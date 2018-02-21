YouTube Blamed Its "System" For Letting A Conspiracy Video About A Florida School Shooting Survivor Trend At No. 1

A video calling David Hogg — a 17-year-old survivor of the Florida school shooting — an "actor" was the No. 1 trending video on YouTube on Wednesday, prompting massive backlash against the company.

The video contained local CBS News footage of Hogg's 2017 interview about recording his friend's viral confrontation with a lifeguard on Redondo Beach.

The video has since been repurposed by right-wing conspiracy theorists in their efforts to prove that many of the survivors of the shooting who have become advocates for gun reform are really "crisis actors" planted to propagate an anti-Trump narrative and push for liberal anti-gun legislation.

Several false conspiracy theories have targeted Hogg, who has been been outspoken in his call for lawmakers and politicians to take action against guns. Right-wing websites such as Gateway Pundit have suggested that Hogg was "coached" by his father, a former FBI agent, to push an anti-Trump rhetoric in the aftermath of the tragedy.

The right-wing movement to discredit the young survivors has gained momentum as prominent Trump supporters, including former Milwaukee sheriff David Clarke and conservative author Dinesh D'Souza, have endorsed the conspiracy theories that the students' push for gun reform is an orchestrated left-wing political effort. Donald Trump Jr. also liked two tweets peddling conspiracy theories about Hogg.