This List Will Help You Discover The Antidote To One Of Your Problems

1. A set of silicone Kegel weights because doing pelvic floor exercises could help you better control your bladder and have more pleasurable sex.
Promising review: "Since starting, my bladder control has significantly improved. I am now able to sneeze or cough without peeing myself. Yes, that's right. I am able to hold my pee longer, which means I can actually make it to the bathroom without dribbling on myself. The best part is that just a few short weeks into the program you will have results you can feel. I think every woman who has ever had kids should try this out. The overall quality of my life has improved. Ditch your panty liners, stop the embarrassing dribbles, and no more mad dashes to the restroom because of a weak bladder. Even my sex life has improved; I have control of those pelvic muscles now. Just remember to wash the weights before and after each use with an antibacterial spray, and allow time to air dry before putting them away. I say air dry because if you wipe them dry with a cloth you run the risk of giving yourself a bladder infection or urinary tract infection, and those are no laughing matter. Easy to use, easy to clean, stores away quickly." —Lady Tauber
2. A ceiling fan carbon air filter to catch dust, pollen, pet dander, and smoke. These self-adhesive filters are made from coconut shells whose lightweight structure traps particles and contaminants. Turn your ceiling fan into an air purifier!
Promising review: "I wasn't sure what to expect when purchasing these, but now they are a staple in every room of our house. Within three days the air smelled more crisp and was easier to breathe in our home. So simple and effective!" —Haylee Marez
3. A mattifying dry shampoo powder whose benzene-free formula is designed to absorb excess sweat, oil, and dirt without leaving behind a white cast. Refresh your hair with this volumizing powder!
Promising review: "I had hair extensions put in a couple of months ago. My stylist said I shouldn’t wash my hair every day in order to make the hair last longer. I was an 'every day' washer pre-extensions. She had given me a dry shampoo spray. I didn’t feel like it did anything. At my last appointment, she gave me a dry powder. It seemed to do the trick. I got online and found the price of the product she had given me to be $50. I started looking for other options that were less pricey and found this. I feel like it works better than the $50 product my stylist gave me! I am one week without washing my hair and it looks like I just washed it this morning! My hair feels like hair. This product doesn’t leave any color or any thick buildup. It’s easy to apply. This will be my new go-to. Five stars!" —Jennifer
4. A pet hair remover so you'll be able to reclaim your couch from the mob of fur that's been plaguing your home this shedding season. And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over and...
Promising review: "I have a long-haired cat, and when spring hits, there is a ton of hair left on my rug and couch for a couple of months. I tried sticky strips, but they did not do a great job. I ordered this tool and was blown away by how great it worked. It not only picked up the hair and stored it, but it also kept on working until all the hair was gone off my couch. I love it, and I am very pleased with [how easy it is] to clean it up and throw the hair away. I give this a 5-star rating." —gcommon
5. A pack of biodegradable drain clog dissolvers if you use a lot of toilet paper or flushable wipes and they tend to back up your toilet. Just pour, wait, and flush! This also works on sinks and showers.
Promising review: "I tried this product as a plumber told me it would not harm your pipes. My toilet was clogged, and I poured it in and let it sit overnight, and voilà; today, it was cleared. I have used many products over the years, and this one guarantees that it works, and it really did." —Jill Goodman
6. A daily facial spray for helping calm and relieve hot, sunburned skin. Designed with sensitive skin in mind, this pH-balanced toner can be used any time of day and can even be used over makeup!
Tower 28 is an LA-based, Asian woman-owned small business creating nontoxic, vegan, and cruelty-free beauty products for all skin types.
Promising review: "This product is so amazing for when your skin feels like it’s burning or it’s irritated. It has such a calming factor to it, and I really like the 'saltwater' scent." —kealsc
7. And a Burt's Bees sunburn relief lotion formulated with coconut, aloe, and antioxidants to help soothe and hydrate your skin post sun exposure.
Promising review: "I’m happy to say this product works! I purchased this product due to my inability to provide my skin with appropriate sun protection one day this summer. I proceeded to spend a night wishing that I could safely freeze myself into an ice cube. Midnight discomfort led me to this product. The initial use was a day or two after the day of regret, but it eased the discomfort and moisturized my reddened skin, helping to soften the leather layer I had started to form. Of course, this review would not be complete without me faulting myself a second time. Two times in one summer, I proved my inability to adult well. I applied this lotion the MINUTE I realized that I had experienced another exposure to the sun for too long a period. To my absolute joy, this product relieved my discomfort. It left a layer that stayed cool for a few hours (at which time I reapplied it), it was a little tacky to the touch (not sticky or oily), and my skin did not experience the crocodile and subsequent peeling experience it had earlier in the season. The scent is soft and not overpowering. I have experienced skin sensitivity in the past to products, but I had no issues with Burt’s Bees products. Thank you for providing me with such a helpful product." —Meghan
8. Some deep-reaching, ergonomic "flossing toothbrushes" with dual-layered flossing bristles that are designed to get deep into the grooves of your teeth and gums.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS. It specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed for deeper cleans.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also, more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck, and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.
9. A genius retractable window sunshade because getting into your car just for your butt to be charred to a crisp by your hot leather seat is not a vibe.
Promising review: "Love that I don't have to dig one out from behind a seat or something. You just grab the tab and pull it over to connect to the cup on the driver's side. Reduces the amount of heat in my car, steering wheel and surfaces are cool to the touch after a 90–100-degree day. Caution: When disconnecting, hang on to the tab and slowly put it back into the closed position otherwise, you will mess up the accordion folds." —millie snow
10. A pair of reusable nipple pasties for those summer 'fits you just don't wanna wear an uncomfortable bra with (an extra layer is just extra heat). These have thin edges that don't appear under clothing and use a medical-grade adhesive that's gentle on the skin.
Promising review: "So I decided to put these to the ultimate test for 4th of July underneath my white, semi-sheer swimsuit. I wore them out in the Florida heat in the ocean all day, and they did not budge or peel off. I thought for sure these would take skin off by the time I got home because I just couldn't believe they stayed on the entire day (humidity is real). I was able to remove them with ease. I washed them with warm water and soap and let them dry, and the next day, they were super sticky, like they were brand new out of the package again. Buying these forever." —Marisa
11. An anti-bacterial butt acne-clearing lotion made with tea tree oil to help prevent breakouts. You'll truly have a bottom as smooth as, well, a baby's bottom.
Promising review: "I've battled painful acne on my rear end for years, and no dermatologist, cream, scrub, antibiotics, or ointment has ever been able to keep it under control. I bought this cream on a whim based solely on the reviews, and I'm so glad I did! After just one week of treatment, the acne was gone! No more painful days sitting at my desk