If You’re Trying To Find The Perfect Toner For Your Skin, It’s Likely On This List

FOR UNEVEN SKIN
1. I'm From's K-beauty rice extract toner creates a protective barrier over your skin that'll help prevent water loss, eliminate dead skin cells, and provide moisture. It can even help balance and refine skin texture. If you're dealing with flaky, dull, or rough skin, try adding this toner to your skincare routine!
Promising review: "I heard that rice water is powerful for your skin and hair, but I did not expect how smooth my skin would actually get after using a rice toner. Literally SILK!!!! No scent, it goes on very smoothly, and it absorbs quickly." —Polina
Get it from Amazon for $17.80+ (available in two sizes).
2. Sioris's Feel so Fresh Toner is an oil-balancing toner for anyone whose skin texture has seen better days. This hydrating toner is infused with witch hazel water, vitamin C, broccoli extract, and black willow bark extract to help soothe, hydrate, and gently exfoliate skin.
Promising review: "This toner is lightweight like water and has excellent ingredients. It's great because it does exactly what it says; it makes your skin feel so fresh. It's so lightweight you can't even feel it on your skin, but yet skin looks better, brighter, and feels softer to the touch. This works well for people with sensitive skin. Also, skin tone is improved, and helps clear up acne. I would buy this again." —Fancy Face
Get it from Amazon for $24.
3. InstaNatural's glycolic acid toner boasts an impressive ingredient list, including lactic acid, vitamin C, and witch hazel, which means you can look forward to a gentle exfoliation that'll help reduce the look of pores, decrease fine lines, and offer the glow you've been dreaming of.
InstaNatural is a small skincare business whose products feature clean ingredients and botanicals.
Promising review: "Love this product. It is thin and water-like. It makes my skin feel great and has evened out my skin tone after about three weeks of use." —Amanda
Get it from Amazon for $18.95.
FOR OILY, ACNE-PRONE SKIN
4. Paula's Choice Pore-Reducing Toner is a fragrance-free toner that contains antioxidants, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, ingredients that can help reduce the appearance of pores, smooth skin, and make oily patches less noticeable. Oh and say buh-bye to blackheads since this toner can help with that, too!
Promising review: "This product has been a game-changer for my combination/oily skin. First off, the application is a breeze. The toner feels light and refreshing on the skin without any greasy or sticky residue. I've noticed a significant reduction in the appearance of my pores, and my skin feels more balanced throughout the day. It neither dries out my skin nor makes it overly oily, a common issue I've faced with other products. This toner has helped in minimizing the shine on my T-zone while keeping the rest of my face feeling hydrated and smooth. Another plus is the ingredient list, which includes antioxidants and skin-repairing substances. It's comforting to know I'm applying something beneficial to my skin, rather than just a temporary fix." —Nhat Van
Get it from Amazon for $24.
5. Peach Slices's plant-based exfoliating toner can help clear, hydrate, and smooth your skin. This salicylic acid treatment can help decongest pores and help prevent future breakouts!
Promising review: "I have the moisturizer and the face wash, and all of these have helped my skin glow and feel so soft. I also don’t have to deal with blackheads because this product has helped with that!" —Madison
Get it from Amazon for $10.48.
FOR SENSITIVE SKIN:
6. Anua's Heartleaf soothing toner, made from heartleaf extract, soothes, hydrates, and balances your skin's pH level. This vegan and paraben-free toner is designed to be safe for sensitive skin and can help protect against external irritations. Basically, it's the toner of your dreams.
Promising review: "This is my favorite, no-brainer toner at the moment. It doesn't have a scent and feels instantly soothing, refreshing, and has really helped even out my skin tone/texture! I have pretty sensitive skin so finding a good toner I can use everyday like this one is a game changer. I use this toner with just my fingers/palm of my hands directly, or when I want a slightly deeper clean I will put it on a cotton pad and smooth over my face." —tiffany
Get it from Amazon for $19.69.
7. Some by Mi's tea tree leaf toner is designed to help those with sensitive and acne-prone skin. This exfoliating toner can help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven texture. If you're looking for calmer skin, this might be the toner for you!
Promising review: "This stuff works! First off all there was no purging period, which my acne prone skin is grateful for. It also doesn't sting or smell harsh. Within a week of using this toner I stopped having breakouts. My dark spots are slowly getting lighter and my skin is starting to glow. I'm on my second bottle now and I have nothing but good things to say. I really hope they never stop making this." —kem
Get it from Amazon for $14.20.
FOR DRY SKIN
8. Good Light's Moon Glow milky toner contains hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and snow mushroom, which aid in improving your skin's strength, suppleness, and hydration. It'll also gently remove dead skin cells so you can start seeing smoother, more moisturized skin!
Good Light is an AAPI-, LGBTQIA-owned brand based in Brooklyn that specializes in vegan and cruelty free personal care products.
Promising review: "This is my third purchase of this product because I love it so much! It feels really nice and hydrating on the skin. There's no strong smell, and it doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin. I also think it works really well under makeup. If you’re looking for a milky toner, I highly recommend this one!" —Lorraine Williams
Get it from Amazon for $24.
9. Simplified Skin's rosewater mist toner has an alcohol-free formula that can help with dry skin and dry hair! This cruelty-free and gluten-free toner can also be used as a setting spray or makeup remover. We love a multi-tasking queen!
Simplified Skin is a cruelty-free brand and family-owned small business based in Cleveland, Tennessee.
Promising review: "This is the second time I have ordered this and will keep on ordering it! The scent is light and it feels so refreshing when I spray it on every morning! No irritation to the skin and it is the extra kick of moisture my skin desperately needed. I have used it on my hair a couple of times only and, again, the light scent really peps me up and it helps my hair have a subtle shine to it. I highly recommend this product!" —loretta arenas
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two sizes).
10. Missha Time Revolution helps firm and brighten skin as it delivers moisture and hydration. Its unique three-step fermentation process also helps to maintain your skin's pH balance.
Promising review: "This is an AMAZING product! I live in a very, very dry climate, and as soon as I wash and dry my face, it feels like it's about to crack from the dryness (it doesn't help that my water is hard, too). I immediately splash this product on, first, and as soon as I do, I see and feel the magnificent hydration in and on my face. I layer other products over it, e.g., skin brightener, vitamin C serum, and moisturizer, and then end with sunscreen. I started using this product in late March, and I have seen a huge change in my skin. I have a beautiful, dewy glow that stays with me until I wash my face at night. I'm hooked for life!" —Diane J
Get it from Amazon for $19.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.