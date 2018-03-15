A Woman Who Killed Her Boyfriend During A YouTube Stunt Has Been Sentenced To 180 Days In Jail

Monalisa Perez had been charged with manslaughter after she accidentally shot Pedro Ruiz in the chest while making a YouTube video for the couple's vlog.

Monalisa Perez was charged with second-degree manslaughter after fatally shooting her 22-year-old boyfriend, Pedro Ruiz, in the chest while the couple was attempting a YouTube stunt last June. The mother of two pleaded guilty to the charge in December. As part of the plea agreement, she was sentenced Wednesday to 180 days in jail and a lifetime ban on possessing a firearm, the Star Tribune reported. She will also not be allowed to receive financial compensation for the recording of Ruiz's death or for telling her story about the fatal shooting.

Perez told authorities that Ruiz had been trying to convince her to carry out the stunt "for a while" for Perez's YouTube channel that aimed to show "the real life of a young couple who happen to be teen parents." Many of the videos featured the couple doing "pranks," "stunts," and "challenges" and some videos featured their three-year-old daughter. On the day of the shooting, Ruiz had set up a GoPro camera and another camera on a ladder nearby to record the stunt at the couple's house in Norman County, according to the criminal complaint. Perez told police that Ruiz eventually "convinced" her to shoot the book he was holding, after he showed a her different book through which the bullet did not pass. Perez then stood a foot away from Ruiz and discharged a .50-caliber Desert Eagle firearm toward the book that he held to his chest. However, the bullet went through the book. She then called 911 to report that she had accidentally shot Ruiz in the chest. Authorities found Ruiz with a single gunshot wound to his chest and attempted to save his life, but he died at the scene. The two cameras that Ruiz had set up recorded the shooting, but investigators have so far withheld multiple videos of the incident.

On the day of the shooting, Perez tweeted that she and Ruiz were "probably going to shoot one of the most dangerous videos ever." "HIS idea not MINE," she said. Norman County Attorney James Brue said that "this foolish stunt was dreamed up, planned, and executed by Pedro Ruiz, and the defendant wrongfully and tragically relied on his assurances that the stunt was safe." Brue said that he was satisfied that the sentence held Perez accountable for "culpable negligence that led to the tragic and completely avoidable death." Brue did not return BuzzFeed News' request for comment. Perez — who retained custody of both the couple's children — will be on probation for 10 years and can serve her jail time in 10-day increments, the judge ruled Wednesday. Perez's YouTube channel is still up, with some of the couple's videos racking up millions of views following news of the fatal stunt.

