18 Cleaning Products For The Things You Never Think To Clean

1. A long and flexible microfiber duster to reach the dark untouched depths under your appliances and couches. Your pet's toys roll under your fridge? You can get to them in seconds!
Promising review: “The Oxo flat sweeper is perfect for any tight, narrow space. It makes quick work of dust buildup under refrigerators, washers, and dryers. It also works well for tops and sides of appliances that are close to walls.” —my review 4 U
2. A dryer vent cleaning kit that comes with a hose you can attach to your vacuum and a lint brush to get to the hard-to-reach lint causing your clothes to come out a little damp as well as causing a fire hazard.
Promising review: “This thing is awesome! I never knew so much lint could be stuck in my dryer and in the vent! It was wild how much this attachment pulled out, and it was super easy. I'll be doing this regularly now that I have my new little friend.” —Dawn Church
3. A grout and sealant stain remover because your tiles deserve to gleam against a clean background. Just apply it, wait, and rinse the stains away. You read that right, there's no scrubbing needed!
Promising review: “The grout around our tub was DISGUSTING. It was never caulked right and it got gross very quickly. I would scrub. The cleaning lady would scrub. It would get worse. Well, I was scrolling through Facebook as you do and came across one of those BuzzFeed lists. I am a sucker for those lists. But this stuff made me curious. I don’t know why it doesn’t have 10,000 good reviews. Seriously. All I did was squeeze it on and walk away. I let it sit overnight. Check this out. Buy it. Like, today.” —KarynB
4. A pack of Affresh dishwasher cleaner tablets so you don't risk limescale and mineral buildup affecting your dishwasher's performance. Because if a dishwasher can't properly wash dishes...it's essentially just a wet cabinet.
Promising review: “I started getting white streaks all over my dishes; that never happened before. I thought it was my detergent and changed it, but no difference. Clean dishes with this weird white film on them. I'd wash them by hand, then put them back in the dishwasher, and white film again! Then I did an internet search to figure out what was going on (a dishwasher is an incredibly simple piece of machinery) and found this! Bought it. Used it. My dishes are clean again!” —Carey Holzman
5. A jet tub cleaner scientifically engineered to get all the yuck from soap and body oil build-up out of your tub in 15 minutes! Haven't cleaned your tub in a minute? You might just be surprised what this cleaner unearths!
Promising review: "I'll admit, I was skeptical when I bought Oh Yuk because I had been cleaning my tub using bleach and dishwasher powdered detergent for the last couple years and nothing major had ever shot out of the jets. I assumed it was just a very clean tub. I was dead wrong. I followed the instructions and used the recommended four ounces of cleaner (the side of the bottle has measuring marks which was very helpful). The minute I got the jets really going I noticed there was some crud floating up to the surface and mixing with the bubbles. It just. Kept. Coming. It looked like a Swamp Thing had taken a bubble bath and left it running. I kept standing there marveling at what was coming out of my 'clean' bathtub. I am going to keep using this for as long as they keep making it. It legitimately works." —Dee
6. A toilet tank cleaner with a citric acid formula that'll remove hard water deposits and other stains in your toilet tank without any elbow grease needed. Get rid of stubborn odors with this safe-on-pipes cleaner.
Promising review: "Wow! First of all, I was shocked when I noticed that my toilet tank was so filthy. I never look in there but there was a reason that my toilet bowl needed to be scrubbed every day. The tank was so nasty I couldn't even see the bottom. I really didn't want to drain the water and scrub the tank, then I saw this. I honestly didn't expect that it would actually work since my tank was so nasty. I dumped this little miracle product in the tank, left it overnight, and the next morning I saw a much cleaner tank. I can actually see in there now. No draining or scrubbing. Amazing stuff!" —Linda Baker
7. A pack of K-Cup cleaners if you haven't cleaned your machine in awhile and your coffee hasn't been tasting quite like coffee lately. Pop one of these nontoxic cups into your Keurig to give it the deep clean it's been needing.
Promising review: “I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues and especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use. I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!” —Corey West
8. A liquid-free reusable rolling screen cleaner because you've been watching your favorite TV shows through the fingerprint smudges and dust on your laptop screen and it just doesn't have to be that way. Use this on your laptop, phone, or tablet for a thorough clean.
Promising review: "This little device removes the oil from your screen. Often, when you are 'cleaning' your screen by wiping it with a cloth, you are simply pushing around the oil into a thin enough layer to see through without noticing it as much. This device actually lifts the oil and removes it. My screen feels like new, which is great because I am picky about my devices. Also, this is much better than cleaning the screen with some kind of wipe since repeated cleaning with most wipes will damage the screen over time. Unbeknownst to me, my wife was cleaning her screen daily and now her screen collects oils far too quickly because she wore off the protective layer. With this product, you don't need to worry about that. Clean it as often as you want/need and you can continue to enjoy that pristine screen without fear of wearing the oleophobic layer off prematurely. I would highly recommend this to others." —Alex
9. Some microfiber cleaning cloths you can use on glass fixtures and stainless steel for the most effective and streakless clean!
Promising review: “I couldn't get my windows clean using Windex and newsprint and a lot of elbow grease. There were always streaks and dirt left behind. Enter these things. One quick cleaning, and I do mean quick, and my windows are now cleaner than any windows I've ever cleaned. It's simply amazing. We were all standing around in utter shock and delight before running around trying the cloths on other stuff: the TV, the picture glass. I know it sounds corny, but I couldn't wait to get up this morning, because I woke up in the middle of the night excitedly thinking about trying it on the car today.” —Xena the Warrior Mama
10. A garbage disposal cleaner that'll foam up and scrub your disposal, leaving a fresh scent behind instead of icky drain pipe odors.
Promising review: "It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch. I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package. I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again. I have tried the foaming cleaner in a can, but unfortunately it stopped coming out of the can about 10% of the way through. Went back to this tried-and-true." —KS
11. A handy duster if your window blinds get caked in layers of dust super quickly. Just spray a little cleaner, and dust will be a thing of the past! You can even use it on your air conditioner's blinds.
This duster comes with five washable microfiber sleeves.
Promising review: "We built in a new community and the construction dust is a constant battle. I've been using the Swiffer Duster on my blinds, but it just didn't seem to do that great of a job. You would not believe the dust and dirt this got off my blinds! It takes a little longer to do the blinds, but they are much cleaner. I also like that I'm not adding to the landfill when I use this product." —Chris K
12. A pack of Bottle Bright cleaning tablets for taking care of the tough stains and persistent odors living in your travel mugs and water bottles. The best part is, there's no scrubbing involved. So you get super clean gear with minimal effort!
Promising review: "These things are amazing! I used them on my horribly tea-stained travel mugs and let them sit for half an hour and they look brand new. I will definitely buy these again." —leenabean88
13. A super sleek Miko air purifier with a medical grade HEPA filter that'll offer you clean and fresh air free of allergens, bacteria, dust, and more. It even has an air quality indicator so you can best decide what speed to run it.
