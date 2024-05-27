If Your Dad Is The King Of Dad-Jokes, He Might Love These 30 Quirky Fathers’ Day Gifts

Hey! While we’re doing our best to make sure the products we feature will arrive in time for Father's Day, shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. Be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for the 16th!
1. A Star Wars-inspired Stormtrooper electric shaver so they can get their face as smooth as a Baby Yoda's bottom.
Promising review: "I’ve been meaning to get a Panasonic shaver for a while now, and as a Star Wars fan, this was the perfect one. I use it every morning, and it quickly gives me a nice smooth shave. The little water-cleaning pass-through makes cleanup super easy. The pop-up trimmer is also great to have, and the shaver overall feels nice in my hand. I also like how quickly it charges. If I ever forget and let the battery run low, plugging it in for a few minutes has it ready to go for a shave. The Stormtrooper design is really nice and sleek, and it fits the theme perfectly. I’d definitely recommend this shaver, especially if you’re a Star Wars fan!" —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $149.99.
2. A screaming goat figurine because sometimes they need a buddy to scream it out with. It even comes with a book full of fun facts and trivia about the ever-majestic goat.
Promising review: "This is a hilarious way to scream at the universe without hurting your throat. I often gift this to people who are struggling. It generates a smile and lets them know it’s OK to feel like screaming." —meggysmallz
Get it from Amazon for $7.65.
3. A pack of 16 slingshot chickens they can pull, stretch, and fling at the wall or ceiling when they're feeling a bit bored, angry, or fidgety.
Promising review: "My younger nieces and nephews love these rubber chickens (and so do their fathers). They especially love shooting them at the ceiling and seeing whose stays up the longest. They leave no marks on the ceiling and keep them entertained for quite some time. I have bought them in several colors so they can tell them apart when they are playing. Great fun." —Diane
Get them from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in three colors).
4. A convenient lil' condiment fork if their love of pickles and olives is only matched by how much they hate getting soggy fingers by grabbing them straight out of the jar. All they have to do is place the silicone band around the top of the jar, and voila!
Check out a TikTok of the condiment fork in action.
Promising review: "Great kitchen item. Forks are great for getting pickles out of the jar, but if you have kids/lazy people (lol), you know that dirty hands are going into that jar. 😉 This has really prevented that from happening. It comes with two different rings to fit whatever size jar, a stabber holder, and a stabbing stick." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
5. A carton of popcorn seasoning salt so their at-home movie night snack rivals that of their local movie theater.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord only has good things to say about this:
"Our family recently unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn. I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm."
Promising review: “This is what you want. You came here for movie theater salt. This is the real deal. Get it. Your life will be better.” —Clete R. Blackwell
Get it from Amazon for $9.40.
6. A pair of (surprisingly) cozy fish slippers whose anti-skid soles not only ensure that these sandals are more wear-resistant but will also make sure they don't go slippin' and slidin' like, well, a wet fish.
Promising review: "They fit great and look awesome. I wear them when I fish and take out the boat. They've been good luck, and everyone gets a kick out of them." —craigslistor
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in women's sizes 5–16/men's sizes 3–15 and in 11 colors).
7. A rebellious mini frog statue perfect for decorating their garden and flipping off the neighbors.
8. A mini wacky waving inflatable tube guy if they need a fun (but silent) coworker at their WFH station. Or if they need a good laugh while on their porcelain throne.
Promising review: "I opened the package and screamed for joy! As I placed the 9-volt battery, my hands were trembling with what was going to happen next! As I turned on the wacky waving inflatable tube man, I knew I have a friend for life. Someone you can really count on cheering you up when you are feeling down. He brought me such joy I started to cry with laughter and happiness." —Robert Wurstner
Get it from Amazon for $8.58.
9. A Mjolnir bottle opener — others will ~Marvel~ at how strong they are as they pop open a Corona with ease!
Promising review: "I feel really strong and powerful when I use the 'Hammer of Thor' to crack open a bottle of the finest mead. It is a fine hammer and works exceptionally well, as only a hammer of the gods can do. When I wield the hammer, it takes me back to days of old in Asgard." —I Held Thor's Hammer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two colors).
10. And a 44-piece Mjölnir toolbox sure to make you feel like a superhero every time you use what's in it to fix a household problem.
This toolbox comes with all your basic tool needs, including a hammer, a tape measure, a level, a screwdriver, a wrench, a ratcheting wrench, and a utility knife.
Promising reviews: "We bought this for my husband for Father's Day, and it was a huge hit. We are a Marvel-loving household, so it fits right in. My husband is a contractor, so he has all the tools, but it is perfect to have in the house when I ask him to hang a shelf, a picture, or whatever. It has lots of handy tools inside, my husband was impressed with the quality of each tool and the variety. Plus, he feels cool holding Thor's hammer, haha." —Monica Aldrich
"My husband is extremely difficult to buy for. I end up trying to buy him functional, funny stuff. This was actually well-made, and he thought it was pretty clever. He drags it out when someone needs help. Gets a good giggle." —Tatorie79
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in two styles).
11. A "Grillfather" apron so they can show off their burger-making abilities to the ~mob~ of family and friends waiting to eat at their next summer shindig.
12. A wearable shark blanket if their favorite character in Jaws is, well, Jaws. Now they can cozy up on the couch to watch it! Dun dunnn!
Promising review: "It's so cozy, and soft, and funny, too! It is a perfect gift." —Ester Parolari
Get it from Amazon for $19.90+ (available in unisex sizes XS–XXL).
13. A "Gracula" garlic crusher — just because the Count has a garlic aversion doesn't mean he can't help them mince a little for their homemade pasta sauce. And it'll only take a few seconds!
Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.