20 Cleaning Products Reviewers Say They’ll Never Stop Re-Buying

1. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean. With this, you'll just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review: "It is the best product for cleaning the shower without any effort. Since the first time that I tried it, I've been so happy that this product works as described or even better. I will keep buying it FOREVER. I used it in my shower enclosure and it left it sparkling and shiny. 100% satisfied." —Wilma
Get it from Amazon for $20.89 (available in two scents).
2. And a multi-surface, bleach-free Wet & Forget outdoor cleaner to get rid of the moss, mold, mildew, and/or algae staining up your walkway. All you have to do is spray your outdoor surface and over time, the stains will be lifted away. No scrubbing required!
Promising review: "Not much I can say about this item except that it really does work. I sprayed it on my siding and the next day I went out and the green mildew was gone. I sprayed it on my deck and it took the green off the wood. Great stuff. Will buy again and again." —Diane
Get it from Amazon for $19.94.
3. A garbage disposal cleaner that'll foam up and scrub your disposal, leaving a fresh scent behind instead of icky drain pipe odors.
Promising reviews: "Personally it’s one of my favorite cleaners. It’s easy to use and you can actually see it working. I have a double sink so the foam does come out on both sides. I will definitely buy again and again." —Ari
"Will always reorder. I really like this product — it works great." —Bob & Cherie
Get a box (good for four uses) from Amazon for $11.99.
4. A pack of Affresh dishwasher cleaner tablets so you don't risk limescale and mineral buildup affecting your dishwasher's performance. If a dishwasher can't properly wash dishes...it's essentially just a wet cabinet.
5. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel, or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you or this versatile and easy-to-use cleaner. This paste has got you covered from your caked-on stove top to your dirty rain boots. It can even remove those colorful drawings your kids left on your white walls!
Promising review: "This stuff is magic! My small dog scratches the back door to go out and I never could get out the paw prints. I barely rubbed this stuff on and I now have a pearly white door. I use it from the walls to the counters to the shower. I will keep buying this from now on!" —Ashley Nowak
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
6. A jetted tub cleaner scientifically engineered to get all the yuck, like soap and body oil buildup, out of your tub's jets in 15 minutes!
Promising review: "Holy crap, this stuff works and the name speaks for itself. I’m a big cleaner and I always clean my jetted tub after every use. We rent our house and when we moved in, I used bleach to clean out the lines. Recently though I noticed a bit of mold in the jets so I snagged this. As soon as the water hit the first jet I started to see 'sludge' come out and start to clump. As it reached higher I was mortified. Once I turned the jets ON dear lord, it was over. I wanted to throw up. This stuff WORKS and I will forever buy it until I no longer have a jet tub." —Charlie
Get it from Amazon for $17.84.
7. A toilet tank cleaner with a citric acid formula that'll remove hard water deposits and other stains in your toilet tank without any elbow grease needed. Get rid of stubborn odors with this safe-on-pipes cleaner.
Promising review: "I was skeptical at first, but after one use I’m a believer. I had moved into an apartment where both the toilet tanks had what looked like black mold, mineral deposits, and rust. Every time we flushed the toilet you could smell mold and cleaning of the bowl was constant to keep mold from growing. I had tried multiple products and even draining the tank and trying to scrub it. Nothing worked. After one treatment, only half a bottle per tank, and the tank is pristine, white as can be. All of the mold, rust stains, and minerals are gone. I will continue to buy this product forever! Literally you pour half a bottle in, stir, wait eight hours and presto!!!!" —AD
Get it from Amazon for $7.66.
8. Some restorative wipes whose technologically advanced formula restores and protects your faded, oxidized, and sun-damaged possessions. These wipes can be used on your doors, tires, patio furniture, and more!
9. A grout and sealant stain remover because your tiles deserve to gleam against a clean background. Just apply it, wait, and rinse the stains away. You read that right, there's no scrubbing needed!
Promising review: "I was skeptical but it started to work in less then two hours! I already ordered a second one so I will never run out!" —Nancy A. Norris
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. A plant-based stainless steel cleaning kit made with lavender essential oil that's safe to use on all of your stainless steel appliances and will also leave behind a protective barrier to help resist smudges and fingerprints, so you don't have to clean as often.
Therapy Clean is a family-owned small biz using safe-for-you ingredients to make cleaning products.
Promising review: "Amazing product. Great great, and it leaves my appliances looking great every time I clean them. Honestly I will keep buying this product for life now." —OzzyP
Get it from Therapy Clean on Amazon for $19.95.
11. A low-effort Scrubbing Bubbles cleaning stamp if lazy cleaning is the name of your game. This will keep your toilet bowl fresh and clean with every flush. Just plop some gel inside the bowl and let it work over time so you don't have to.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these things! I have five kiddos. These gel stamps keep my toilet cleaner and fresher-smelling for longer, which is a definite plus with four boys. These have an easy, no-mess application. I finally just put them on my Subscribe & Save so I always have them ready." —Alyssa M
Get six stamps from Amazon for $4.99.
12. A Weiman granite and stone cleaner that adds shine and kills germs in just 10 minutes! It's safe to use on kitchen and bathroom countertops, sinks, shower stalls, floors, tubs, and other hard surfaces.
13. A pack of bottle cleaning tablets because it'll take care of the tough stains and persistent odors living in your travel mugs and water bottles. The best part is, there's no scrubbing involved. So you get super clean gear with minimal effort!
Promising review: "Amazing product. Absolutely love these. My kids like to leave old beverages in water bottles, and these get the residue and stink out! Also use these on my coffee carafe and it gets it looking brand new, no brown residue. I will buy these forever." —Susan C.
Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $8.