1. A programmable AC booster fan designed to increase and improve airflow from your HVAC systems. It has 10 speeds and can easily be mounted to your registers.
Promising review: "I have a room that is extremely hot in the spring and summer. With this product (and the task of temporarily closing vents in other rooms), I am able to bring the temp down 6 degrees in that hot room in just one hour without affecting the temp anywhere else! Awesome!!" —Denise Davis
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in white or bronze).
2. A powerful Dreo oscillating tower fan whose six speeds will shoo the heat right out of your room. Not only does this bladeless fan operate super quietly, but it also comes with a remote so you don't have to leave your comfy spot to get even comfier.
Promising review: "This is a very powerful fan. It definitely beats two previous fans that I had (both were different brands). I can't sleep without it. It may be a little loud for some when it's on one of the high settings, but I like white noise while I sleep. I run naturally hot and have fans in every room. I've replaced three of them so far with Dreo. It's my favorite fan." —Idontwanna
Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in two styles).
3. A chic, gold-colored Kitsch hair claw clip so you don't have to live with sweat gluing your hair to your neck and making you even hotter. Just grab this stylish clip and put your hair up. Now, you're ready to tackle the day.
Promising review: "This is the best hair claw I've ever bought! Super sturdy and strong; it even held all my thick hair up! Looks exactly like the image and is super cute!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in a silver color).
4. A daily facial spray for helping calm and relieve hot, sunburned skin. Designed with sensitive skin in mind, this pH-balanced toner can be used any time of day and can even be used over makeup!
Tower 28 is an LA-based, Asian woman-owned small business creating nontoxic, vegan, and cruelty-free beauty products for all skin types.
Promising review: "This product is so amazing for when your skin feels like it’s burning or it’s irritated. It has such a calming factor to it, and I really like the 'saltwater' scent." —kealsc
Get it from Tower 28 on Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes) or Sephora for $12+ (available in three sizes).
5. And a Burt's Bees sunburn relief lotion formulated with coconut, aloe, and antioxidants to help soothe and hydrate your skin post sun exposure. No need to be afraid of the sun with this by your side!
Promising review: "I’m happy to say this product works! I purchased this product due to my inability to provide my skin with appropriate sun protection one day this summer. I proceeded to spend a night wishing that I could safely freeze myself into an ice cube. Midnight discomfort led me to this product. The initial use was a day or two after the day of regret, but it eased the discomfort and moisturized my reddened skin, helping to soften the leather layer I had started to form. Of course, this review would not be complete without me faulting myself a second time. Two times in one summer, I proved my inability to adult well. I applied this lotion the MINUTE I realized that I had experienced another exposure to the sun for too long a period. To my absolute joy, this product relieved my discomfort. It left a layer that stayed cool for a few hours (at which time I reapplied it), it was a little tacky to the touch (not sticky or oily), and my skin did not experience the crocodile and subsequent peeling experience it had earlier in the season. The scent is soft and not overpowering. I have experienced skin sensitivity in the past to products, but I had no issues with Burt’s Bees products. Thank you for providing me with such a helpful product." —Meghan
Get it from Amazon for $17.05.
6. A foldable electric scooter because you have a need for speed (and the breezes that come with zooming down city streets)!
You'll also get a U-lock!
Promising review: "Perfect for my daily ride to work. It's too hot to walk in Miami summer with a suit on. It goes up bridges with no problem at all. Very happy overall." —Jose Medina
Get it from Amazon for $520.25+ (available in three styles).
7. An inflatable two-person kayak so you can enjoy the cooling benefits of being out on the water without bothering with a real heavy and cumbersome kayak. It comes with two aluminum oars, a high-capacity hand pump, a repair patch kit, and a carry bag.
8. A pair of reusable nipple pasties for those summer 'fits you just don't wanna wear an uncomfortable bra with (an extra layer is just extra heat). These have thin edges that don't appear under clothing and use a medical-grade adhesive that's gentle on skin.
Promising review: "So I decided to put these to the ultimate test for 4th of July underneath my white, semi-sheer swimsuit. I wore them out in the Florida heat in the ocean all day, and they did not budge or peel off. I thought for sure these would take skin off by the time I got home because I just couldn't believe they stayed on the entire day (humidity is real). I was able to remove them with ease. I washed them with warm water and soap and let them dry, and the next day, they were super sticky, like they were brand new out of the package again. Buying these forever." —Marisa
Get it from Amazon for $26.50+ (available in two sizes and five shades).
BuzzFeed editor Natalie Brown swears by these pasties! Check out her Nippies review to learn more.
9. A loose-fitting tank dress if the thought of wearing pants in the summer heat is enough to make you go back to sleep (in your comfy, air-conditioned room).
Promising review: "I loved this dress. Soft, light, and well-made. I am going away on vacation, and it is perfect for hot weather. Very comfortable. I like that it is above the knee. Not too long, not too short. I will be ordering another one in another color." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–3XL and in lots of colors).
And here's a similar plus-size option for $19.99 (available in women's sizes 1X–5X and in 21 colors/prints).
10. A sleek 3-in-1 handheld fan because it's also a portable charger and flashlight, so if you're caught in the dark, and it's hot and your phone is on 1%, you'll be glad to have this gadget in your back pocket.
Promising review: "A lifesaver! The compact design makes it easy to carry in your bag or pocket. The fan's performance is impressive; it generates a strong breeze for its size, instantly cooling me down on hot days. The noise level is pleasantly low, perfect for use in quiet environments. The battery life is impressive, lasting through extended outings. It's a must-have for anyone looking to stay cool and refreshed during summer or while traveling. We are thrilled with this handy little fan!" —Allie
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four colors).
11. A flexible adjustable mister so you can bend it in the perfect direction and shape to make sure you and your guests get some targeted lovin' when hanging outside on a hot day.
The mister will cool the surrounding area by 20 degrees, and it comes with an interchangeable flower-shaped misting head for a fun, whimsy detail.
Promising review: "Works exactly how I want it to. Provides a fine, cool mist on the patio, allowing us to enjoy the backyard until sunset without breaking a sweat. Easy to set up. It was out of the box and cooling us off within minutes." —Debra L. Kusek
Get it from Amazon for $27.
12. A Yonanas soft serve maker to turn any frozen fruit into a delicious dessert in a matter of minutes, which is especially awesome if you have dietary restrictions that prevent you from buying cooling treats at the store. And every part of this gadget is dishwasher-safe, so cleanup will be a breeze.
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made-up memory because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it, I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally, this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best-tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $36.99.