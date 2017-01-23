A Woman Was Kicked Off A Flight For Insulting A Pro-Trump Passenger

She then appeared to mock Kotesky, asking him, “Do you believe in gravity? Did you know gravity is just a theory?”

Another crew member asked the woman and her husband, who was seated next to her, to leave the flight.

“No, I paid for this seat and I’m sitting in it,” the woman told him. “He is in my space.”

Kotesky responded, “She’s causing hostilities.”

The woman told the crew member that her husband’s mother had died. “I’m going home,” she said.

After the crew member told her that the captain had ordered her off the plane, she said, “My husband just lost his mother. Have some respect.”