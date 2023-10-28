Folks Call These 29 Products Staples In Their Skincare Routines

1. A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence with a hydrating and hypoallergenic formula that can help remove dark spots and fine lines.
Promising review: "I was skeptical because I thought this was just an overhyped item, but within the first two days I saw a noticeable difference in the glow and texture of my face. After a week, even more so. I already have a pretty solid skincare routine so I didn’t think this would make the big impact that it did. I highly recommend and it will definitely be a staple of my routine from now on." —andy
Get it from Amazon for $14.50.
2. And an all-in-one face-repairing cream with hyaluronic acid from the same company because it'll moisturize, hydrate, repair, AND soothe irritated skin. This also contains snail mucin which aids in exfoliation.
Promising review: "I don’t know how I was living without this stuff! It makes my skin feel so much better! It’s also helped with my hormonal breakouts! I put it in on every morning and night. It sinks in quickly. It has a very interesting texture to it and has no scent. Great for sensitive skin! I will always repurchase! It’s now a daily staple!" —Niki
Get it from Amazon for $28.
3. A fast-working calming cream for skin irritated by acne, sun exposure, or shaving. It'll also help repair damaged skin and prevent scarring.
Promising review: "I've tried every moisturizer imaginable for my dry, sensitive, rosacea-prone face and nothing works as well as this one does. I've been using it for a week, and I've had no breakouts, no irritation, and my rosacea has improved significantly! It absorbs quickly into my skin. I typically use it with Elizavecca's hyaluronic acid serum. This isn't a large container, so only a small amount is needed. It's worth the price and is my new staple in my skincare routine!" —Kara
Get it from Amazon for $21.90+ (available in two sizes).
4. A detoxifying vegan facial scrub to purify and brighten skin with sea kelp, lemon peel, and French green clay. It's made with all skin types in mind.
Promising review: "My new skincare staple! I was pleasantly surprised with the effectiveness of this product! I get flaky skin around my nose and chin during the harsh Wisconsin winters and I need something with a little grit to smooth things out. I chose this product based on the reasonable price and excellent reviews. Although the smell (very earthy/sea plant-y) turned me off initially, I have gotten used to it. I use this product every 2–3 days and it keeps those flakes at bay and helps give my skin a more even, healthy appearance. I tend toward redness, and this is not overly harsh on my skin. Combine it with a great serum and moisturizer and BAM — glowing skin!" —expatnat
Get it from Amazon for $6.62.
5. A moisturizing lip oil that also acts as a lip stain because we're in our multitasking era. This silky oil will help soothe and soften your lips.
6. A rejuvenating eye cream because its all-natural and vegan ingredients absorb quickly into the skin to start the process of brightening and lifting your under-eye area. Perpetual late nights got nothing on this cream!
LilyAna Naturals is a family-owned small business using natural ingredients to craft high-quality skincare products.
Promising review: "This product has visibly reduced fine lines in my skin and is a staple in my skincare routine." —Amazon Customer
Get it from LilyAna Naturals on Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes).
7. Or a skin-smoothing polar bear hydrating eye stick for reducing under-eye circles and puffiness. Its formula is enriched with glacial waters to help improve your skin's elasticity. Get ready to feel refreshed!
8. An exfoliating glove to help you bring the spa experience home. Easily lift away dead skin to reveal soft and glowy skin.
9. A hydrating Tula face cleanser so you can gently and easily remove dirt, makeup, and impurities. This gel-based cleanser is made with prebiotics, probiotic extracts, and turmeric to nourish, smooth, and balance skin.
Promising reviews: "This face wash has been a staple in my skincare routine for about a year now. It really helps my sensitive skin stay clear." —Victoria
"I've got pretty oily skin and this manages to leave my skin feeling smooth and clean, even after working in an industrial environment for hours getting who knows what all over me. The size is great, you don't need much of this stuff to get the job done." —Athugard
Get it from Amazon for $13.80+ (available in five sizes).
10. Paula's Choice BHA liquid exfoliant if you've got oily or combo skin, or are sensitive to scents but want to gently unclog your pores, as well as exfoliate and brighten your skin. This unscented leave-on formula is gentle enough for daily use though you may need to work up to that.
