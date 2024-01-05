A Little Birdy Told Us You Need One Of These 35 Products

1. A pair of sturdy shelf dividers to help you make the most of your closet space. Easily organize your clothes, bags, and shoes so all the work you did cleaning out your closet doesn't go to waste.
Promising reviews: "Super easy to install: Just slip the bottom bracket around the shelf. Great for a cleaner and more organized closet shelf, especially for sheets, towels, sweaters, etc." —Joanna
"I redid my closet this weekend and this was a huge help! It really helps the clothes look organized as well as maximizes space." —Monica Benya
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
2. Adjustable Bluetooth Beats headphones with sound isolation so you can block out the noise of other gym-goers while you try to break your benchpress record. These sleek headphones offer 40 hours of battery life!
Promising review: "Best money I have spent in a while. I love them so much more than AirPods. Great for working out. If you are on the fence about getting them, this is your sign to do it. I was too and I have no regrets. Money well spent." —sarah
Get it from Amazon for $99+ (available in four colors).
3. An eight-second L'Oréal rinse-out treatment for shinier, healthier, and silkier hair in, well, eight seconds.
Use this two to three times per week after shampooing your hair, and remember not to use it on your scalp. This treatment is just for the length of your hair.
Promising reviews: "I haven't had a problem with frizz or static yet and I have used no other products in my hair. I don't know what kind of sorcery this stuff is, but I'll definitely be buying bottle after bottle." —Carissa H.
"I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c-type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would've thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!! ♥️" —Theressa Hailey
Get it from Amazon for $8.20+ (available in two styles).
4. Miracle-Gro indoor plant food spikes if your plants aren't growing as fast as they should. Just stick one of these in your planters and your leafy babes will be continuously fed for up to two months!
Promising review: "I swear by these plant food spikes!!! The package says they are for indoor plants, but I actually use them for all of my outdoor plants, especially my herbs. I first tried these after planting some basil and other herbs that seemed to be taking an eternity to grow. I went to a local home improvement store and searched the garden center for plant food but many of them were priced much higher than I was willing to spend until I found these spikes. I figured I'd give them a try since they were so inexpensive and wow!!!!! Within just a few days, my plants had grown more than double what they had grown in the previous several weeks!!" —GatorDO17
Get 48 spikes from Amazon for $4.47.
5. A grout and sealant stain remover because you've got mold and mildew building up and it just ain't cute. Just apply it, wait, and rinse the stains away. You read that right, there's no scrubbing needed!
Promising review: "I struggled for years to clean under clear silicone sealant in our shower. I used everything and have been frustrated that The shower didn’t look as clean as I’d like. Enter this product. Most of the effected areas worked the first time. I reapplied the more stubborn areas a second time and finally the mold was removed. Now my shower is perfectly clean!!" —Drs. B
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
6. A pack of Bed Bands to keep your sheets from slipping and sliding off your bed every time you dare to shift your weight in your sleep.
Bed Band is a small business based in the US!
Promising review: “I love these so much that when we moved and I lost one of the ones we previously had, I purchased more! These are the best things since sliced bread...seriously! The bungee cord that is attached to them is really great, and very durable. The clips are made of strong metal, and sort of like 'alligator clips,' if anyone knows what those are. They open up, and then you can clamp them closed so that they don't open and release the sheet. The black plastic piece in the middle is so that you can either tighten or release the cord and make it tighter or looser. They hold fairly well, and it allows for a custom fit every time you put the sheets on.” —aret21
Get a four-pack from Bed Band on Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three colors, two lengths, and in larger packs).
7. A tub of O'Keeffe's hand cream so there's no more suffering from dry, cracked, and sensitive skin! This cream restores moisture and promotes healing, so you can finally go back to living your best life.
Promising review: "I have suffered from splitting and cracking fingers every fall and winter for years. I tried Eucerin, Lubriderm, and Gold Bond creams, but none seemed to relieve the splitting from reoccurring. I tried O'Keeffe's Working Hands Cream and within two and a half days, the splitting and cracking were no longer a factor. Since using the cream, I have not suffered any more cracking or splitting. I am on a busy schedule and only use it at night when I go to bed. It says it's nongreasy but you can definitely feel a slick texture on your hands once applied. That's why I use it at night before bed when I don't have to open doorknobs, touch smartphones, or shake hands. It has the texture of cake icing, goes on smooth, and works into the skin quickly. It has no smell I can detect. I am so glad I found this cream, it has ended years of split and cracked fingers/hands." —T.H.
