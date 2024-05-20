Say Goodbye To A Boring Home With These 35 Cool And Quirky Pieces Of Decor

1. A melting Dali-inspired clock if this surrealist painter is one of your favorites, and having this iconic design will remind you of "The Persistence of Memory."
Promising review: "This is an awesome clock for anyone who loves Dali and surrealist art. It is a great value for the money, considering it is super cool and seems to be good quality. The whole clock is encased in a distorted plastic bubble, which is very cool. The metallic part is also plastic, which is fine. It ticks a bit loudly, but I personally like that. I'm just glad such a cool clock is also fully functional." —Zach
Get it from Amazon for $11.23.
2. A Golden Girls-themed planter because you could use a bit of Sophia's sass to keep your stubborn jade alive. Or maybe you need Blanche's Southern charm to coax some seeds to root. OR maybe you should have Dorothy's practical nature to force some flowers to grow.
3. A wavy full-length mirror that might just turn your home into a Hot Spot so your friends can take selfies in it. This can be mounted on a wall or left leaning against one.
Check out a TikTok of the wavy mirror in action.
(BTW, this has a similar vibe as the famous Ultrafragola mirror for a lot less $$$.)
Promising review: "I was nervous about buying this when it first came out, but it arrived perfectly intact and is absolutely beautiful. The border is like a velvet suede and looks SO nice." —funkypisces
Get it from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in four colors).
4. A bouquet of 20 artificial tulips — made of a silky soft material, these faux flowers look identical to the real things! Now you don't have to count up any fallen, wilting petals wondering if your crush loves you or loves you not, because these flowers were meant to last forever!
5. An acrylic book-shaped flower vase so you can combine your love of books and flowers. Become the Belle of your own provincial town because this is 100% giving "Beauty and the Beast" vibes.
Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action here.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $11.69 (available in five colors).
6. A boho chic beaded chandelier if your aesthetic is cottage-core meets opulence. It also features a dangling, woven tassel in case it wasn't eccentric enough for you.
Promising review: "Love this light fixture! I have it in my kitchen. Really adds to the boho vibe. If you have a handyman around I'm sure they could install it. My husband did it in about an hour or so. Beware: It is rather large and in charge, but beautiful! May not suit a small area. In addition, the light bulbs it comes with are not dimmable so you may want to purchase three of those if you need it to dim. Very happy with the purchase overall!" —Sierra
Get it from Amazon for $135.12+ (available in two colors).
7. A set of three industrial pipe shelves for a dash of urban charm. So go ahead and place your knickknacks, plants, or small books on these decorative shelves!
8. An iridescent side table sure to be more of a conversation starter than any coffee table book you might have atop it. Plus, you'll get a fun burst of color when the sun shines through it!
Promising reviews: "This table is SO CUTE! Obviously, it looks great in the sun/direct light, but it still looks good at night. I was worried it'd look cheap, but it definitely gives off a classy vibe (with lots of fun character)! It's great quality and really sturdy, so I don't have to worry about the size or weight of what I put on it. Excellent side table for the price!" —KayJay
"I'm in love!! This is absolutely a compliment piece to my entire living room and is always a conversation starter! It came assembled and scratch-free." —Tiffanie
Get it from Amazon for $179.99.
9. A dimmable sad duck night-light who is just oh-so-relatable. He just needs to lie down real quick forever. This night-light has a 30-minute timer so you don't have to get up and turn it off before falling asleep.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. This has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $14.39.
10. A sardine can-shaped cat scratcher if you and your feline companion have a love of tinned fish that cannot be matched. This fun scratcher has space for your purring pet to climb and lounge, too.
Promising review: "This is super cute, and the cats love it. I bought it to replace a much larger scratcher that lasted five years before it started shedding too much. I hope this will last just as long. These are full-grown, full-size cats (one of which is much 'fuller' than average), and the size is perfect. The openings on each side are quite generous. Lots of fun!" —Paula L
Get it from Amazon for $79.95 (available in two colors).
11. A roll of LED rope lights that you can twist into any shape you want! Use Alexa, Google Assistant, or the lights' own mobile app to control its colors, sync it with music, and add animated effects.
Promising review: "I wanted lights for my new bedroom, but I didn’t want the traditional LED strip lights that are super popular. These are so sleek and customizable, I had to take the plunge!... The package came with 25 adhesive clips...Overall, I really love this product, and I hope it lasts a long time!" —Gabriel
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in four sizes).
12. A darling dino nugget pillow too cute to eat! And you shouldn't eat it. Because it's a pillow. Not a real nugget.
Promising review: "This dino chicken nugget pillow is a real Jurassic dream come true! It's the perfect cuddle companion for all the paleontologists-in-training or anyone with an insatiable appetite for comfort. Just be careful not to accidentally take a bite while you're napping because it looks deliciously deceiving!" —LadyTee
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three styles, two sizes, and multipacks).
13. A cloud light so you can make your room feel like an airy dreamscape. These fluffy clouds can change colors, simulate lightning clouds, and even play music. Sync your cloud to change colors as your favorite songs play!
Promising review: "My child has been asking for a cloudscape on her wall/ceiling for some time now, and after I saw this product and the reviews, I took a risk and bought two of them. I was shocked at how many accessories for hanging these up and securing the cords to the ceiling and wall came with the product. And the options for different types of hanging and adhesion were plentiful. I was able to hang the clouds up in probably a total of 10 minutes. After fluffing the clouds a bit and letting my daughter pick the exact right spot, we were so happy with the result! The brightness, color options, pattern options, etc were endless. My daughter enjoys having the app on her phone because it makes it fun to create the mood she is looking for, depending on the occasion (she also likes to mess with me by making them blink or change when she's not in the room and I am in there picking up laundry or what have you). She also enjoys having the timer feature so that she can go to sleep with it on. Overall, I'm very impressed and highly recommend this product!" —JHay
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in larger packs).