Just 38 Of The Best Plus-Size Clothing Brands You Can Shop Online

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. Ava And Viv started out as Target's very own plus-size brand and has now branched out to both Amazon and Walmart. If you've been looking for chic basics, look no further.
2. Rebdolls is a Latine-owned small business selling all the on-trend pieces you need to upgrade your closet with absolute stunners. They've also got a collection of unique earrings you have to see to believe.
3. Girlfriend Collective designs ethically-made activewear with recycled materials, like plastic water bottles. They use eco-friendly dyes and 1% of every purchase is donated to a nonprofit of your choice. If you love working out as much as you love the planet, you've gotta get into some Girlfriend Collective leggings!
4. Eloquii offers size-inclusive runway-inspired pieces so everyone can feel like a supermodel in their everyday lives. Looking to stay on trend? Eloquii updates their catalog daily so you'll always be wearing the latest styles.
5. Summersalt — inspired by all the adventures you go on, Summersalt creates pieces that'll take you from home to beyond. They got 1.5 million measurements from 10,000 women and use them to make sure the fit on YOU is perfect.
6. Shop Taby is a Latine-owned and woman-led small clothing shop whose colorful and bold prints make for exciting statement pieces as well as cute basics. If your motto is "why blend in when you can stand out?" then you need to head over to Shop Taby now!
7. Universal Standard boasts "every style in every size" and truly delivers. Getting dressed for work, date night, a beach day, or a yoga class has never been any easier!