Our O'Keeffe's Working Hands Cream deep dive goes into more details, so be sure to check it out.
Get it from Amazon for $11.60.
8. An exfoliating glove that'll easily lift away dead skin because — and I hate to break it to you — you're really not as clean as you think you are.
Promising review: "I never leave reviews unless something is really really bad or really really good… Well these things are AMAZING. I was skeptical because I thought there was NO way they would do what they claim. So much dead skin comes off, and I thought I exfoliated religiously. I’ve used loofas, loofa-type gloves, scrubs and nothing compares. I was so amazed, and repulsed that I made my husband come and look. Hahaha. Also the KP is also gone on my thighs and almost gone on my arms. My skin has never felt or looked better. Will buy forever!!!! Now go get ya some." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in a pack of two).
9. A set of colored fine tip pens perfect for journaling or creating color-coded notes. Whether you're calendaring or drawing, these pens will make sure each line you scrawl is bold and smooth.
Promising review: "I love these pens! I have so many different brand pens in so many different colors, but definitely found these to be amazingly versatile. I have used them for my bullet journal and everyday use. They write smooth no matter what type of paper it is. Highly recommend." —R. Duran Villaron
Get a pack of 18 pens from Amazon for $8.99.
10. A pack of two flexible dryer vent cleaners because there's likely a bunch of trapped lint causing your clothes to still come out kinda damp. Use this to get all that gunk out, which will also help to prevent dryer fires!
Promising review: "I clean my dryer vent after every single use. I was shocked to see so much lint and dust come out! It was very simple to use and it really works! I kept one for myself and gave the other to my daughter." —Shari Schmidt
Get it from Amazon for $7.25.
11. An all-natural stain remover that'll provide a safe and effective way to get rid of those grass, blood, wine, chocolate, and makeup spots and smears from your clothes, carpet, and more.
Promising review: "I'm always skeptical of these kinds of products, but I went ahead and decided to give this stain remover a chance because I have clothes that have small grease spots from cooking that I never notice until after I've already washed them. I used this on those items (which have already gone through the dryer several times), as well as my trusty old 'period panties' that hide in the back of my drawer. I sprayed it on the stains pretty generously, let it sit for a few hours, and then washed them as I usually do. When I took everything out of the dryer, the stains were gone! I have never seen such results from anything I've used before, including all of the big name stain removers that claim to be the best. This product will remain a staple in my laundry room forever!" —Kerry
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
Read our full Puracy Natural Stain Remover review.
12. A bottle of natural nail and cuticle repair oil for softer cuticles and stronger nails when used daily.
Promising review: "It's a miracle! I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. A friend recommended a nail strengthener they saw on QVC. It was quite pricey and I wanted to make sure it was worth it so I read the reviews. One of the comments said just buy Solar Oil. Since it was much more affordable than the QVC stuff, I tried it. I bought it in February. This bottle size lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana
Get it from Amazon for $9.54.
13. Paula's Choice BHA liquid exfoliant if you're sensitive to scents but want to gently unclog your pores, as well as exfoliate and brighten your skin. This unscented leave-on formula is even gentle enough for daily use (though you may need to work up to it!).
Promising review: "I bought this in a dark time: My skin texture was garbage, all my pores were massive, I had clogged pores all over my face, and I was just waiting for them to become actual acne. I got this because I just wanted SOMETHING to help with my skin texture while I waited for my oral prescription. Now listen here — THE FIRST time I used it, I saw a difference. My forehead and my cheeks right to the side of my nose were flawless. I don’t know what kind of stuff was in it that provided immediate results. I thought maybe that was just 'fake' results, like it has something to gloss over the skin surface to give the appearance of smoothness. But then I used this stuff twice a day for four days, and alllll of the tiny red pimples all over my cheeks and forehead were gone and my pores STAYED small! I am telling you. This product has changed my whole face in under a week. It’s so clear! I expect to have full celebrity skin going forward. You have to try this. You barely need to use any of it, too. It’s a thicker gel liquid, so it smooths on so easily and you don’t have to use a ton like with a toner or micellar water. I’m just shook. I’ll buy this for the rest of my life!!" —K Fied
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).