    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Folks Call These 29 Products Staples In Their Skincare Routines

    If these aren't already a part of your daily regimen, you need to add them *now*.

    Taylor Steele
    by Taylor Steele

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence with a hydrating and hypoallergenic formula that can help remove dark spots and fine lines.

    before photo of a reviewer with cheek breakouts and acne scars next to an after photo of the same reviewer whose cheeks are now much more even and all their breakouts are gone
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was skeptical because I thought this was just an overhyped item, but within the first two days I saw a noticeable difference in the glow and texture of my face. After a week, even more so. I already have a pretty solid skincare routine so I didn’t think this would make the big impact that it did. I highly recommend and it will definitely be a staple of my routine from now on." —andy

    Get it from Amazon for $14.50.

    2. And an all-in-one face-repairing cream with hyaluronic acid from the same company because it'll moisturize, hydrate, repair, AND soothe irritated skin. This also contains snail mucin which aids in exfoliation.

    before image of a reviewer whose face is covered in red acne
    after image of the reviewer with much clearer skin
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don’t know how I was living without this stuff! It makes my skin feel so much better! It’s also helped with my hormonal breakouts! I put it in on every morning and night. It sinks in quickly. It has a very interesting texture to it and has no scent. Great for sensitive skin! I will always repurchase! It’s now a daily staple!" —Niki

    Get it from Amazon for $28.

    3. A fast-working calming cream for skin irritated by acne, sun exposure, or shaving. It'll also help repair damaged skin and prevent scarring.

    image of reviewer holding up the little jar of cream
    reviewer with rosacea and dark red splotches on their nose and cheeks
    the same reviewer with skin that's no longer red
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've tried every moisturizer imaginable for my dry, sensitive, rosacea-prone face and nothing works as well as this one does. I've been using it for a week, and I've had no breakouts, no irritation, and my rosacea has improved significantly! It absorbs quickly into my skin. I typically use it with Elizavecca's hyaluronic acid serum. This isn't a large container, so only a small amount is needed. It's worth the price and is my new staple in my skincare routine!" —Kara

    Get it from Amazon for $21.90+ (available in two sizes).

    4. A detoxifying vegan facial scrub to purify and brighten skin with sea kelp, lemon peel, and French green clay. It's made with all skin types in mind.

    image of a reviewer with acne and red skin
    after image of the same reviewer with clearer skin
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My new skincare staple! I was pleasantly surprised with the effectiveness of this product! I get flaky skin around my nose and chin during the harsh Wisconsin winters and I need something with a little grit to smooth things out. I chose this product based on the reasonable price and excellent reviews. Although the smell (very earthy/sea plant-y) turned me off initially, I have gotten used to it. I use this product every 2–3 days and it keeps those flakes at bay and helps give my skin a more even, healthy appearance. I tend toward redness, and this is not overly harsh on my skin. Combine it with a great serum and moisturizer and BAM — glowing skin!" —expatnat

    Get it from Amazon for $6.62.

    5. A moisturizing lip oil that also acts as a lip stain because we're in our multitasking era. This silky oil will help soothe and soften your lips.

    image of reviewer's hand holding up the lip oil
    image of a reviewer wearing the lip oil
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I will keep repurchasing this I love it so so much. I get compliments all of time when I’m wearing it so it’s now a staple in my makeup routine." —Elise

    Get it from Amazon for $12 (available in 10 styles).

    6. A rejuvenating eye cream because its all-natural and vegan ingredients absorb quickly into the skin to start the process of brightening and lifting your under-eye area. Perpetual late nights got nothing on this cream!

    image of a dollop of the eye cream on a reviewer's hand
    before and after images of a reviewer whose dark, saggy under eyes become less saggy and brighter
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    LilyAna Naturals is a family-owned small business using natural ingredients to craft high-quality skincare products.

    Promising review: "This product has visibly reduced fine lines in my skin and is a staple in my skincare routine." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from LilyAna Naturals on Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes).

    7. Or a skin-smoothing polar bear hydrating eye stick for reducing under-eye circles and puffiness. Its formula is enriched with glacial waters to help improve your skin's elasticity. Get ready to feel refreshed!

    The small polar bear shaped eye stick in a reviewer's hands
    Before and after pic of reviewer with dark under eyes that are gone in the second pic
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "The cooling sensation is so refreshing, and this gives just the right amount of moisture without being too heavy. It's a staple in my skincare routine!" —Lauren

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99

    8. An exfoliating glove to help you bring the spa experience home. Easily lift away dead skin to reveal soft and glowy skin.

    Reviewer with shower mitt on hand
    Reviewer's leg with dead skin
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "THIS WORKS!!!! I cannot BELIEVE the amount of dead skin that this thing removed. I was absolutely horrified! 😱😱😱😱. This will be a staple in my regimen until the end of time." —Trinity03

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (also available in a pack of two).

    9. A hydrating Tula face cleanser so you can gently and easily remove dirt, makeup, and impurities. This gel-based cleanser is made with prebiotics, probiotic extracts, and turmeric to nourish, smooth, and balance skin.

    before image of reviewer with acne and scarring on the right side of their face
    after image of the same reviewer six months later with noticeably clearer and smoother skin
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "This face wash has been a staple in my skincare routine for about a year now. It really helps my sensitive skin stay clear." —Victoria

    "I've got pretty oily skin and this manages to leave my skin feeling smooth and clean, even after working in an industrial environment for hours getting who knows what all over me. The size is great, you don't need much of this stuff to get the job done." —Athugard

    Get it from Amazon for $13.80+ (available in five sizes).

