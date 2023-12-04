29 Weirdly Charming Gifts Sure To Put A Smile On Their Face

1. A huggable banana duck plush toy...that's it. That's the tweet. I mean, look at how adorable this little (but kinda big) guy is!
Promising review: "Once you get this duck, your life will be changed. It is soft and plush and perfect for snuggling! Banana duck is life." —Sarah Kenton
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four sizes).
2. A screaming goat figurine because every now and then they need to scream but feel a little too self-conscious to let out their roar. That's where this lil' guy comes in. It'll do the screaming for them! It even comes with a book full of fun facts and trivia about the ever-majestic goat.
Promising review: "This is a hilarious way to scream at the universe without hurting your throat. I often gift this to people who are struggling. It generates a smile and lets them know it’s OK to feel like screaming." —meggysmallz
Get it from Amazon for $7.65.
3. A book of 642 tiny things to draw so you can give the gift of curing boredom this holiday season. This lil' guided journal will help them become the best doodler there is.
This book is only 5.4 inches tall, so it'll easily fit in a stocking — multiple reviewers on Amazon said they purchased as a stocking stuffer!
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jonathan Mazzei says, "My girlfriend got me this book as a gift a few years ago, and it turned out to be even better than I expected! The prompts are super fun, and help you to think outside of the box even during those moments when you feel like you have no ideas. It's great to casually doodle in while passing time since you don't have to think of what to draw, but it also can be really helpful when brainstorming for creative projects. My girlfriend is a visual artist and graphic designer, and she loves using it to play around with ideas and make her think of things she never would have thought of without it. Plus, it's small and super portable! Highly recommend!"
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
4. A "Gracula" garlic crusher — just because the Count has a garlic aversion doesn't mean he can't help them mince a little for their homemade pasta sauce. And it'll only take them a few seconds!
Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie
Get it from Amazon for $23.95.
5. A game of Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza because it's easy to learn, fun to play, fast-paced, and a round is sure to end in a barrel of laughs!
Dolphin Hat is a small business whose mission is to create easy-to-learn games that are fun for the whole family!
Promising review: "Fun for the whole family! Even my 5-year-old granddaughter learned it with no problem and can win!" —E/A
Get it from Dolphin Hat on Amazon for $9.84.
6. A deck of cat tarot so they can get answers about their purr-fect future partner or job opportunity. This fun feline twist on the classic tarot contains 78 cards to divine from.
The set also includes a guidebook on how to get the most out of the cat's wisdom.
Promising review: "These cards are great! As someone who owns more than a couple of tarot decks, the card stock on these is superb for the price. This deck is friendly and has a very aesthetically pleasing color palette — even some of the darker cards of the deck are rather lighthearted. The images themselves are fantastic, cute, colorful without overdoing it, and not too gimmicky. If you like tarot and you also happen to like cats, get this deck!" —A. Asher
Get it from Amazon for $17.90.
7. A convenient lil' condiment fork if their love of pickles and olives is only matched by how much they hate getting soggy fingers by grabbing them straight out of the jar. All they have to do is just place the silicone band around the top of the jar, and voila!
Check out a TikTok of the condiment fork in action.
Promising review: "Great kitchen item. Forks are great to get pickles out of the jar, but if you have kids/lazy people (lol) you know that dirty hands are going into that jar. 😉 This has really prevented that from happening. It comes with two different rings to fit whatever size jar, a stabber holder, and a stabbing stick." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
8. A pair of socks with their pet's face on them that'll make it easier for them to show off little Archie to strangers without having to pull up 176 photos on their phone. Who are we kidding? They're gonna do that anyway.
Don't forget to click the customization button and fill out info about their pet!
Promising review: "This was a Christmas gift I bought for my aunt, who just LOVES her fur baby. She was so happy with these socks, she shared pictures of them and a big thank you to me on Facebook. She is out of state so I can't speak on the quality of the socks but if they were a fraction less than fantastic my all-too-honest- aunt would have let me know but all she could do was rave about them. Well done :-)" —Deb P
Shipping info: Items are shipped within two days of receiving the order. For $8.99 shipping, items will arrive within 6–10 days or fastest delivery takes an average of 5–7 days to arrive. If there happen to be any delays, you will be notified.
Get them from Amazon for $11.98+ (available in 38 colors).
9. A light-up rain cloud diffuser because it'll actually start pouring raindrops into the spill-resistant container below! It has three levels of brightness and five levels of water flow speed, so they can customize their aromatherapeutic experience.
Check out a TikTok of the rain cloud diffuser in action.
Promising review: "I love this thing. I have anxiety and insomnia, and I need background noise to function/sleep. This little desktop fountain is SO SOOTHING, both aesthetically and the sound of the little raindrops. If I’m in the room with it, it’s probably on. If you love the sound of rain this is for you. Because I’m paranoid and I want this to last, I run it with plain distilled water and I have not used essential oils with it even though they say it’s fine. It’s very dry here right now, and I still only have to top up the water every few days, even with it running daily. It’s a solid 12/10 from me." —Violet
Get it from Amazon for $56.90.
10. A dimmable sad duck night-light who is just oh so relatable. He just needs to lie down real quick forever. This night-light has a 30-minute timer so they don't have to get up and turn it off before falling asleep.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. This has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
11. Or a rechargeable toast-shaped lamp with a darling smile on its face. What could be better? It offers a nice, soft glow that can be adjusted, and it has a 15-minute timer!
Promising review: "I first fell in love with this lamp online but fell to another level once it was delivered. It's the cutest little lamp I've ever seen. It's smaller than I thought, but it's just perfect. I love that you can manage how bright it is, as well as the 15-minute timer, which is great at night. Would definitely recommend this product as a gift or as a self-gift." —María José Sánchez
Get it from Amazon for $15.89+ (available in three colors).
12. And if neither of those are their style, a color-changing mushroom night-light in case they need a ~fun-gi~ around to keep their surroundings lit up as the sun sets. Its brightness even automatically changes depending on the brightness of the environment.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.