31 Beauty Products Well Worth Their $20+ Price Tag

1. A Solawave red light therapy wand because it provides four treatments in one: microcurrent, red light therapy, face massage, and therapeutic warmth. Over time, this device may help reduce the appearance of dark circles, blemishes, puffy eyes, and crow's feet.
Solawave is an LGBTQ-owned small biz based in Los Angeles.
BuzzFeed writer Amanda Davis loves this wand:
"This. gadget. is. worth it! 👏🏾 Using the Solawave was my first time introducing red light therapy into my skincare routine and the difference in my hyperpigmentation is honestly mind blowing. The tone of my face is much more even and the dark circles around my eyes have nearly disappeared. Essentially, it's like a mix of a jade roller (which I already love using anyway) and an LED mask in one...with microcurrent/vibration therapy, too. You can apply the specific Solawave activating serum or any conductive gel of your choice (I use a different one, myself!) and it will really absorb the benefits when used with the wand. I only use it once every other day (at night) and it's super relaxing. My skin is always ✨glowing✨ the next day!"
Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in three colors) or straight from Solawave for $149 (available in three colors).
2. A super-hydrating Alpyn Beauty moisturizer whose vegan formula also contains ceramides and squalane to help brighten your skin and protect against damage caused by free radicals. This luxe moisturizer melts into your skin, leaving behind a velvety finish.
It's also fragrance-free and cruelty-free!
Promising review: "Older, sensitive skin here; I love this cream. Skin improved quickly. Very helpful for minor sun damage. Goes on smoothly. Absorbs quickly. I dd not experience any flushing or redness, which has been an issue with other products." —TreefrogsGA
Get it from Amazon for $60.
3. A quick-drying UV LED nail lamp so you can cut your gel's curing time in half! You can be sure you won't mess up your nails before they've even had a chance to dry thanks to its smart sensor, which automatically starts the curing process without you having to touch anything.
Promising review: “Love SunUV lamps! I’m an at-home user of gel polish and gel extensions. I’ve used separate UV and LED lamps, which is kind of a pain to have to keep switching between the two and not to mention the space they take up. Step in SunUV! My previous lamps were lower wattage so I decided to purchase a big wattage one and I’m glad I did! I love the faster 30-second curing time with Madam Glam polishes and En Vogue color gels, and the minute curing time with En Vogue Sculpting hard gel. I have three young children, so I rarely get any time for myself and when I do I need to do the things I want fast!” —fairlady_c
Get it from Amazon for $35.99.
4. A vegan and cruelty-free skin-tightening Sol de Janeiro body cream made with coconut and açai oil. Its caffeine-rich formula stimulates circulation for smoother-looking skin.
Promising review: “I think it’s safe to say this will always be a repurchase! The smell is absolutely everything and it keeps my body moisturized until my next shower!! Love how smooth it makes my skin feel!” —madelinelloydp
Get it from Amazon and Sephora for $22+ (available in two sizes).
5. A blow-drying spray designed to cut your hair-drying time in half while also helping to get rid of frizz and tangles. Its lightweight formula can also help protect your hair from heat damage and breakage. Bad hair day where?
Promising review: "I am SUPER STOKED with this blow-dry spray. My hair dresser has been using this on me for years, and I finally purchased it. I wish I hadn’t waited so long. It cuts my blow-dry time down by at least 40%. My hair is much smoother and healthier since I have been using. I like that it protects my hair from the heat of the blow-dryer and my flat iron. I would highly recommend!" —Roxy
Get it from Amazon for $26.49.
6. A touchless SPF 38 mister made with cucumber perfect for keeping your face safe and hydrated. It's made with only 16 clean ingredients, so you can also be sure that your skin is getting the absolute best of the best.
Here, "touchless" means you can apply and reapply this ultra fine mist without having to touch your face!
Habit is a woman-owned small biz created by Tai Adaya, who is half Mexican and half Indian/Pakistani. The brand is dedicated to fighting stigma of aging and focusing instead on keeping skin healthy.
Promising review: "This is such a versatile product! And the cucumber scent is mild. The product absorbs quickly and is a super easy way to re-apply SPF." —Nizvet R.
7. An overnight recovery balm if your skin's feeling dry, stressed, and sensitive. This balm will nourish your skin while you get your z's on so your face feels moisturized and healthy when you wake up.
It's cruelty-free!
Promising review: "This little product is a game changer. It is the silkiest balm, of any kind, that I've ever used. It absorbs completely. In the morning, my skin is so silky soft. I've only been using it for about a week, so I'm interested to see what the long-term results will be. Love the product and the company!!" —Hilary M
Get it from Ren Skincare for $55.
