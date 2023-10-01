Even If You’re Not Handy At All, You Can Still Make These 28 Easy Home Improvements Before Winter Hits

1. A bottle of Feed-N-Wax wood polish and conditioner that'll not only enhance your floor's and furniture's glow, but will also layer them with a protective coating of carnauba wax and beeswax, so there's less polishing for you to do in the future.
Promising review: "I have natural wood floors and work from home. I didn’t pay attention to the fact that my desk wheels were wearing out and drying out my floor. I was able to repair two years of wheel dryness in like 15 minutes. I’ve been able to do it on other areas of our wood floor and it repairs and moisturizes areas where my dogs have run across the floor over and over. It is really one of the best products I’ve ever used." —Amazon Customer
2. A pack of touch-up paint pens so you can address the splotches left over from when you removed your painter's tape from the striped accent wall you painted a few years ago. Just fill one of these pens up with your latex paint and brush away!
Promising review: "I love this. They're absolutely perfect for touchin' up the little spots that need touchin' up. I have several sets filled with different paints and so far they've stayed 'usable' without the paint drying out. I rinse the brush really well after each use (latex paints) and recap it." —Hooked On AMZN!
3. Classic premade wall panels to help give your home a little character. These water-resistant additions might just add the dash of elegance you've been looking for.
Some reviewers used mounting tape in their apartments for a no-damage-to-the-walls installation while others added these panels onto their doors and kitchen islands!
Promising reviews: "This was so easy to do, and we are nowhere near handy!" —MJ
"Total time-saver not having to make each one myself. All perfectly symmetrical and worth every penny!" —Lu
4. OR, a set of four accent wall panels you can use to create soundproofing in your media room or a chic headboard for your bed.
Promising review: "These wall panels are so versatile! You can do just about anything with them. They add a major LUXE quality to your home. You really can't go wrong with these!" —Chef Toni
5. A set of no-drill curtain rod brackets that were featured on Shark Tank because all you need to hang them is a hammer and curtain. In a matter of seconds you'll have a chic new entryway or window dressing!
Kwik-Hang is a family-run small business working to make hanging curtains quick and easy. Everything is made in the USA!
If you've got an extra-long rod in mind (over 60"), they've also got center support brackets!
Promising review: "I was very pleased with the results and simple installation. It literally took five seconds total to install on each side! Where have these been all of my life 😂" —Kwik-Hang Customer
6. Easy-to-install interlocking teak tiles perfect for elevating any space to the level of tropical resort spa.
Promising review: "Living in Hawaii you have to select wise items that are weather-, salt-, and red dirt-proof, etc... In total I ordered 11 boxes to complete my yoga deck. I have a few left over to make steps on the back. Very pleased and happy. May order more for an outdoor shower project!" —Adelia
7. A fast-drying and waterproof white grout pen so your tiles always have a bright backdrop to gleam against.
Promising review: "These things are awesome! I cleaned my bathroom tile grout first because the lady who lived there before me really let it go. A few places stayed stained and I was worried it wouldn't cover them, but all grout areas are bright white and look new now!" —Donna K Cook
8. A set of magnetic decorative garage door hinges to give them the classic carriage house door treatment.
Promising review: "The only thing I don’t like is that kids think they are real and walk up and try to hang on the handles, which obviously just come right off. I have to admit it’s hysterical; it does teach the kids to quit messing around with things they shouldn’t because they think they break them...it’s downright comical. Other than that, you would never know they are magnetic. They stay on, you can pull them off easily to wash the doors and then just put right back on. Heavy rains and they didn’t come off. It’s -20 outside now, and they're still stuck on with no problems. I got three sets — one double door and one single door, looks perfect." —GSDHouse4
9. A faux-marble surface cover because your laminate countertops have been begging for a glow-up. All you have to do is peel and stick for a glossy, easy-to-clean surface that'll elevate the look of your space.
Promising review: "I do not have the money for a new vanity right now. Insert DIY project to cover my ugly pink bathroom vanity with marble contact paper. It looks 100% better and it’s super durable. It’s a little tricky to work with at first and then you get the hang of it. I’m buying more for my half bath! My vanity looks so great that I decided to do the tabletop in my laundry room, and that looks great, too!" —Natalie Lamb
10. A sleek Tushy bidet that'll not only help you be kinder to the planet (no paper = less pollution), but also save your bum from rough TP. It only takes 10 minutes to install and after that, you're in for a healthier and fuller clean.
Promising review: "When it comes to doing number two, I laugh at all you TP users. The Tushy is amazing, and I can't poop anywhere that doesn't have one. I have been a Squatty Potty user for many years and now coupled with a Tushy, my bathroom experience is off the charts. So for any of you skeptics out there, buy this and thank me later. It's life-changing." —Brian Piccoli
11. Prismatic window film for a little added privacy. Plus, when the sun shines through, you'll see rainbows everywhere. What an easy solution to a lack of color!
Promising review: "Buy it just for the prisms! I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has. I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. So I bought a second roll to put on one of our master bedroom windows that overlooks our neighbor's patio so I don't have to draw the curtains. In the morning now, the light comes in at just the right angle to pass through the rainbow prism and cast beautiful rainbow colors on the wall...and the bed...and the cat." —J. B.
12. A set of three motion sensor closet lights to ~brighten~ up your wardrobe. If your closet is a dark abyss, these will help you see what clothes you actually have in there. No tools required!
These rechargeable lights offer three light mods: day mode, night mode, and always-on mode.
Promising review: "Highly recommend. Easy to install, no tools needed. The magnetic strength is strong enough so the lights don't fall off. The light is bright and works great in the middle of the night as I walk into the kitchen. Light charges quickly and it's long lasting, so you're not always recharging them. Great for kitchen, closets, and any other dark areas where you would need bright lighting. Will be ordering more f or my closets throughout my house." —Monica
