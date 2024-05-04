BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Just 38 Of The Best Plus-Size Clothing Brands You Can Shop Online

    If you're tired of brands only carrying up to an XL, this list is for you.

    Taylor Steele
    by Taylor Steele

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. Ava And Viv started out as Target's very own plus-size brand and has now branched out to both Amazon and Walmart. If you've been looking for chic basics, look no further.

    model in a black top and abstract patterned wide leg pants
    model posing in a floral linen tank top and white shorts
    Ava And Viv

    Sizes: XXL–4X

    Price range: $6.60–$45

    Get the wide leg pants from Ava And Viv on Target for $30 (available in sizes XXL–4X and in two colors). Get the linen top from Ava And Viv on Target for $20 (available in sizes XXL–4X and in four colors).

    Ava And Viv is also available on Amazon and Walmart.

    2. Rebdolls is a Latine-owned small business selling all the on-trend pieces you need to upgrade your closet with absolute stunners. They've also got a collection of unique earrings you have to see to believe.

    model in red halter neck maxi dress
    Rebdolls

    Sizes: 0–32/S–5X

    Price range: $11.97–$159.90

    Get the maxi dress from Rebdolls for $59.90 (available in sizes S–5X).

    Rebdolls is also available on Amazon and Target.

    3. Girlfriend Collective designs ethically-made activewear with recycled materials, like plastic water bottles. They use eco-friendly dyes and 1% of every purchase is donated to a nonprofit of your choice. If you love working out as much as you love the planet, you've gotta get into some Girlfriend Collective leggings!

    model in a black exercise dress
    model in a black strappy exercise dress and white sneakers poses facing away
    Girlfriend Collective

    Sizes: XXS–6XL

    Price range: $14–$148

    Get the exercise dress from Girlfriend Collective for $88 (available in sizes XXS–6XL and in five colors).

    Girlfriend Collective is also available on Amazon.

    4. Eloquii offers size-inclusive runway-inspired pieces so everyone can feel like a supermodel in their everyday lives. Looking to stay on trend? Eloquii updates their catalog daily so you'll always be wearing the latest styles.

    Woman in striped linen trousers, standing against an ombre cloud background
    model wearing a black and white patterned one-piece swimsuit with gold chain strap details
    Eloquii

    Sizes: 14–32

    Price range: $19.95–$249.99

    Get the linen pants from Eloquii for $99.95 (available in sizes 14–32). Get the bathing suit from Eloquii for $169.95 (available in sizes 14–28).

    Eloquii is also available at Nordstrom and Target.

    5. Summersalt — inspired by all the adventures you go on, Summersalt creates pieces that'll take you from home to beyond. They got 1.5 million measurements from 10,000 women and use them to make sure the fit on YOU is perfect.

    model in a blue one-piece swimsuit with a wrap tied waist detail
    model in sporty tank top and cross waist yoga pants
    Summersalt

    Sizes: XS–3X

    Price range: $8.75–$75

    Get the wrap one-piece from Summersalt for $95 (available in sizes 2–22 and in 14 prints). Get the cross-waist leggings from Summersalt for $95 (available in sizes 2–22 and in two colors).

    6. Shop Taby is a Latine-owned and woman-led small clothing shop whose colorful and bold prints make for exciting statement pieces as well as cute basics. If your motto is "why blend in when you can stand out?" then you need to head over to Shop Taby now!

    Model in a vibrant patterned pink and green cardigan with hearts
    Five models pose together in blue and white dresses cloud print dresses
    Shop Taby

    They've also got a fun collection of stickers and accessories!

    Sizes: XS–5X

    Price range: $4–$199

    Get the cardigan from Shop Taby for $99 (available in sizes M–5XL). Get the dress from Shop Taby for $50 (originally $179; available in sizes XS–3XL).

    7. Universal Standard boasts "every style in every size" and truly delivers. Getting dressed for work, date night, a beach day, or a yoga class has never been any easier!

    model in printed jumpsuit
    model in black sleeveless jumpsuit with tie waist
    Universal Standard

    Sizes: 00–40

    Price range: $30–$698

    Get the black and sunset print linen jumpsuit from Universal Standard for $188 (available in sizes 00–40).

    8. Princess Polly makes high-quality trendy clothes accessible and affordable, so everyone can feel like in vogue royalty.

    model in white strapless top and shorts
    model in a sleek, elegant maroon dress with thin straps and a subtle neckline
    Princess Polly

    Sizes: 0–20

    Price range: $4–$108

    Get the strapless top from Princess Polly for $50 (available in sizes 0–20). Get the maxi dress from Princess Polly for $44 (originally $88; available in sizes 14–20).

    9. Thistle and Spire — get saucy with Thistle and Spire's intimates. Whether you favor a sheer bodysuit or a bedazzled bra, they've got a piece with your name on it!

    model in a black bodysuit with lace detailing
    same model in a strappy black bodysuit, viewed from behind
    Thistle and Spire

    Sizes: XS–3X

    Price range: $18–$128

    Get the bodysuit from Thistle and Spire for $118 (available in sizes XS–3X).

    Thistle and Spire is also available on Amazon.

    10. Fashion to Figure is for you trend-setters, influencers, and trailblazers. It's a toast to your curves. They post new arrivals daily, so head over there ASAP for the latest styles.

    model in pleated faux leather skirt, cropped top, cardigan, holding purse, wearing metallic boots
    Fashion to figure

    Sizes: 12–28

    Price range: $2.99–$269.95

    Get the faux leather skirt from Fashion to Figure for $20.99 (originally $69.95; available in sizes 12–28).

    Shoes from Fashion to Figure are also available at Macy's.

    11. Never Fully Dressed takes "chic" and multiplies it by infinity. Their timeless and versatile collections will make the clothes currently in you closet shudder out of pure awe. Plus! Many of their pieces can be worn in different ways!

    Model wearing a silver vegan leather skirt, white blouse, and silver shoes, with a matching clutch
    model in a patterned bandeau dress
    Never Fully Dressed

    Sizes: 2–26

    Price range: $39–$320

    Get the vegan leather skirt from Never Fully Dressed for $160 (available in sizes 2–26 and in seven colors). Get the bandeau dress from Never Fully Dressed for $190 (available in sizes 2–26).

    Never Fully Dressed is also available on Asos.

    12. Maurices wants to help you live your best life with their inclusive and affordable styles. They've been in business for over 90 years, delivering feel-good clothes. They've got intimates, athleticwear, work essentials, and more!

    model in floral romper sitting
    </