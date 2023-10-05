31 Beauty Products Well Worth Their $20+ Price Tag

Solawave is an LGBTQ-owned small biz based in Los Angeles.



BuzzFeed writer Amanda Davis loves this wand:

"This. gadget. is. worth it! 👏🏾 Using the Solawave was my first time introducing red light therapy into my skincare routine and the difference in my hyperpigmentation is honestly mind blowing. The tone of my face is much more even and the dark circles around my eyes have nearly disappeared. Essentially, it's like a mix of a jade roller (which I already love using anyway) and an LED mask in one...with microcurrent/vibration therapy, too. You can apply the specific Solawave activating serum or any conductive gel of your choice (I use a different one, myself!) and it will really absorb the benefits when used with the wand. I only use it once every other day (at night) and it's super relaxing. My skin is always ✨glowing✨ the next day!"

Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in three colors) or straight from Solawave for $149 (available in three colors).