The Army Has Been Called In To Help Stop A Massive Wave Of Violence In Brazil
Sixty-two people have already been killed since Friday in the Brazilian state of Espírito Santo, where the military police are on strike after having their pay frozen for three years.
Since then, the situation in the state known mostly for its lengthy coastline and beaches has rapidly deteriorated to the point that the local authorities have requested assistance from the federal government and the Armed Forces in its attempt to contain the wave of violence spreading through the state, and particularly in the state’s Vitória region.
Between Friday and Monday, businesses were looted, buses were set on fire, robberies occurred, and 52 homicides were committed, setting off a virtual curfew in the state’s capital.
Ten thousand military police officers are under strike, according to police unions, who have spent the last three years without receiving so much as an adjustment for inflation in their salaries. Families and friends of the military police — which serves as the main police force in Brazil — picketed in front of barracks, just to make sure that the strikers stayed put.
The population of Espirito Santo is 4 M inhabitants”. With nobody patrolling the streets, the situation turned grim fast.
According to Jorge Emílio Leal, the president of the Civil Police Union, or SindPol, 62 people were assassinated between last Friday and noon on Monday. In comparison, Leal told BuzzFeed Brasil, there were just two homicides per day in mid-January.
This post was translated from Portuguese.