    10. Paula's Choice BHA liquid exfoliant if you've got oily or combo skin, or are sensitive to scents but want to gently unclog your pores, as well as exfoliate and brighten your skin. This unscented leave-on formula is gentle enough for daily use though you may need to work up to that.

    before and after images of a reviewer with visibly large and clogged pores then becoming clean and pore-free
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "First and foremost, the 2% salicylic acid formula works wonders in combating breakouts and clogged pores. I’ve noticed a significant reduction in blackheads and whiteheads since incorporating this exfoliant into my routine. It gently exfoliates the skin, unclogs pores, and helps to prevent future blemishes, leaving my complexion smoother and clearer. What sets this exfoliant apart is its lightweight and non-irritating formula. It absorbs quickly into the skin without any sticky or greasy residue. It’s also fragrance-free, which is great for sensitive skin like mine. I’ve experienced no redness or irritation while using this product, even with regular use. It has become a staple in my skincare routine." —Ana Torres

    Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).

    11. Or a Sunday Riley lactic acid treatment because you're looking for instantly plump and glowing skin. This is perfect for folks with dehydrated, sun-damaged, or breakout-prone skin. It's also formulated to brighten dark spots and disappear fine lines.

    reviewers skin before using the serum
    reviewers skin after using the serum
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This has quickly become a staple in my skincare routine, providing impressive results in terms of skin texture and radiance. Its exfoliating properties work wonders in promoting skin renewal and addressing dullness. Over time, I've noticed a significant improvement in the overall smoothness and brightness of my complexion. The serum's lightweight texture allows for easy application and absorption, and it layers well with other skincare products. I've found that incorporating it into my nighttime routine has been particularly effective, as I wake up with a noticeably refreshed and revitalized appearance." —Panda

    Get it from Amazon for $43+ (available in three sizes).

    12. Or a container of 60 Elemis resurfacing facial pads (also made with lactic acid) that are designed to reduce the look of dark spots, pores, and uneven skin texture. Each pad will gently exfoliate your skin, leaving you looking and feeling brighter!

    A model applying a pad on their face
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "Love these pads! New skincare routine staple." —samantha

    "I’m in my late 30s and started having hormonal breakouts quite often in my 20s. I’ve used prescription meds and ointments and still struggled with breakouts. I got these on a Prime Day deal. I started using them while I had an active breakout that would not heal and these immediately healed it! I’m shocked! I use one in the morning before makeup and at night after I’ve washed my face. Huge game changer in my skincare routine now! LOVE!!" —Emily

    Get them from Amazon for $51.20.

    13. An Embryolisse face cream and makeup primer formulated with soothing aloe vera, nourishing shea butter, and protective beeswax to moisturize as you prepare your face for your full glam lewk.

    A reviewer showing their makeup applied on top of the cream
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "An absolute game changer for my skincare routine. Its lightweight and nongreasy formula absorbs quickly, leaving my skin feeling soft and hydrated all day. I love how it serves as a great primer for makeup, creating a smooth canvas for application. The cream's nourishing properties have significantly improved my skin's texture and elasticity, reducing the appearance of fine lines. This face cream is now a must-have staple in my daily skincare regimen." —Natasha

    Get it from Amazon for $16.

    14. K-beauty rice extract toner because it creates a protective barrier over your skin that'll help prevent water loss, eliminate dead skin cells, and provide moisture. It'll even help balance and refine skin texture. If you're dealing with flaky, dull, or rough skin, try adding this toner to your skincare routine!

    side by side before images of a reviewer with clogged pores and acne that then disappears
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This toner has kept my skin moisturized, bright, and clear! I simply love it! A new staple in my skincare routine." —Lindsay

    Get it from Amazon for $22.

    15. Or, this K-beauty calming facial toner made from heartleaf extract to help soothe, hydrate, and balance your skin's pH level. This vegan and paraben-free toner is designed to be safe for sensitive skin and can help protect from external irritations.

    image of reviewer holding a bottle of the toner
    before image of a reviewer with red skin and acne and an after image with severely less redness and acne
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This exceeded my expectations. The formula is gentle and didn't irritate my sensitive skin. After using it for a few weeks, I noticed a significant reduction in my pores' appearance, and my skin felt smoother and more even-toned. I'm thrilled with the results. This toner has become a staple in my skincare routine. Highly recommended." —Natasha

    Get it from Amazon for $19.69.

    16. An RoC retinol night cream for help reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while also lifting and smoothing skin. Got dull and dry skin? Well, this might just be the answer to your prayers!

    before and after images of a reviewer with clogged pores and acne that are all then cleared up
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got this after intensive research on the best creams out there to fight wrinkles. My skin was pretty blah at night, and I noticed that I had a lot of darkness under my eyes, which brought out the wrinkle cracks that started developing recently. I use these nightly. After washing with only water, I apply a retinoid and then use the creams for my face and eyes as directed. Immediately, I feel like my skin is soft and glowing. After a couple of months of this, I also noticed the area under my eyes are appreciably lighter, and the cracks I was concerned about are nearly unnoticeable. I consider this the staple of my night regime and will continue to use them nightly. I highly recommend." —koffee brown

    Get it from Amazon for $16.19.

    17. A fast-absorbing, plant-based Eight Saints face oil made with marula oil, which is high in antioxidants, and jojoba oil, which is great for hydration. You can expect to soothe and smooth skin in one fell swoop!

    image of reviewer with red and inflamed skin
    after image of the same reviewer with calm and smooth skin
    www.amazon.com

    Eight Saints is a woman-owned small biz using only eight plant-based ingredients in their skincare products.

    Promising review: "I love Eight Saints products. This one is a staple in my nightly face routine. My skin loves it, and it smells amazing." —Katie

    Get it from Eight Saints on Amazon for $46.