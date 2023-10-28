Folks Call These 29 Products Staples In Their Skincare Routines

Promising review: "I was skeptical because I thought this was just an overhyped item, but within the first two days I saw a noticeable difference in the glow and texture of my face. After a week, even more so. I already have a pretty solid skincare routine so I didn’t think this would make the big impact that it did. I highly recommend and it will definitely be a staple of my routine from now on." —andy

Get it from Amazon for $14.50.

