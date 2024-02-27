Skip To Content
    Spanish Deviled Eggs

    Just in time for your Easter breakfast table, try these delicious and festive Spanish Deviled Eggs.

    Tasty

    Spanish Deviled Eggs

    Makes 16


    INGREDIENTS

    8 large eggs

    Liquid food colouring (optional)

    ⅓ cup store-bought roasted red pepper dip

    ½ tsp Club House Smoked Paprika

    ¼ tsp garlic powder

    ¼ tsp onion powder

    ⅛ tsp salt

    Chives and parsley, for garnish


    PREPARATION
    1. Place eggs in a single layer in a pot and add enough cold water to cover by 1 inch. Boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes. Immediately drain and soak eggs in cold water until completely cooled. 

    2. Peel eggs, then cut each in half lengthwise. Scoop yolks into a medium bowl and set aside.

    3. Fill 4 medium bowls with cold water, then add a few drops individual food colouring to each bowl until deeply coloured. Divide egg whites between bowls. Set aside until desired pastel shade is achieved, checking every 2 minutes.

    4. Meanwhile, mash yolks with a fork. Stir in dip, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder and salt until combined. 

    5. Remove egg whites from bowls onto paper towel-lined plates. Dab each one dry with paper towels.

    6. Fill a piping bag fitted with a large round tip with filling. (Or use a small resealable zip-top bag with filling, then cut off a corner.) 

    Pipe yolk mixture into egg whites. 

    7. Arrange chives and parsley on a serving platter or plates. Top with deviled eggs.


    Tip: The pastel eggs are a fun way to dress up deviled eggs for Easter, but you can also omit this step.

