YouTube Responded To Logan Paul's Dead Body Video Controversy And People Aren't Here For It

The demonetized video — which was on Paul's YouTube channel for several hours — got more than 6 million views and tens of thousands of likes before Paul removed it and issued an apology on Monday evening amid public outcry.

On Tuesday, Paul also issued an apology on his YouTube channel, saying, "I made a severe and continuous lapse in my judgment and I don't expect to be forgiven." He also urged his fans not to defend his actions.

🛑RETWEET THIS FOR @YouTube to make a change. Youtube CANNOT allow disgusting, horrifying content like what Logan Pa… https://t.co/MCNucva0j4

Many people slammed YouTube for allowing the disturbing content on their site and not taking it down.

Suicide is a serious matter, YouTube need to take this video down, people have lost loved ones due to suicide, and… https://t.co/HkAQd3KKvP

Very disappointed in @YouTube. Logan Paul should have never even had the time to take down his own video.

And they noted that Paul, not YouTube, removed the video hours after it was posted.

YouTube needs to take down Logan Paul’s account. How can you allow something so sensitive to go on & have the power… https://t.co/3r3uvOOIsw

Many called for the company to delete Paul's YouTube account, which has more than 15 million subscribers.

In a statement on Tuesday, YouTube said that a graphic video "can only remain on the site when supported by appropriate educational or documentary information."

The guidelines say that while "it's not okay to post violent or gory content that's primarily intended to be shocking, sensational or gratuitous," it can help to balance a violent or graphic video with "additional context and information."

YouTube said Paul's video had violated its policies. However, it was unclear whether YouTube applied a "strike" to his channel, which it does when it removes a video for violating community guidelines.

One person said YouTube's response was "resoundingly hollow," considering the video got millions of views. They also pointed out that YouTube has been facing similar criticism for allowing disturbing and exploitative content to be posted on its platform.

After BuzzFeed News provided YouTube with dozens of examples of viral videos — some from "verified" channels — that depicted children in disturbing and abusive situations, the company deleted them in November.

Many of those videos, which racked up millions of views and made YouTubers hundreds of thousands of dollars, featured young children, often in revealing clothing, being subjected to disturbing actions, such as being restrained with ropes or tape, and sometimes crying or in visible distress.

YouTube responded to criticism by saying it would increase the number of moderators to more than 10,000 people in 2018 to prevent disturbing content being published on the platform.

However, contract workers who train YouTube’s search algorithms told BuzzFeed News that the guidelines they use to evaluate content on the world’s biggest platform for internet videos are confusing and inadequate, allowing disturbing videos to remain online.