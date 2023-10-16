38 Cheap Home Upgrades That’ll Make You Feel Like You’re Living Your Best Life

1. An electric fabric shaver to rescue furniture from pills, fuzz, and matted fibers. Get your couch back to just-bought-it condition!
Promising review: "This thing is excellent. I just 'repaired' two cashmere sweaters and one modal-blend jersey top to like-new condition. The waste compartment fills up quickly and will start clogging the blades if not emptied frequently. I will share one trick I found for emptying the area around the blades. Remove the waste compartment and hold the unit vertically over a garbage can while turning the defuzzer on. Blades will spin and the rest of the pills will fall out. Enjoy." —Fine Print Reader
Get it from Amazon for $12.74+ (available in six colors and two styles).
2. A set of metal house numbers because they add a little chic-ness to your curb appeal. Each laser-cut piece is coated in an all-weather powder to help them withstand the elements.
RapidArc is a small business whose products help you customize your home.
Promising review: "This house number plaque is everything I wanted it to be: bold, sturdy, modern looking, and well-crafted." —Amazon Customer
Get it from RapidArc on Amazon Handmade for $24.99+ (available in several sizes and colors).
3. A stone-effect spray paint if your countertops are in need of a glow-up but your budget is DIY. Just spray in an overlapping pattern, wait 30–60 minutes for it to dry, and voilà!
Promising review: "We recently purchased a new home, and we're not gutting our main bathroom until next summer, but I just couldn't live with that 1980s green counter another day. So after reading a lot of tutorials, I decided to go for it and paint the counter. I LOVE how it came out! Once it was dry for 24 hours, I applied several coats of poly and let it sit for 72 hours before I let the counter go back into normal use. It's held up like a dream." —Mistella (This reviewer left a super in-depth review, so check it out for more tips and tricks.)
Get it from Amazon for $10.53+ (available in six colors).
4. Or an acrylic, faux-granite DIY paint kit for an inexpensive countertop upgrade sure to impress!
Promising review: "I have a very small kitchen counter and was looking for a refresh without having to replace the ugly granite that was there. I wanted a more marbled/blended look instead of speckles, so I did a lot of blending to achieve the look. I absolutely love it! I am thrilled with this product and I will be buying another kit for my granite upstairs!" —Salami Jones
Get it from Amazon for $99.95 (available in five colors).
5. A sleek Tushy bidet that'll not only help you be a little kinder to the planet (less paper = less pollution), but will also save your bum from rough and tumble TP. It only takes 10 minutes to install and after that, you're in for a fuller clean.
Promising review: "When it comes to doing number two, I laugh at all you TP users. The Tushy is amazing, and I can't poop anywhere that doesn't have one. I have been a Squatty Potty user for many years and now coupled with a Tushy, my bathroom experience is off the charts. So for any of you skeptics out there, buy this and thank me later. It's life changing." —Brian Piccoli
Get it from Amazon for $69 (available in two colors).
6. A set of three motion sensor closet lights to ~brighten~ up your wardrobe. If your closet is a dark abyss, these will help you see what clothes you actually have in there. No tools required!
These rechargeable lights offer three light mods: day mode, night mode, and always-on mode.
Promising review: "Highly recommend. Easy to install, no tools needed. The magnetic strength is strong enough so the lights don't fall off. The light is bright and works great in the middle of the night as I walk into the kitchen. Light charges quickly and it's long lasting, so you're not always recharging them. Great for kitchen, closets, and any other dark areas where you would need bright lighting. Will be ordering more for my closets throughout my house." —Monica
Get three from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in four colors).
7. A cabinet makeover kit because it doesn't require any stripping or priming. Upgrade your kitchen cabinets and enjoy having guests ask you how much you paid for that "renovation."
Promising review: "Amazing! Amazing! Amazing. Did take more than one coat though. My cabinets were bare wood and I still needed a couple of coats. (Five to be exact, but that was just me being extra.) My kitchen is medium sized, not too big, and it only took up one can. But I still went over a couple more times just to get a nice coating. I also let it sit for some days and saw the wood was sucking up the paint in some areas so I went over it again. The project ideally does take one day like the promotion video says, but one day as in 24 hours. This took my kitchen from looking like a cheap rental apartment kitchen to a high-quality kitchen with just this paint and new knobs. The paint is perfect for cabinets — it's not too thick, so you still see the wood grains. It comes with EVERYTHING you need. I didn't have to buy a thing. The project is super easy, paint dries fast, and I did it at first by removing the cabinets but it wasn't necessary at all. Just make sure you don't leave any dripping because it would make your cabinets look cheap. I would recommend EVERYONE to purchase this and give your cabinets a chance before making a big investment in new cabinets. Wood is wood and it can be refinished." —Brandon Moronta
Get it from Amazon for $77.76+ (available in nine colors).
