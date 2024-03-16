27 Cheap Skincare Products To Make You Look And Feel Like A Million Bucks

1. A vegan and cruelty-free skin-tightening Sol de Janeiro body cream made with coconut and açai oil. Its caffeine-rich formula stimulates circulation to help you get smoother-looking skin.
Promising review: "I could NOT believe how quickly I saw results after starting to use this on my dear old booty. The improvement was so noticeable I've also started to use it on my thighs as well, just to see if I can tighten up any of my cellulite-y bits there, too. But my butt looks amazing!" —Sara Fauth
Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in two sizes).
2. A niacinamide face serum whose honey-like texture could help leave your skin with a subtle glow! It also contains propolis extract, an antioxidant that helps soothe skin.
Promising review: "I started using this about a month ago and have noticed such a difference in my skin as soon as the first few days. I had issues with my skin looking dull whenever I wasn’t wearing makeup; now, my skin is noticeably brighter, and I feel much more confident with a bare face. It hasn’t made a noticeable difference with my hyperpigmentation, but it has helped even out my skin tone all over my face. This is a new staple in my skincare routine!" —Nadhia Vega
Get it from Amazon for $16.95.
3. A Some by Mi Miracle tea tree leaf toner designed to help those with sensitive and acne-prone skin. This exfoliating toner can help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven texture.
Promising review: "This stuff works! First, there was no purging period, which my acne-prone skin is grateful for. It also doesn't sting or smell harsh. Within a week of using this toner, I stopped having breakouts. My dark spots are slowly getting lighter, and my skin is starting to glow. I'm on my second bottle now, and I have nothing but good things to say. I really hope they never stop making this." —kem
Get it from Amazon for $14.50.
4. Or a K-beauty rice extract toner because it creates a protective barrier over your skin that'll help prevent water loss, eliminate dead skin cells, and provide moisture. It can also help balance and refine skin texture. If you're dealing with flaky, dull, or rough skin, add this toner to your skincare routine!
5. A skin spatula with four modes that'll offer you a deeper clean and help remove blackheads, oil, and other dirt chilling beneath your skin. It even comes with scrubber attachments so you can experience a spa-like massage at home.
Promising review: "After my last pregnancy, I started developing cystic acne; my skin was congested with oil, whiteheads, blackheads, you name it. After all those years of desperately doing my own extractions, trying every mask, cleanser, and device, my skin was scarred and discolored. I hated the texture of my skin. I impulsively bought this and tried it the day it was delivered. I was amazed at how well it extracted all the gunk I could and couldn't see lurking under my skin. I use it every night to cleanse, then apply my serum and moisturizer. I took the first set of photos on 5/27 and still didn't love how my skin looked under makeup. I could tell it was doing something, though, so I stuck with it. Three days later, I woke up in shock! Took the second set of photos wearing the same makeup (but needed much less). I am finally happy with how my skin looks, and I posted a selfie without a filter for the first time since I can remember! Just try it! (All photos were taken in natural light. Must've gotten some cloud cover in the last one. No filters on ANY of them! I'm still in shock!)" —Marlena H.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three colors).
6. A vitamin C serum with hyaluronic acid, retinol, and salicylic acid to help brighten skin and clear acne. This is perfect for anyone who prefers serums with several actives so you don't need to apply them separately. Fresh-looking skin is just a bottle away!
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this serum. I was spending an absurd amount of money on SkinCeuticals products. This serum is way better. My skin is clearer and more bright. The only negative about this serum is the smell. It's awful! I will tolerate it and continue to use it because of its effectiveness and price!" —Tish
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two sizes).
7. Or a gentle, plant-based face serum whose blend of vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, witch hazel, and jojoba oil can help even skin tone and reveal your inner radiance.
Promising review: "I am prone to a chin breakout during that time of the month. After reading so many reviews, I gave this a shot, and I'm very glad I did. My skin has cleared up considerably in the three months I've used this product. I put it on every morning under my makeup, after my shower, and again before bed. WOW, my skin looks so great! The texture is smoother, I have even less small acne than before, and overall, I see a marked improvement in my complexion. Love this stuff and will continue to buy it over and over each time the bottle runs out." —C. Morris
Get it from Amazon for $21.97+ (available in two sizes).
8. A pore-control Anua heartleaf-extract cleansing oil for gently and effectively ridding your face of dirt, makeup, and blackheads. This hypoallergenic formula has soothing ingredients that won't cause clogged pores.
Promising review: "I used DHC Deep Cleansing Oil for 15 years until they started hiking up their prices; I had to find an alternative. I came across many influencers on Instagram who recommended this, and I took a chance even though I have very sensitive skin and break out easily with new products. The consistency is very different from DHC, but it still did the job well when removing makeup. It’s been about three months, and I have to say there is a visible difference in my skin. All the sebum on my nose, which I thought was blackheads, is pretty much gone, and my skin has a smoother texture. None of this happened when I used to use DHC. Plus, it’s much cheaper. You can’t beat that. I highly recommend this product. It removes all makeup thoroughly, and skin overall improves. I will continue to purchase this cleansing oil for a long time if they don’t change the formula and don’t raise the price as DHC did. I’m a fan!" —Hanna Lee
Get it from Amazon for $17.69.
9. Or an Urban Skin Rx 3-in-1 cleansing bar because it cleanses, exfoliates, and helps brighten skin. It's formulated with kojic acid, azelaic acid, and niacinamide and may be gentle enough to use daily (although you may need to work up to this).
Just dampen the included sponge and run it across the bar until you create a creamy lather!
Promising review: "10/10. I bought it after watching many TikToks about this product. I'm so glad I did. It made my face really even, and I rarely get acne anymore." —Julie
Get it from Amazon for $14.77+ (available in two sizes).
10. A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence with a hydrating and hypoallergenic formula that may help remove dark spots and fine lines. This lightweight essence will give you a sun-kissed glow!
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love this product!! I recently added it to my daily skincare routine, and I see and feel a tremendous difference. My face feels more supple and very hydrated. I suffer from dry skin, and this has helped me transform my skin." —Pia
"This stuff is incredible. I have suffered from minor acne for almost two years, and I finally realized the products I was using were far too harsh for my dry, sensitive skin. After using gentle products and eventually moving on to K-beauty, I found this to lighten all the scarring from the years of picking at my breakouts. My scarring is still a bit noticeable, but it has gotten tremendously better thanks to this product and this product alone." —Marc
Get it from Amazon for $17.
11. Differin acne-treatment gel, a water-based and unscented topical retinoid designed to reach deep under your skin to help clear breakouts and prevent new ones from forming. It may also help reduce the risk of acne scarring and hyperpigmentation. Many reviewers say it improved their skin's texture and tone with consistent use.
Since retinol makes your skin more sensitive to the sun, it's important to remember to apply sunscreen during the day. It's also a good idea to use this gel at night (rather than in the morning) to prevent further discomfort.
Read more about adapalene, acne, and non-prescription acne treatments at Mayo Clinic.
Promising review: "I chose to try Differin in lieu of refilling my very expensive prescription. Glad I took the chance. It works just as well. There is no scent, and it goes on super easy. Highly recommend giving it a shot." —User
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four sizes and a pump or squeeze tube).