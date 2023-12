29 Weirdly Charming Gifts Sure To Put A Smile On Their Face

This book is only 5.4 inches tall, so it'll easily fit in a stocking — multiple reviewers on Amazon said they purchased as a stocking stuffer!

BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jonathan Mazzei says, "My girlfriend got me this book as a gift a few years ago, and it turned out to be even better than I expected! The prompts are super fun, and help you to think outside of the box even during those moments when you feel like you have no ideas. It's great to casually doodle in while passing time since you don't have to think of what to draw, but it also can be really helpful when brainstorming for creative projects. My girlfriend is a visual artist and graphic designer, and she loves using it to play around with ideas and make her think of things she never would have thought of without it. Plus, it's small and super portable! Highly recommend!"

