Nasim Aghdam Opened Fire On YouTube Because She Was "Upset" With Its Policies And Practices

Police on Wednesday said Nasim Najafi Aghdam opened fire at YouTube's California headquarters because she was "upset" with the company's policies and practices.



Aghdam, 39, injured three people inside a courtyard area of YouTube's San Bruno campus before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"At this point in the investigation, it is believed that the suspect was upset with policies and practices of YouTube," San Bruno police chief Ed Barberini said. "This appears to be the motive for this incident."



Police said they did not have any evidence linking Aghdam to any individual at the scene during the shooting.



Aghdam visited a local gun range the morning before the shooting, authorities said. She legally possessed the Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun that she used in the shooting.

Aghdam had several YouTube channels where she frequently posed about animal rights and veganism. She had alleged that YouTube had "discriminated and filtered" her videos.

Agdham's family reported her missing to the San Diego's Sheriff's Office on April 2. She appeared to have been missing since March 31. Aghdam's father, Ismail, said she had been missing for several days and was located by police in Mountain View, California, early Tuesday morning. He told the Mercury News that he informed authorities his daughter might be going to YouTube because she "hated" the company.

A spokesperson for the Mountain View Police Department confirmed that officers made contact with Aghdam on April 3 and that she confirmed her identity to them. She was subsequently removed from the state's missing persons list.

San Bruno police said they did not have contact with Mountain View Police before the shooting and they could not answer what information Aghdam's family related to the Mountain View police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.