8. A frizz-taming moisturizing cream with vitamins E and B5 and sunflower seed extract because your dull and dry hair deserves nutrient-rich hydration. Get smooth locks with this vegan and cruelty-free formula!
Promising review: “I love all the R+Co products I've tried in the past but this one is by far my favorite. I have ultra wavy/frizzy color-treated hair, and I swim. Managing it is usually a bear, but with this balm I can easily air-dry after the pool without looking electrocuted. It smells nice, isn't at all heavy or sticky, and my normally dry hair gets softer the longer I wear it. The only con is it is a bit pricey for someone like me who applies more often, but honestly considering the pile of failed balms I have in the closet, it's worth every penny to have a product I actually use to the last drop.” —JGwiz
Get it from Amazon for $34.
9. A dust- and waterproof cosmetics display case and organizer so you can keep your beauty products clean and safe. This large-capacity organizer has two divided drawers for your lipsticks, liners, and more!
10. An exfoliating facial cleanser made with glycolic and salicylic acid to help reduce acne and dark spots. It's also got tea tree, peppermint, shea butter, and lavender for a clean that leaves you with even and bright skin.
Promising review: “I have VERY sensitive, dry, acne-prone skin, so trying new products is a real gamble for me. Because of my skin type, I was worried the exfoliating scrub aspect would be too harsh for me, but I can use this every other day and have no issues. The exfoliation is so gentle, which is hard to find. I love the smell and look forward to using this cleanser because it makes my face feel so good. Like I mentioned, at the moment, I have acne-prone skin due to some hormonal imbalances. As a result, I am suffering from cystic acne around my lower cheeks and jawline area. This cleanser has helped my acne so much. It brings the cystic bumps that usually stay deep under the skin to the surface, which helps relive the pain and heal the spots so much quicker. I love this cleanser and will buy it forever! Do yourself a favor and just buy it already.” —Katelynn
Get it from Amazon for $24.90.
11. An ultra slim, double-ended Anastasia Beverly Hills brow pencil for perfectly defined and natural-looking brows that'll last all day long! And because it's got a spoolie on one end, you won't have to go searching your overcrowded makeup bag for one. Makeup made easy.
Promising review: "This is the only eyebrow pencil I use. My eyebrows are sparse in places, and the fine point on this product is perfect. It doesn't look fake at all. You can apply it in tiny short strokes and then use the brush on the other end to blend, and the results are amazing! I've used it for several years now and wouldn't think of using anything else. I just wish I had found this in the first place because it would've saved me a lot of grief and a lot of wasted money." —A shopper
Get it from Amazon for $25 (available in 12 shades).
12. An antioxidant-rich deep-conditioning hair mask if your hair is, metaphorically speaking, on its last legs. Your dull and frizzy hair will get the reparative treatment it deserves and you will get vibrant and healthy locks!
Plus it's cruelty- and gluten-free!
Briogeo is a Black woman-founded beauty brand offering a high-performance haircare collection that is naturally based and performance-driven to provide visible results for all hair types.
Promising review: "This is 100% worth the price. Even with thick hair, I can get several uses out of the mini. This mask feels like a good reset for my hair anytime it’s feeling dry or dull. This always makes my hair soft and shiny." —mfanm
13. A bundle of color-depositing purple shampoo and conditioner because you didn't pay for those blonde highlights just to end up with orange hair a few weeks later. This toning shampoo will neutralize yellow tones, and the conditioner will leave your hair shiny and moisturized.
Promising review: “I love that I can go around town and people ask who did my hair and I can share that this look comes from a shampoo bottle. I have naturally blonde hair now and it looks amazing. I love this product because when I get my hair done, it turns brassy yellow. But now I can get and keep the results I want without drying my hair out. Definitely worth the money! Remember though, once purple turns lavender, rinse! Unless you want purple streaks! —Sommer Peel
Get it from Amazon for $40 (available in bigger sizes).
14. A skin-evening Il Makiage matte foundation that'll look so natural, you'll wonder if you did actually wake up like this. Not sure which of their 50 shades will match your skin perfectly? Take their simple quiz to find out and receive a free sample to try!
Promising review: “I always saw the ads for their foundation and had to try it out for myself. I am so glad I did!! The shade match is mind blowing. It offers an amazing finish. Literally feels like a second skin. I am in love with this product.” —Jyotika T
Get it from Il Makiage for $45 (available in 50 shades).