27 Pairs Of Comfortable Shoes That Won’t Throw Off Your Cute Summer ‘Fits

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of boho-chic wedges with pearls draped across the top because your charm starts at your head but goes down to the literal tips of your toes.
Promising review: "Love these fun wedges. Kind of reminds me of a party on my feet. They are so easy to walk in because, unlike so many others, they are not heavy, and the design makes them supportive to my ankles and feet without compromising style. All the beads and colors work with just about everything. They were the perfect choice for packing to go on vacation because they don’t weigh very much, and there are so many outfits that they looked good with, whether dressing up or heading out in shorts." —Selectivesoul
Get it from Amazon for $21.45+ (available in sizes 5–10 and in 20 colors/styles).
2. A pair of fun jelly fisherman sandals that are low-key giving early 2000s pop princess on vacation. Because your loneliness ain't killing you no more, ya know?
Promising review: "They honestly are soft and comfortable to wear. I love that I can wear them in the water and later dress them up with a cute beach pant and tee. I've got two pairs and am going back for another." —Suzan Vickerman
Get it from Amazon for $68.50+ (available in sizes 5–13 and 15 colors).
3. Some low wedge flats if you need a shoe that easily transitions from business casual to date night chic. They have a cushioned insole, so you don't have to worry about whether your feet will make it through the day.
4. A pair of slip-on memory foam sandals with a cork footbed — these orthopedic shoes were made for being on your feet all summer long. No need to fear your extensive list of farmers markets; you'll get to traverse them all!
Promising review: "If you're in search of a comfortable and reasonably priced sandal, I highly recommend giving these a try. They offer unparalleled comfort, durability, and style at a fraction of the cost compared to other brands. Don't let the affordable price fool you; these sandals are a true gem. Say goodbye to sore feet and hello to the perfect summer companion. Trust me, you won't be disappointed." —Henry green
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in 19 colors).
5. A pair of square-toe Mary Janes made from a buttery-soft leather. You'll be able to go on an hours-long Trader Joe's run right after working on your feet all day without so much as a single "ouch."
Promising reviews: "Wore them for a five-hour retail shift right out of the box. So comfortable." —Mcmorrang
"I’m extremely picky when it comes to my shoes, and these ballet flats are perfection. Can be worn with jeans or with a dress. Versatile and well priced." —Fancy feet
Get it from Everlane for $158 (available in sizes 5–11 and in four colors).
6. Simple and chic huarache sandals because they are as breathable as they are versatile. Made of water-resistant leather, these sandals will quickly become your favorite summer flats. Oh, and they're sustainably made!
Promising review: "These shoes didn't take long at all to break in. I wore them around the house for a few days, and they were good to go. They're so comfortable to walk around in, perfect for spring and summer. I can't wait to take them on my summer trips!" —Natalie K.
Get it from Nisolo for $118+ (originally $138; available in sizes 5–11 and five colors).
7. And colorful huarache platforms — treat yourself to these hippie-inspired rainbow sandals! Handmade by Mexican artisans, these leather statement shoes will mold to your feet.
Macarena Collection is a small biz based in Buena Park, California, and specializes in colorful Mexican shoe and clothing design.
Promising review: "These are just as cute if not more in person!! I love the colors, and they’re super comfortable. Full disclosure: I got super drunk the first night I wore these and was fine walking for hours. I would totally recommend these!" —Christine Soegaard
Get it from Macarena Collection on Etsy for $62.32 (originally $79.90; available in sizes 5–10).
8. Strappy pumps for a sharp look you'll wanna rock every single day. And who could blame you? These flexible shoes have stretchy elastic panels so that they fit you perfectly.
Promising review: "These shoes are some of the most comfortable heels I have ever purchased. I have heels that I paid over $100 for, but they aren't nearly as comfortable as these LifeStrides. I've worn these shoes several times to events or out to dinner, but today, I wore them to work for eight hours. I walk quite a bit at work, but these heels did not hurt my feet. I usually get pain in the balls of my feet, but these have just the right amount of cushion." —Joni R. Harris
Get it from Amazon for $27.17+ (available in sizes 5–12, wide widths, and in 18 colors).
9. A pair of chunky platform sneakers you'll wanna add to your music festival wardrobe immediately. And when you're not rocking out in the front row of a Chappell Roan set, you can still pair these with sundresses and shorts throughout the summer!
Note: Some reviewers suggest ordering one size down.
Promising review: "I bought these when I was a retail manager at a grocery store, and I was required to walk and stand anywhere from 8–14 hours per day at my job. These shoes held up tremendously. I put 600–700 miles on them in six months and even after I left the job I still used them. Most comfortable memory foam I’ve ever bought." —Alex
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and 23 colors).
10. Vibe-alicious monochromatic Reef sandals with transparent straps because you were born to be seen. And envied. These lightweight shoes feature a wider shape and offer arch support.
11. A pair of cute memory foam sandals so your feet don't overheat while you take to the streets (and the beach) this summer. These durable sandals offer stability to help potentially prevent and relieve foot pain.
Promising review: "I love how these sandals feel on my feet; they feel like soft foam, and they have a slight arch that makes them very comfortable to wear. I had been searching for a shoe that was both cute and comfy, and these did it for me!" —Ruby
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 28 styles).
12. A pair of Dr. Scholl's wedge sandals whose insole technology provides cushioning, comfort, and support. These strappy sandals are waiting to call your feet "home."
Promising review: "I cannot say enough about these shoes. I am a teacher, so I am on my feet a LOT. But I also hate wearing flats. Anyway, the first time I wore these shoes, I remember turning to my teaching assistant at 4:30 p.m. and saying, 'I haven't even thought about my feet once today. These shoes are so comfortable.' And it was true. I spent all day wearing these wedges and felt GREAT!" —Mary Claire Becan
Get it from Amazon for $57.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 regular, in wide widths, and four colors).