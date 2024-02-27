Advertiser·Posted on Feb. 27, 2024Spanish Deviled EggsJust in time for your Easter breakfast table, try these delicious and festive Spanish Deviled Eggs.by Tasty CanadaBuzzFeed ContributorLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Tasty Spanish Deviled EggsMakes 16INGREDIENTS8 large eggsLiquid food colouring (optional)⅓ cup store-bought roasted red pepper dip½ tsp Club House Smoked Paprika¼ tsp garlic powder¼ tsp onion powder⅛ tsp saltChives and parsley, for garnishPREPARATION1. Place eggs in a single layer in a pot and add enough cold water to cover by 1 inch. Boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes. Immediately drain and soak eggs in cold water until completely cooled. 2. Peel eggs, then cut each in half lengthwise. Scoop yolks into a medium bowl and set aside.3. Fill 4 medium bowls with cold water, then add a few drops individual food colouring to each bowl until deeply coloured. Divide egg whites between bowls. Set aside until desired pastel shade is achieved, checking every 2 minutes.4. Meanwhile, mash yolks with a fork. Stir in dip, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder and salt until combined. 5. Remove egg whites from bowls onto paper towel-lined plates. Dab each one dry with paper towels.6. Fill a piping bag fitted with a large round tip with filling. (Or use a small resealable zip-top bag with filling, then cut off a corner.) Pipe yolk mixture into egg whites. 7. Arrange chives and parsley on a serving platter or plates. Top with deviled eggs.Tip: The pastel eggs are a fun way to dress up deviled eggs for Easter, but you can also omit this step. Promoted by Club House Sponsors do not have editorial control over promoted content.