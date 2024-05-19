Turn Your Backyard Into A Cool Outdoor Destination With These 33 Things

1. A rolling cooler cart to provide you with the cool beverages you need on a warm, sunny day. It's got a built-in bottle opener and a drain plug for melted ice.
Promising review: "A game-changer for outdoor gatherings! This portable patio cooler on wheels is built to last and is easy to move around. The built-in bottle opener is a convenient addition, and the efficient drainage system keeps things tidy. With ample storage space, it keeps drinks cold for hours. Plus, its versatile design doubles as a side table." —R. Gabriel
Get it from Amazon for $142.98+ (available in two colors).
2. Sunflower seed mix — watch nine types of sunflowers blossom in your garden this spring! If you've been missing that much-needed curb appeal, these low-maintenance flowers are just the ticket.
Promising review: "All the varieties grew, and I was very impressed by how they stayed nice and neat when planted in a row. I used them to edge one side of my garden. Several strong storms came through this summer and didn't break even one! They drew all types of pollinators: bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds." —Taryn Fellinger
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
3. An outdoor projector that can connect with multiple multimedia devices, including Fire TV Stick. Movie nights in the backyard just won you the Coolest Kids On The Block award.
Promising review: "I have used many different brands of projectors over the years. But this projector, by far, is the easiest to set up and use. It took me about two minutes from opening the box to a fully set up projector. The display is great. The fans aren't that loud. The sound is way better than the projectors I've paid over $1,000 for. I recommend this projector to anyone who is looking for a quick setup and great sound." —Tamika P
Get it from Amazon for $169.99+ (available in two colors).
4. An electric bug zapper so being outside is actually fun instead of an epic movie called Battle Against the Bloodsuckers.
5. Outdoor string lights for creating a cozy and warm atmosphere. Plus, they were built to withstand all kinds of weather, so no need to worry about them being damaged by Mother Nature.
Reviewers note that you should take the bulbs out before hanging the strings up!
Promising review: "Very nice set of lights for the price. I bought a number of sets in various lengths to install on our deck and used a staple gun to mount them. I am very pleased with how easy it was to mount them neatly and also with the quality of light. It's exactly the amount of warmth that we were looking for." —Frank Rizzo
Get it from Amazon for $12.17+ (available in seven sizes and five colors).
6. Two packs of solar-powered garden lights that'll sway in the wind, making your garden look like it's home to a bunch of flitting fireflies.
7. A giant stacking game to take building blocks to the next level. This game stacks to almost 4 feet, so take cover when they come tumbling down!
8. And a jumbo 4-in-a-row game you can set up in your backyard because we've moved beyond tabletop games this summer. Not to mention, it's easy to assemble and comes with its own carrying bag for easy travel and storage.
Promising review: "My son oftentimes has many of the neighborhood kids at our house playing. We had the pool and the trampoline and wanted something a little different. This hit the spot! Everyone has a blast with it! Both children as well as adults! It's so easy to put together, too! Very well built and of good quality. I love the carry case that it comes in — a nice sturdy canvas. I highly recommend." —LOVIN LIFE IN AZ
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in two stains).
9. AND! A set of five giant dice that also comes with five big laminated score cards if your Yahtzee skills deserve a stage as big as your backyard.
Promising review: "I love this oversized yard game of dice because you can adapt it to many other games that use dice. The BEST part of this product is its quality. The solid wood bucket and dice are painted a beautiful deep amber color and treated to withstand all kinds of weather, something you need for a yard game to last! The dice have rounded corners, which makes them easier to roll, and they come with up to 10 games laminated for protection. This is going to last through many seasons of fun! Don’t hesitate to purchase!" —Gifted Teacher 305
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in two sizes).
10. A folding acacia balcony table you can place on any railing for a stable, makeshift table to prep for your BBQ or use as an additional (s)eating space.
Get it from Amazon for $87.99.