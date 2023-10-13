If You’re A Kid At Heart You’ll Love These 40 Fun Yet Functional Products

1. A dimmable sad duck night-light who is just oh so relatable. He just needs to lie down real quick forever. This night-light has a 30-minute timer so you don't have to get up and turn it off before falling asleep.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. This has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
2. Or a whimsical, squeezable gummy bear night-light to help keep nasty nightmares away. It creates the perfect amount of ambient glow to usher you or your little ones to sleep.
Promising review: "My daughter loves this! It was so cute and easy to use. Also, there is a small hole to hang it up :)" —Donna Dreher
3. A skin-smoothing polar bear hydrating eye stick for help reducing under-eye circles and puffiness. Its formula is enriched with glacial waters to help improve your skin's elasticity. Get ready to feel refreshed!
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
4. A programmable pixel art display because it's also a functioning Bluetooth speaker with built-in video games for you to play. It has an accompanying app that'll allow you to choose from over 1000+ designs OR create your own pixel art to display.
Promising review: "I love it! It's so cute, and it fits perfectly with the decorations by my gaming setup. I love that you can change the pixels to what you want them to be with the app. I also love that you can play games on it; I think that's really cool. I was not expecting the sound quality to be so good — it sounds so clear! Just a side note: The noises the keys make are so so satisfying!!" —Asjani
5. A sturdy-yet-whimsical handmade cast-iron paper towel holder that'll add character to your kitchen!
Promising review: "This is the most adorable, weird TP holder! I was torn between the cat, frog, or giraffe. After getting this one and seeing how well made it is, I’ll probably be ordering one of each to change out when I get bored! These are solid and heavy enough that they won’t fall over when tearing off a square. 😂🙌🏻" —Jaime
6. A cute lil' octopus-shaped blackhead remover to gently scrub away excess sebum and exfoliate your pores. It'll help remove blackheads, whiteheads, and whatever else is trapped in your clogged pores.
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me. Smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
7. A geometric dinosaur sculpture perfect for hiding your cookies or candies. Snack time just became a much more ~roaring~ time!
Promising review: "This little dino is very nice and substantial. It is small, we use it to store our keys, and this works quite well. He is much heavier than expected, and the contrasting gold really stands out. He even has little pads on the bottom so he won't scratch whatever you set him on. We ABSOLUTELY LOVE HIM!!!" —Jeremy Szabo
8. A silent and portable "flaming" humidifier because as nice as aromatherapy is on its own, it would be super metal for its fragrant steam to look like a burgeoning fire.
Promising review: "I like how this diffuser kind of looks like a mini fireplace. I also like how long the water of this diffuser lasts — I always add my favorite essential oil in it when I go to sleep every night without worrying it will run out of water. I used to have insomnia and it helped me to sleep through the night with my relaxing essential oil scent, and it also worked as a humidifier." —Benny
9. A pack of delectably cute (and durable) cable protectors so your charger and headphone cords stop becoming frayed messes that end up not working anymore.
10. A cute pickle wine stopper made of 100% food grade silicone to keep your red from turning into an undrinkable vinegar.
Promising review: "I bought this pickle wine stopper for my nephew and his partner. It keeps air out of the bottle with a snug fit and it cleans up easily after use. The fact that they love 'pickle' anything is an added bonus!" —Cynthia
11. A "Gracula" garlic crusher — the Count has a garlic aversion but that doesn't mean he can't help you mince a little for your homemade pasta sauce. And it'll only take a few seconds!
Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie
12. A whimsical wireless keyboard and mouse set because clickety-clacking away on emails all day can be made a little more fun with this colorful set. It even features typewriter-inspired round keys for a bit of a vintage flair.
The set includes a wireless keyboard and a wireless mouse with a USB receiver. Pick up some AA batteries — both will need them!
Promising review: "So, I just transitioned to work from home and wanted a cool keyboard for my new workspace. I tried two others, and they worked but I wasn’t 100% happy with the style, shape, nor color. A friend showed me her keyboard, and I fell in love with it. Hers was the pink/colorful option. I immediately went on Amazon and found the purple/lilac color and ordered. I received it today, and I’m so pleased. I love hearing the click-clack sound of keys being hit with my nails, and the weight of the keyboard is nice and heavy — it feels well made. I’m still getting used to the mouse (it’s a wider shape then I’m used to) but it works and matches my keyboard. Now if only I could find a purple monitor, LOL. I highly recommend this keyboard. Happy typing!" —Kimberly Renee
