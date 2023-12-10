Before You Start Hibernating In Your Home This Winter, Here Are 37 Products To Help Give It A Deep Clean

1. A pack of Affresh dishwasher cleaner tablets so you don't risk limescale and mineral buildup affecting your dishwasher's performance. If a dishwasher can't properly wash dishes...it's essentially just a wet cabinet.
Promising reviews: "I had tried lots of white vinegar for two cycles in my 20-year-old dishwasher for the cloudy and powdery dinginess it had started making and it only helped about 30%. We have very hard water. These tablets zapped the buildup and my glass is clear again and colored plastics no longer have the powder-like coating. So glad I took a chance on this!" —J. Holden
“I started getting white streaks all over my dishes; that never happened before. I thought it was my detergent and changed it, but no difference. Clean dishes with this weird white film on them. I'd wash them by hand, then put them back in the dishwasher, and white film again! Then I did an internet search to figure out what was going on (a dishwasher is an incredibly simple piece of machinery) and found this! Bought it. Used it. My dishes are clean again!” —Carey Holzman
2. A pack of K-Cup cleaners if you haven't cleaned your machine in awhile and you expect to drink a lot of hot coffee as the temperature drops. Pop one of these nontoxic cups into your Keurig to give it the deep clean it's been needing.
Promising reviews: "I use these every six weeks or so to keep my machine from getting gnarly and disgusting. They do exactly what they promise and are super easy to use. Staple in my household since trying them for the first time." —Azure Look
“I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues and especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use. I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!” —Corey West
3. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel, or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you or this versatile and easy-to-use cleaner. This paste has got you covered from your caked-on stove top to your dirty rain boots. It can even remove those colorful drawings your kids left on your white walls!
Promising review: "I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stove top and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson
4. A garbage disposal cleaner that'll foam up and scrub your disposal, leaving a fresh scent behind instead of icky drain pipe odors.
Promising review: "It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch. I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package. I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again. I have tried the foaming cleaner in a can, but unfortunately it stopped coming out of the can about 10% of the way through. Went back to this tried-and-true." —KS
5. An eco-friendly oven scrub cleaner for tackling all the caked-on messes you've learned to ignore. It's made with natural ingredients (including pumice stone and baking soda), so you'll get your oven back without all the toxic fumes.
Everneat is a small business based in Fairfield, Connecticut, that specializes in natural cleaning products.
Promising reviews: "This product is amazing! It works fast with pretty minimal elbow grease. The stainless-steel sponge that comes with it makes it easier. And it smells great!" —Melissa C.
"This cleaner exceeded my expectations! I have the nastiest oven and thought it would never be clean due to all the baked on grease. But this amazing oven scrub took it all away!" —kahernandez75
6. A powerful lemon-scented shower door cleaner to get rid of soap scum and hard water stains. Because right now your shower door looks like a surrealist painting in a horror movie. Get the sparkling shine you deserve!
Promising review: "Holy cow I've been trying to get my clear glass shower doors clean using other products and to no avail they just weren't getting clean. This product is AMAZING! Worth every penny! You will not be sorry you bought this. After using this product to get the doors sparkling clean I also used the Rain-X Shower Door Repellent to keep water stains from building up again so that it doesn't have to be cleaned as often. Buy them both. You won't be sorry." —MellyB
7. Or an eco-friendly hard water stain remover if your shower, bathroom fixtures, and toilet bowl are covered in hard-to-remove splotches. Stains, spots, limescale, and rust don't stand a chance against this cleaner! It even creates a protective sealant that lasts for up to three months.
Promising review: "We tried everything to get rid of hard water stains and nothing worked. We were getting our house ready to sell and our tub and sink were a mess. We tried this product and it worked immediately, restoring everything to like new. It was fast and really worked! We even used it to clean our glass stove top. It was amazing how clean it got things. I have a bad back and have to be careful about scrubbing things and it takes no effort to use. We use it in our new house and love it!" —Bradley
8. A grout and sealant stain remover because your tiles deserve to gleam against a clean background. Just apply it, wait, and rinse the stains away. You read that right, there's no scrubbing needed!
Promising review: “The grout around our tub was DISGUSTING. It was never caulked right and it got gross very quickly. I would scrub. The cleaning lady would scrub. It would get worse. Well, I was scrolling through Facebook as you do and came across one of those BuzzFeed lists. I am a sucker for those lists. But this stuff made me curious. I don’t know why it doesn’t have 10,000 good reviews. Seriously. All I did was squeeze it on and walk away. I let it sit overnight. Check this out. Buy it. Like today.” —KarynB
9. A Weiman granite and stone cleaner whose powerful formula cleans, shines, and kills germs! Your countertops never looked so good.
10. A two-pack of reusable mop pads so you don't have to waste money on single-use Swiffer pads for your deep cleans. Made using extra-thick microfibers, these mop pads are super absorbent!
They're compatible with the original Swiffer Sweeper!
Turbo Mops is a family-run small business that wants to help you live (and clean) more sustainably.
Promising review: "The Velcro closure alone is worth the purchase. It was really easy to put on (no more pinched fingers) and the hold is very strong. No more having to handle the dirty, drippy sheets to try to reattach them in the middle of cleaning the floor. I noticed that my floors are cleaner because the microfiber absorbs more and doesn't just push the grime around the floor. Also, these can be washed in the washing machine for the next use." —Rosemary Patterson
11. A pumice cleaning stone for scrubbing away toilet rings, limescale, and rust buildup from your porcelain throne (and other porcelain and ceramic surfaces).
Promising review: "I have a 19-year-old master bathroom toilet that had accumulated some nasty stains over time, and regular toilet brushes and cleaning products just would not remove them. I decided to try this pumice stone, and it worked like a charm! Given the nature and severity of the stains, it required some elbow grease. But 10 minutes later, I have a new-looking bowl, and I see no signs of scratching." —Happy Retiree
12. And a jar of eucalyptus toilet-cleaning bombs that are basically bath bombs for in between deep cleans. These cleaners will be well received by your toilet and your nose.
Happy Earth Boutique is a woman-owned small business making healthier alternatives for your health and home.
These are great for regular maintenance!
Promising review: "The eucalyptus is strong and it fizzes nicely. I drop one in once or twice a week and scrub the toilet a bit, and the scent lingers after flushing. Perfect for keeping my bathroom fresh!" —kd Bromley
13. A rubber broom so you can keep your carpet free from your purrfect pet's fur. It's also great for mopping up liquid spills and squeegee-cleaning your windows!
