33 Low-Budget Beauty Products That Offer High-Budget Results

1. A Some by Mi Miracle tea tree leaf toner designed to help those with sensitive and acne-prone skin. This exfoliating toner can help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven texture. If you're looking for calmer skin, this might be the toner for you!
Promising review: "This stuff works! First off all there was no purging period, which my acne prone skin is grateful for. It also doesn't sting or smell harsh. Within a week of using this toner I stopped having breakouts. My dark spots are slowly getting lighter and my skin is starting to glow. I'm on my second bottle now and I have nothing but good things to say. I really hope they never stop making this." —kem
Get it from Amazon for $14.50.
2. A plant-based Peach Slices exfoliating toner if you're in need of a gentle formula that'll help clear, hydrate, and smooth your skin. This salicylic acid treatment will decongest pores and help prevent future breakouts!
Promising review: "This is my second time buying this product as I used up my entire bottle from the first time I purchased it. I read that this was a great alternative for the raved-about Paula’s Choice AHA/BHA Exfoliating Toner. I have to agree that the comparison is accurate. This price point can’t be beat and you get the exact same results for much less cost. One bottle also lasts a long time and I use it by dropping the toner directly onto my hands then patting into my face rather than a cotton pad…even by doing that method one bottle still goes a long way. Non-irritating, great for acne-prone skin, and not drying." —RICH & LISA
Get it from Amazon for $10.48.
3. A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence with a hydrating and hypoallergenic formula that can help brighten dark spots and reduce the appearance of fine lines.
Promising review: "I was skeptical because I thought this was just an overhyped item, but within the first two days I saw a noticeable difference in the glow and texture of my face. After a week, even more so. I already have a pretty solid skincare routine so I didn’t think this would make the big impact that it did. I highly recommend and it will definitely be a staple of my routine from now on." —andy
Get it from Amazon for $17.
4. A coconut oil-rich leave-in cream you can let air dry for perfectly smooth and hydrated curls!
Promising review: "I'm so grateful that I found this product. My hair is wavy and frizzy. Every once in a great while my waves resemble curls but the frizz is always there. I've only used this product one time so far and I never want to be without it. I put some on after towel drying (no brushing) my hair, and my waves actually resembled curls! It wasn't instant so I was skeptical but after about 15 minutes I caught a glimpse of my hair in the mirror and I was amazed. It looked styled. I slept on it and it still looked great in the morning!!!" —mich0610
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
5. A long-lasting mascara formulated to give you bold and intense lashes even *you* will think are falsies. Salon quality at a fraction of the cost? Yes, please!
Promising reviews: "The best I’ve tried so far and I used Dior, Tarte, Too Faced, you name it. I always have a problem with brand-new mascara because they have too much product on the brush, especially first few uses, and my lashes stick together. I didn’t have this problem with this one. I could layer it without any product starting to fall off or my lashes sticking together. And I love that they don’t test on animals." —Detti
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
6. A rejuvenating eye cream because its vegan ingredients absorb quickly into the skin to help start the process of brightening and lifting your under-eye area. Perpetual late nights got nothing on this cream!
LilyAna Naturals is a family-owned small business using natural ingredients to craft high-quality skincare products.
Promising review: "I never ever write reviews. I have tried every eye cream out there. Not one does what is says. This was immediate! I saw softening of my wrinkles and crow's feet. It’s amazing. I will be buying this again and again." —melisa delaney
Get it from LilyAna Naturals on Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three sizes).
7. A hydrating Eve Hansen hyaluronic acid serum formulated with vitamin C, vitamin E, and green tea — ingredients known to help soften, soothe, and brighten skin. This fast-absorbing serum may help reduce the appearance of pores and wrinkles. Perfect for use after your toner of choice!
Promising reviews: "This is not a review that states, 'I got results overnight.' My review is from using hyaluronic acid serum every day, twice a day, for the past three years. My aesthetician recommended it because I have large pores and some sun spots, which have gotten less over time. It may be just genetics, but at 39 I don’t have any wrinkles yet [see picture, above]. There is a lot of research that states hyaluronic acid, when used consistently, can have great results." —soniafwny
"So far I have used about four bottles of this product. I use it like a serum and put a few drops on my face and décolleté before I apply moisturizer in the morning or night cream. I see the same outstanding results I did see with the TNS Serum — just for a fraction of the price!!!" —nana bendick
Get it from Amazon for $17.98+ (available in two sizes).
8. Or a vitamin C serum with hyaluronic acid, retinol, and salicylic acid to help brighten skin and clear acne. This is perfect for anyone who prefers serums with several actives so you don't need to apply them separately. Fresh-looking skin is just a bottle away!
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this serum. I was spending an absurd amount of money on SkinCeuticals products. This serum is way better. My skin is clearer and more bright. The only negative about this serum is the smell. It's awful! I will tolerate it and continue to use it because of its effectiveness and price!" —Tish
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two sizes).
9. A revitalizing hair protein treatment for conditioning and repairing dry, damaged, and over-processed hair. TBH I'm already obsessed with your hair evolution!
Promising review: "I have used this product three times now and it has changed my hair drastically; it's so soft and glossy looking. I don’t even have to use any leave-in products because it’s so easy to comb through right out of the shower. So inexpensive and better than any hair salon products I’ve used in the past. Works better than K18 or Olaplex." —Alyx Ming
Get it from Amazon for $6.78+ (available in two sizes).
10. A pack of six liquid matte lipsticks if you want a pout that just won't fade! Made with moisturizing ingredients, this set will keep your lips hydrated without transferring or smudging.
Promising review: "I am never one to write a review, but I am so absolutely impressed with this long-lasting liquid lipstick combo pack! The colors are absolutely beautiful with unbelievable lasting power!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three color combinations).
11. A tinted plumping lip oil made with cocoa butter, beeswax, and essential oils to help lock in moisture as it gives you the pout you deserve.
12. Or a non-sticky Etude lip tint whose water-based formula absorbs quickly, leaving behind a perfect and long-lasting color. Pucker up!
Promising review: "While I haven't tried the Benefit Lip Tint, I saw this on TikTok and appreciated the lower price point. I am SO glad I gave this a chance! I only have the Cherry color, but it is the perfect bit of natural color, and can be deepened as desired upon application. There is no sticky residue, and it is not drying or irritating at all. Looks great alone but even better with gloss on top. Love!" —Mollie
Get it from Amazon for $6.85+ (available in five shades and combo packs).