a yellow tin of
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Spacious. I love this little pouch. It’s so cute and even bigger than I thought it’d be." —Sarah R.

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in seven colors). 

    13. A whimsical bird-shaped acetate hair clip because you have im-PECK-able taste! Get ready to receive lots of EGG-citing compliments! OK, I'm done, I'm no comedi-HEN!

    image of the duck-shaped hair claw clip in the palm of a model's hand
    image of the peacock-shaped hair claw clip in the palm of a model's hand
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This clip is sooooooooo cute!! Very sturdy, and I can tell this is quality material and won’t break!" —Lillian Parizek

    Get it from Amazon for $12.68+ (available in 13 styles).