Promising review: "First and foremost, the 2% salicylic acid formula works wonders in combating breakouts and clogged pores. I’ve noticed a significant reduction in blackheads and whiteheads since incorporating this exfoliant into my routine. It gently exfoliates the skin, unclogs pores, and helps to prevent future blemishes, leaving my complexion smoother and clearer. What sets this exfoliant apart is its lightweight and non-irritating formula. It absorbs quickly into the skin without any sticky or greasy residue. It’s also fragrance-free, which is great for sensitive skin like mine. I’ve experienced no redness or irritation while using this product, even with regular use. It has become a staple in my skincare routine." —Ana Torres
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).
11. Or a Sunday Riley lactic acid treatment because you're looking for instantly plump and glowing skin. This is perfect for folks with dehydrated, sun-damaged, or breakout-prone skin. It's also formulated to brighten dark spots and disappear fine lines.
Promising review: "This has quickly become a staple in my skincare routine, providing impressive results in terms of skin texture and radiance. Its exfoliating properties work wonders in promoting skin renewal and addressing dullness. Over time, I've noticed a significant improvement in the overall smoothness and brightness of my complexion. The serum's lightweight texture allows for easy application and absorption, and it layers well with other skincare products. I've found that incorporating it into my nighttime routine has been particularly effective, as I wake up with a noticeably refreshed and revitalized appearance." —Panda
Get it from Amazon for $43+ (available in three sizes).
12. Or a container of 60 Elemis resurfacing facial pads (also made with lactic acid) that are designed to reduce the look of dark spots, pores, and uneven skin texture. Each pad will gently exfoliate your skin, leaving you looking and feeling brighter!
Promising reviews: "Love these pads! New skincare routine staple." —samantha
"I’m in my late 30s and started having hormonal breakouts quite often in my 20s. I’ve used prescription meds and ointments and still struggled with breakouts. I got these on a Prime Day deal. I started using them while I had an active breakout that would not heal and these immediately healed it! I’m shocked! I use one in the morning before makeup and at night after I’ve washed my face. Huge game changer in my skincare routine now! LOVE!!" —Emily
Get them from Amazon for $51.20.
13. An Embryolisse face cream and makeup primer formulated with soothing aloe vera, nourishing shea butter, and protective beeswax to moisturize as you prepare your face for your full glam lewk.
Promising review: "An absolute game changer for my skincare routine. Its lightweight and nongreasy formula absorbs quickly, leaving my skin feeling soft and hydrated all day. I love how it serves as a great primer for makeup, creating a smooth canvas for application. The cream's nourishing properties have significantly improved my skin's texture and elasticity, reducing the appearance of fine lines. This face cream is now a must-have staple in my daily skincare regimen." —Natasha
Get it from Amazon for $16.
14. A K-beauty rice extract toner because it creates a protective barrier over your skin that'll help prevent water loss, eliminate dead skin cells, and provide moisture. It'll even help balance and refine skin texture. If you're dealing with flaky, dull, or rough skin, try adding this toner to your skincare routine!
15. Or, this K-beauty calming facial toner made from heartleaf extract to help soothe, hydrate, and balance your skin's pH level. This vegan and paraben-free toner is designed to be safe for sensitive skin and can help protect from external irritations.
Promising review: "This exceeded my expectations. The formula is gentle and didn't irritate my sensitive skin. After using it for a few weeks, I noticed a significant reduction in my pores' appearance, and my skin felt smoother and more even-toned. I'm thrilled with the results. This toner has become a staple in my skincare routine. Highly recommended." —Natasha
Get it from Amazon for $19.69.
16. An RoC retinol night cream for help reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while also lifting and smoothing skin. Got dull and dry skin? Well, this might just be the answer to your prayers!
Promising review: "I got this after intensive research on the best creams out there to fight wrinkles. My skin was pretty blah at night, and I noticed that I had a lot of darkness under my eyes, which brought out the wrinkle cracks that started developing recently. I use these nightly. After washing with only water, I apply a retinoid and then use the creams for my face and eyes as directed. Immediately, I feel like my skin is soft and glowing. After a couple of months of this, I also noticed the area under my eyes are appreciably lighter, and the cracks I was concerned about are nearly unnoticeable. I consider this the staple of my night regime and will continue to use them nightly. I highly recommend." —koffee brown
Get it from Amazon for $16.19.
17. A fast-absorbing, plant-based Eight Saints face oil made with marula oil, which is high in antioxidants, and jojoba oil, which is great for hydration. You can expect to soothe and smooth skin in one fell swoop!
Eight Saints is a woman-owned small biz using only eight plant-based ingredients in their skincare products.
Promising review: "I love Eight Saints products. This one is a staple in my nightly face routine. My skin loves it, and it smells amazing." —Katie
Get it from Eight Saints on Amazon for $46.