8. A set of plush velvet curtains — a must-have for anyone looking to add some light-dimming drama to their space. The perfect pop of color and texture!
Promising review: "Ah-maze! They're super soft and luxurious feeling. The color is great and jazz up any room. Great value for the money. They do a great job at darkening the room, too." —Nayonna2001
Get them from Amazon for $33.96+ (available in seven sizes and 25 colors).
9. A pair of sheer ruffled curtains for some whimsical charm that still allows natural light to come in and make you feel like the romantic lead in the movie of your life.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these curtains. They are exactly the color I needed. However, potential buyers should note that they are very sheer curtains. Personally, I wanted them to be sheer and love them because they allow so much natural light to shine through. If you are looking for a fuller curtain to filter out some light, I would suggest buying two sets for more volume." —Vottie
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in three sizes and five colors).
10. A set of peel-and-stick tiles — renovating your kitchen just got a whole lot easier (and cheaper). These eco-friendly tiles are easy to install, clean, and maintain. HGTV is shaking!
Each pack comes with (10) 11.8" x 11.8" self-adhesive sheets.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this backsplash!! It was easy to install and looks like real tile once it’s on the wall! I would definitely recommend this product to anyone looking to add backsplash to an area of their house while staying on a budget. It will turn out looking great! JUST A NOTE: we used an adhesive spray to to make sure the tile stays in place. Better safe than sorry!" —Anna
Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in six styles).
11. Or peel-and-stick subway tiles that'll make for the best bathroom sink backsplash. Oh, and these bad boys are waterproof and heat-resistant.
Promising review: "I run a cat rescue and we just built a new building. I use the bathroom sink to bathe cats, and the drywall was getting wet. I didn’t want to spend $300 for someone to install tile, so I found these and these were by far the most realistic. I’m going to use them in the kitchen next!" —Showstopper
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in 12 colors).
12. A patio umbrella light to provide some much-needed lighting when the sun sets but your fam is in the middle of an intense Uno game. It has three brightness modes depending on what ~vibe~ you're trying to create.
This requires four AA batteries (not included).
Promising review: "When I bought this, it was totally on a whim. I was convinced that because it was so inexpensive, it would be a cheap piece of junk! Was I wrong! It does a great job of lighting up the table with the three different settings. AND, if you turn it upside-down, you can further vary the brightness. (Sometimes you just want a hint of a glow, rather than a spotlight in your face.) I'm very happy with this, especially since I left it out all summer long with no issues. It was hidden under a closed umbrella, but I'm sure it got a little damp with rainwater and it survived! It is such an easy solution for my patio that has no electricity, and therefore, needs something battery-powered." —LouiseN
Get it from Amazon for $11.97.
13. A faux-marble surface cover because your laminate countertops have been begging for a glow up. All you have to do is peel and stick for a glossy, easy-to-clean surface that'll elevate the look of your space.
Check out our marble adhesive surface cover deep dive to learn more about this inexpensive and super cool product.
Promising review: "I do not have the money for a new vanity right now. Insert DIY project to cover my ugly pink bathroom vanity with marble contact paper. It looks 100% better and it’s super durable. It’s a little tricky to work with at first and then you get the hang of it. I’m buying more for my half bath! My vanity looks so great that I decided to do the tabletop in my laundry room, and that looks great, too!" —Natalie Evans
Get a roll from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in six sizes).
14. A set of Beckham Hotel bed pillows — you’re not achy because you woke up on the wrong side of the bed; you’re achy because your pillows (no offense) are trash. Try these super comfy and luxe Beckham Hotel pillows for a sleep so good, you’ll think you dreamt it.
Promising review: "I’ve had these amazing pillows for 6+ months now and they are still just as plump and amazing as the day I received them. I’ve spent $50+ on pillows in the past for them to lose shape and support within months so the fact that these are still so plump and supportive is amazing to me. I am both a side, back, and stomach sleeper and I can sleep comfortably in all positions with these pillows! MUST HAVE!" —