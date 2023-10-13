BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If You’re A Kid At Heart You’ll Love These 40 Fun Yet Functional Products

    Being an adult doesn't have to be boring.

    Taylor Steele
    by Taylor Steele

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A dimmable sad duck night-light who is just oh so relatable. He just needs to lie down real quick forever. This night-light has a 30-minute timer so you don't have to get up and turn it off before falling asleep.

    A light up duck laying on its side with a face of just complete bone deep existential despair
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. This has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99

    2. Or a whimsical, squeezable gummy bear night-light to help keep nasty nightmares away. It creates the perfect amount of ambient glow to usher you or your little ones to sleep.

    several gummy bear night lights in a row
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My daughter loves this! It was so cute and easy to use. Also, there is a small hole to hang it up :)" —Donna Dreher

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in five colors).

    3. A skin-smoothing polar bear hydrating eye stick for help reducing under-eye circles and puffiness. Its formula is enriched with glacial waters to help improve your skin's elasticity. Get ready to feel refreshed!

    The small polar bear shaped eye stick in a reviewer's hands
    Before and after pic of reviewer with dark under eyes that are gone in the second pic
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99

    4. A programmable pixel art display because it's also a functioning Bluetooth speaker with built-in video games for you to play. It has an accompanying app that'll allow you to choose from over 1000+ designs OR create your own pixel art to display.

    the divoom bluetooth speaker at night
    a gif of a junimo from stardew valley dancing on the bluetooth speaker screen
    www.amazon.com, Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I love it! It's so cute, and it fits perfectly with the decorations by my gaming setup. I love that you can change the pixels to what you want them to be with the app. I also love that you can play games on it; I think that's really cool. I was not expecting the sound quality to be so good — it sounds so clear! Just a side note: The noises the keys make are so so satisfying!!" —Asjani

    Get it from Amazon for $99.90 (available in five colors).

    5. A sturdy-yet-whimsical handmade cast-iron paper towel holder that'll add character to your kitchen!

    The holder in the shape of a dinosaur with a paper towel roll on it's long neck
    The holder in the shape of an octopus with a paper towel around one of the tentacles
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is the most adorable, weird TP holder! I was torn between the cat, frog, or giraffe. After getting this one and seeing how well made it is, I’ll probably be ordering one of each to change out when I get bored! These are solid and heavy enough that they won’t fall over when tearing off a square. 😂🙌🏻" —Jaime

    Get it from Amazon for $18.70+ (available in nine styles).

    6. A cute lil' octopus-shaped blackhead remover to gently scrub away excess sebum and exfoliate your pores. It'll help remove blackheads, whiteheads, and whatever else is trapped in your clogged pores. 

    image of reviewer holding up the octopus-shaped blackhead remover
    the cap off to show the salt on the top of the remover
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me. Smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust

    Get it from Amazon for $12.50

    7. A geometric dinosaur sculpture perfect for hiding your cookies or candies. Snack time just became a much more ~roaring~ time!

    a reviewer photo of a dinosaur figurine
    a reviewer photo of the same figurine with the mouth open revealing jelly beans inside
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This little dino is very nice and substantial. It is small, we use it to store our keys, and this works quite well. He is much heavier than expected, and the contrasting gold really stands out. He even has little pads on the bottom so he won't scratch whatever you set him on. We ABSOLUTELY LOVE HIM!!!" —Jeremy Szabo

    Get it from Amazon for $59.98 (available in three colors). 

    8. A silent and portable "flaming" humidifier because as nice as aromatherapy is on its own, it would be super metal for its fragrant steam to look like a burgeoning fire.

    GIF of A black humidifier with lights mimicking flamse coming out of it
    reviewer image of the white diffuser with flame-like emissions
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the flaming humidifier in action.

    Promising review: "I like how this diffuser kind of looks like a mini fireplace. I also like how long the water of this diffuser lasts — I always add my favorite essential oil in it when I go to sleep every night without worrying it will run out of water. I used to have insomnia and it helped me to sleep through the night with my relaxing essential oil scent, and it also worked as a humidifier." —Benny

    Get it from Amazon for $32.69+ (available in two colors). 

    9. A pack of delectably cute (and durable) cable protectors so your charger and headphone cords stop becoming frayed messes that end up not working anymore.

    reviewer image of the avocado cable hugger on a cord
    reviewer image of the pineapple shaped cable protector on a charger
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: “These are super cute and stay in place. They've held up great these past few months. They're a burst of adorable fun!” —Laura 

    Get 10 from Amazon for $11.99.

    10. A cute pickle wine stopper made of 100% food grade silicone to keep your red from turning into an undrinkable vinegar.

    Pickle shaped wine stopper next to the box it comes in
    The pickle inserted into the top of an open wine bottle
    www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the pickle wine stopper in action!

    Promising review: "I bought this pickle wine stopper for my nephew and his partner. It keeps air out of the bottle with a snug fit and it cleans up easily after use. The fact that they love 'pickle' anything is an added bonus!" —Cynthia

    Get it from Amazon for $11.66 (available in four other styles). 

    11. A "Gracula" garlic crusher — the Count has a garlic aversion but that doesn't mean he can't help you mince a little for your homemade pasta sauce. And it'll only take a few seconds!

    A reviewer twisting a vampire shaped garlic crusher and showing the garlic inside
    The garlic crusher sitting on a counter
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie

    Get it from Amazon for $17.95

    12. A whimsical wireless keyboard and mouse set because clickety-clacking away on emails all day can be made a little more fun with this colorful set. It even features typewriter-inspired round keys for a bit of a vintage flair.

    a reviewer photo of their desk set up with the green keyboard and matching mouse
    a reviewer photo of the purple keyboard and matching mouse
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    The set includes a wireless keyboard and a wireless mouse with a USB receiver. Pick up some AA batteries — both will need them!

    Promising review: "So, I just transitioned to work from home and wanted a cool keyboard for my new workspace. I tried two others, and they worked but I wasn’t 100% happy with the style, shape, nor color. A friend showed me her keyboard, and I fell in love with it. Hers was the pink/colorful option. I immediately went on Amazon and found the purple/lilac color and ordered. I received it today, and I’m so pleased. I love hearing the click-clack sound of keys being hit with my nails, and the weight of the keyboard is nice and heavy — it feels well made. I’m still getting used to the mouse (it’s a wider shape then I’m used to) but it works and matches my keyboard. Now if only I could find a purple monitor, LOL. I highly recommend this keyboard. Happy typing!" —Kimberly Renee

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in 11 colors).

    13. A darling cloud-shaped magnetic key holder so you never misplace your keys again. This easy-to-install key holder needs no hooks since its three powerful magnets can hold up your keychains!

    A minimalist cloud magnet tacked to a wall holding two sets of car keys