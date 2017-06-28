A Teen Was Charged With Killing Her Boyfriend During A Failed YouTube Stunt

A 19-year-old woman in Minnesota has been charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting her boyfriend as the couple attempted to record a YouTube stunt, authorities said.
Perez, who is pregnant, told police that Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a book while he was holding it, as he believed that the book would stop the bullet, according to the criminal complaint.
Perez tweeted on Monday that the pair were planning to shoot a dangerous video. "HIS idea not MINE," she wrote.
Perez had started a YouTube channel in March which aimed to show "the real life of a young couple who happen to be teen parents."
Perez had uploaded several YouTube videos which featured her and Ruiz, many of which involved doing "pranks," "stunts," and "challenges."
Some of the videos also featured their three-year-old daughter.
The couple's most recent video uploaded on Monday, the day Ruiz died, was titled "Doing scary stunts at the fair."
Perez told authorities that Ruiz had been trying to convince her "for a while" to shoot the book while he held it for a YouTube video.
Ruiz had set up a GoPro camera and another camera on a ladder nearby to record the stunt, according to the complaint. The two cameras — which recorded the shooting — are now secured as evidence for the investigation.
Perez told authorities that Ruiz eventually "convinced" her to shoot the book he was holding.
She said that he had showed her a different book which the bullet did not go through.
Perez told police that she shot from a foot away while Ruiz held the book to his chest.
She used a .50 caliber Desert Eagle firearm which authorities recovered from the grass near the house.
Ruiz's aunt, Claudia Ruiz, told WDAY-TV that Ruiz had told her he wanted to do the stunt "because we want more viewers, we want to get famous."
"I’m just happy that Pedro is home now so I have him to look forward to every night," Perez said in a YouTube video she recorded last week.
