26 Beauty Products Reviewers Say Are Their Go-To

1. A 2-in-1 cream blush and lip color — enhance your natural coloring and beauty. This vegan and cruelty-free cream blends easily and melts seamlessly into skin.
2. A winged eyeliner stamp if you don't wanna have to trial and error your way to the perfect cat-eye. This smudge-proof and waterproof formula will keep you looking fierce all day long.
Promising reviews: "This is my favorite go-to eyeliner! Wings have always been part of my signature style, but over the years, I’ve developed tremors, and it became harder to draw them on. This was my savior! The stamps are so easy to use, and you know your wings are even without checking, which is a major confidence booster! This liner stays in place through everything, too! I’m talking water, sweat, crying, even food mishaps. I’ll never use another brand again!" —Jei
Get it from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in three sizes).
3. A non-greasy CeraVe under-eye cream with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to help hydrate and soothe skin. If stress has been keeping you up at night and resulting in puffiness, this may just leave you with brighter and less swollen under-eyes.
Promising review: "I’ve tried many eye creams, including far more expensive ones than this, but I always come back to this specific eye cream by CeraVe. It remains my go-to. It spreads easily so no tugging on fragile skin near the eyes, never irritates my sensitive skin, and provides the moisture I want without interfering with my eye makeup. This is a dermatologist-recommended brand, and for good reason. Highly recommend!" —KP
Get it from Amazon for $12.
4. Or a skin-smoothing polar bear hydrating eye stick that could help reduce under-eye circles and puffiness. Its formula is enriched with glacial waters to help improve your skin's elasticity. Get ready to feel refreshed!
Promising review: "My new go-to for under-makeup eye moisture. I love the stick applicator, so I don’t waste any on my fingers. It is refreshingly cold on the skin but quickly absorbs, so I can apply my makeup over it. On no-makeup days, I just wear it alone. Love it so much I’m ordering it for my granddaughters." —Mary Eckart
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (also available with collagen).
5. An eight-second L'Oréal lamellar rinse-out treatment for shinier, healthier, and silkier hair in, well, eight seconds. This treatment targets damaged areas to help give you smooth and shiny hair.
Use this two to three times per week after shampooing your hair, and remember not to use it on your scalp. This treatment is just for the length of your hair.
Promising reviews: "This stuff is amazing! It heals and restores without weighing your hair down. I have curly, baby fine hair, and this stuff is my go-to!" —Angie M. Jachim
"This instantly smooths and detangles hair, leaving it easy to comb through." —Lita J
Get it from Amazon for $10.97.
6. A pack of 30 aluminum-free deodorant wipes if the spring heat is causing you to sweat and smell while you're out socializing. These will remove odors and leave behind a coconut-y scent. Keep these handy wipes in your purse so you can freshen up anywhere!
Promising reviews: "This is my go-to product after the gym. I hate feeling/being sweaty/sticky. And it smells so good." —Amazon Customer
"I have always suffered from bad odor on my underarms since I have very delicate skin, so I can't use strongly scented deodorants. I'm always trying out cream deodorant or gels, but it either irritates my skin or it doesn't stop my bad odor. THIS IS THE BEST INVENTION EVER. I LOVE IT! I can't believe that something finally works! My armpits don't smell bad. I can finally move my arms freely. The scent is wonderful; I love the smell, and it's not harsh on my skin. Even after a long day, my underarms are still smelling like coconut." —Vicky Reyes
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
7. A long-lasting mascara formulated to give you bold and intense lashes even *you* will think are falsies. Salon quality at a fraction of the cost? Yes, please!
Promising review: "I have been using this mascara for years, and it has never disappointed me. From the moment I received it, I fell in love with the results it delivers. This mascara makes my lashes look thick, full, and voluminous, giving them that perfect fluttery effect. What I love most is its consistency; it stays on all day without flaking or smudging, even in hot and humid weather. I can trust that my lashes will look flawless from morning ’til night. What's even better is that this mascara is extremely affordable, making it a steal for the quality it offers. I've tried many high-end mascaras, but none have matched up to the performance and value of this one. Overall, I highly recommend this mascara to anyone looking for long-lasting, voluminous lashes without breaking the bank. It's my go-to choice, and I can't imagine using anything else!" —xstArrx
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (available in black and brown).
8. An exfoliating glove — bring the spa experience home. Easily lift away dead skin to reveal soft and glowy skin.
Promising review: "This will indeed take off dead skin! Just make sure you sit in the bath and let your skin soak in warm water for a while so it’s nice and soft. Then, take your glove and go back and forth all over your legs for a while with about medium pressure, and you should start to see dead skin rolling off! After you are done with exfoliation, make sure to moisturize!! Love these gloves. They are my go-to every time I wanna exfoliate." —Ghoul
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in a pack of two).
9. A Color Wow anti-frizz spray that'll help combat humidity by repelling moisture. This lightweight formula also doubles as a heat protectant. Just blow-dry to activate!
Results should last through 3–4 shampoos!
Promising reviews: "It works incredibly well! I have tons of partially used hair products that have never quite met my expectations, but this is now my preferred go-to!" —Tom
"Literally, what the heckkkk. I saw this product originally advertised on TikTok. I had low expectations but it amazed me the first time I used it. My hair IS SO SOFT, and it holds style really well. Three days later, my hair is still soft and still holding up its blowout form. If you struggle with flat or dry-ish hair like I do, especially if you bleach, you need this product in your routine." —emmy
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).
10. A pore-control Anua heartleaf-extract cleansing oil for gently and effectively ridding your face of dirt, makeup, and blackheads. This hypoallergenic formula has soothing ingredients that won't cause clogged pores.
Promising review: "My go-to cleansing oil. It melts makeup and SPF quickly and without much effort. I like using it more as a skin cleanser than a makeup remover just because it has helped my skin glow by making my skin texture better and getting rid of blackheads!" —Ravishankar Rao
Get it from Amazon for $17.69 (also available in a mild version for sensitive skin).
11. A metallic-finish Maybelline highlight because it'll give you that spent-time-in-the-sun glow you're after without actually having to spend time in the sun.
Promising review: "Wow! This highlighter really adds dimension to my face. It's a great enhancement for my cheeks. It's very smooth and blends well, and the amazing gold color adds a beautiful and soft golden touch. This is my new go-to highlighter for any occasion." —LL Williams
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four colors and multipacks).
12. A sheer and glossy Clinique lipstick in a deceptively named "black honey" color. This balm-like formula melts into your lips, offering a unique-to-you shade. Plus, you'll be right on trend rocking this TikTok-famous lip!
Promising review: "It’s my go-to for every day. Lightweight but a touch of color." —