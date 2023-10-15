1. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean. With this, you'll just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy! Use consistently for best results.
Promising review: “I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that.” —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents).
2. Or an eco-friendly hard water stain remover if you don't mind using a bit of elbow grease to get rid of extra stubborn water spots and mineral buildup on your shower, bathroom fixtures, toilet bowl, and more. It melts stains fast — great if you have guests coming over — and it creates a protective sealant that should last up to three months.
Promising review: "We tried everything to get rid of hard water stains and nothing worked. We were getting our house ready to sell and our tub and sink were a mess. We tried this product and it worked immediately, restoring everything to like new. It was fast and really worked! We even used it to clean our glass stove top. It was amazing how clean it got things. I have a bad back and have to be careful about scrubbing things and it takes no effort to use. We use it in our new house and love it!" —Bradley
Get it from Amazon for $18.89.
3. A Weiman granite and stone cleaner that adds shine and kills germs in just 10 minutes! It's safe to use on kitchen and bathroom countertops, sinks, shower stalls, floors, tubs, and other hard surfaces.
4. A plant-based stainless steel cleaning kit made with lavender essential oil since it's safe to use on all of your stainless steel appliances and will also leave behind a protective barrier to help resist smudges and fingerprints, so you don't have to clean as often.
Therapy Clean is a family-owned small biz using safe-for-you ingredients to make cleaning products.
Promising review: “I am a sloppy person by nature, so God only knows why I decided to get stainless steel appliances that are constantly riddled with my greasy finger prints. Once I saw that this kit came with a microfiber cloth, I added it to my cart and checked out without delay. Fast-forward to its arrival at my house. I took it out of the box, directed a few sprays at my fridge, and used the microfiber cloth to wipe with the grain of the stainless steel. My fridge was SHINING! GLOWING! I couldn't believe how good it looked. This cleaner works so well that it some how repels my finger prints and I'm not spraying down my doors every time I touch them.” —Jessica Groves
Get the pack of two from Therapy Clean on Amazon for $24.95.
5. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel, or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you or this versatile and easy-to-use cleaner. This paste has got you covered from your caked-on stove top to your dirty rain boots. It can even remove those colorful drawings your kids left on your white walls!
Promising review: "I don't write many reviews and I was totally skeptical but OMG I'm in love! I've purchased so many products to try to clean the marks in my sink and nothing worked. I used it on my stovetop and was amazed how well it cleaned it that I moved on to my sink." —Christina
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
6. A handy duster if your window blinds get caked in layers of dust super quickly. Just spray a little cleaner, and this will remove dust from several blinds at once! You can even use it on your air conditioner's blinds.
This duster comes with five washable microfiber sleeves.
Promising review: "We built in a new community and the construction dust is a constant battle. I've been using the Swiffer Duster on my blinds, but it just didn't seem to do that great of a job. You would not believe the dust and dirt this got off my blinds! It takes a little longer to do the blinds, but they are much cleaner. I also like that I'm not adding to the landfill when I use this product." —Chris K
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in two colors).
7. A jetted tub cleaner scientifically engineered to get all the yuck from soap and body oil buildup out of your tub's jets in 15 minutes!
Promising review: "Holy crap, this stuff works and the name speaks for itself. I’m a big cleaner and I always clean my jetted tub after every use. We rent our house and when we moved in, I used bleach to clean out the lines. Recently though I noticed a bit of mold in the jets so I snagged this. As soon as the water hit the first jet I started to see 'sludge' come out and start to clump. As it reached higher I was mortified. Once I turned the jets ON dear lord, it was over. I wanted to throw up. This stuff WORKS and I will forever buy it until I no longer have a jet tub." —Charlie
Get it from Amazon for $17.84.
8. A garbage disposal cleaner that'll foam up and scrub your disposal, leaving a fresh scent behind instead of icky drain pipe odors.
Promising review: "It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch. I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package. I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again. I have tried the foaming cleaner in a can, but unfortunately it stopped coming out of the can about 10% of the way through. Went back to this tried-and-true." —KS
Get it from Amazon for $11.60.
9. Or a garbage disposal brush so you can stop trying to stick your hand down into the depths of your disposal to remove food waste. Plus, this long-boy can reach further down than your hand can, and its stiff bristles can break up the nastiest of gunk.
10. A low-effort Scrubbing Bubbles cleaning stamp if lazy cleaning is the name of your game. This will keep your toilet bowl fresh and clean with every flush. Just plop some gel inside the bowl and let it work over time so you don't have to.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these things! I have five kiddos. These gel stamps keep my toilet cleaner and fresher-smelling for longer, which is a definite plus with four boys. These have an easy, no-mess application. I finally just put them on my Subscribe & Save so I always have them ready." —Alyssa M
Get six stamps from Amazon for $4.99.
11. Or a pumice cleaning stone for scrubbing away toilet rings, limescale, and rust buildup from your porcelain throne (and other porcelain and ceramic surfaces).
Promising review: "I have a 19-year-old bathroom toilet that had accumulated some nasty stains over time, and regular toilet brushes and cleaning products just would not remove them. I decided to try this pumice stone, and it worked like a charm! Given the nature and severity of the stains, it required some elbow grease. But 10 minutes later, I have a new-looking bowl, and I see no signs of scratching." —Happy Retiree
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
12. A powerful concrete oil stain remover because working on your car means getting oil and grease all over your concrete garage floor or driveway.
Promising review: "I bought this for an oil drip from hubby's truck. The 4" x 36" spill was less than a week old. I poured the solution over the whole spill and waited about seven hours before taking a stiff bristle Libman brush to it. It worked like a charm! The concrete looks like nothing was spilled on it. Brushing the dried-out product was super easy." —Flemm88
Get it from Amazon for $17.97.
13. A touchless stationary vacuum to easily get every last speck of dust (unlike your dustpan), even the stubborn hairs and fibers stuck to your broom. Plus, it's got two high-efficiency filters that both remove dust molecules and return clean air back into your home.
An indicator light will turn on to let you know that the canister is full, and then you can remove the canister and dump the debris in the trash.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this magic floor sucker. I live in the Rocky Mountains with four large dogs and two cats. It makes sweeping not so bad and much more manageable. You just sweep it to the vac and it sucks it up. LOVE IT." —Mary C
Get it from Amazon for $149+ (available in two styles and eight colors).
14. A toilet tank cleaner with a citric acid formula that'll remove hard water deposits and other stains in your toilet tank without any elbow grease needed. Get rid of stubborn odors with this safe-on-pipes cleaner.
Promising review: "Wow! First of all, I was shocked when I noticed that my toilet tank was so filthy. I never look in there but there was a reason that my toilet bowl needed to be scrubbed every day. The tank was so nasty I couldn't even see the bottom. I really didn't want to drain the water and scrub the tank, then I saw this. I honestly didn't expect that it would actually work since my tank was so nasty. I dumped this little miracle product in the tank, left it overnight, and the next morning I saw a much cleaner tank. I can actually see in there now. No draining or scrubbing. Amazing stuff!" —Linda Baker
Get it from Amazon for $5.28.