A Woman Was Kicked Off A Flight For Insulting A Pro-Trump Passenger

1. A woman was kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight on Saturday for insulting a Donald Trump supporter, a spokesperson for the airlines told BuzzFeed News.
The Trump supporter, Scott Kotesky, recorded part of the incident that took place on a flight from Baltimore to Seattle. He posted the video on Facebook, where it has received more than 3 million views as of Monday, Jan. 23.
When asked if the woman was kicked off the flight because she berated a passenger for being a Trump supporter, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson said, “That is correct.”
“We can confirm that a disruptive passenger was removed from flight 761 from Baltimore to Seattle prior to departure,” Alaska Airlines said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.
“The female passenger was insulting passengers in the boarding area and then onboard the aircraft. Several passengers expressed concerns about her behavior. We stand by our employees’ decision to remove the disruptive passenger,” the statement said.
According to Kotesky’s Facebook post, the woman asked him if he was there to celebrate or protest Trump’s inauguration as he was taking his seat.
Kotesky claimed he told her, “I came here to celebrate democracy ma’am.”
The video showed Kotesky telling the flight attendant that the woman next to him “called me names and insulted me just for sitting down on this seat saying that I came here to celebrate today.”
The woman told the attendant that she wanted Kotesky to change his seat, to which the attendant replied, “You don’t have that right.”
2. The woman turned to Kotesky and said, “You pretend that you have the moral high ground but you put that man’s finger on the nuclear button. That man doesn’t believe in climate change.”
She then appeared to mock Kotesky, asking him, “Do you believe in gravity? Did you know gravity is just a theory?”
Another crew member asked the woman and her husband, who was seated next to her, to leave the flight.
“No, I paid for this seat and I’m sitting in it,” the woman told him. “He is in my space.”
Kotesky responded, “She’s causing hostilities.”
The woman told the crew member that her husband’s mother had died. “I’m going home,” she said.
After the crew member told her that the captain had ordered her off the plane, she said, “My husband just lost his mother. Have some respect.”
3. The woman and her husband were seen leaving the flight as other passengers applauded and chanted “USA! USA!” in a second video Kotesky posted.
The airlines spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the couple’s tickets were refunded but that the airlines did not book them on another flight.
The incident was seized upon by several conservative outlets and blogs as a sign of the woman’s “liberal” intolerance.
4. Kotesky alleged that before he started recording the video, the woman called him a “bigot” and told him she was going to “get drunk and puke in your lap.”
Kotesky said that he was “touched” that many passengers, who were not Trump supporters, defended him.
“As the lady was removed I saw that I was surrounded by blacks, Latinos, Asians, and whites, all who had chimed in asking her to be removed and who had defended me,” Kotesky said in his Facebook post. “I was touched and moved knowing later that not all these people were Trump supporters.”
“It truly was a great demonstration of AMERICA and its people coming together and standing up for one another,” he wrote.
Kotesky did not respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.
