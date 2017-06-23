Sections

Yet Another Person Who Called For Hillary Clinton To Be Shot Was Invited To The White House

This happened the same day the administration denounced Johnny Depp for joking about assassinating Trump.

Posted on
Tasneem Nashrulla
Tasneem Nashrulla
BuzzFeed News Reporter

New Hampshire state Rep. Al Baldasaro, who said last year that Hillary Clinton should be "shot for treason," was invited to the White House Friday for President Trump's bill signing of the Veterans Accountability Act.

Waiting for @POTUS to speak hanging out with a hard charging Navy man @ShoebobCarey #MAGA
Rep Al Baldasaro @Al_Baldasaro

Waiting for @POTUS to speak hanging out with a hard charging Navy man @ShoebobCarey #MAGA

Baldasaro, an adviser to Trump on veterans affairs during the campaign, was sitting in one of the first two rows in the audience at the signing, according to the White House press pool report. He yelled out a thank you to the president for keeping his promise.

Baldasaro made headlines last year after he told a talk-radio show that "Hillary Clinton should be put in the firing line and shot for treason."

SoundCloud
View this track on SoundCloud
w.soundcloud.com

"Hillary Clinton to me is the Jane Fonda of the Vietnam," Baldasaro said in July. "She is a disgrace for the lies that she told those mothers about their children that got killed over there in Benghazi. She dropped the ball on over 400 emails requesting back up security. Something's wrong there."

"This whole thing disgusts me, Hillary Clinton should be put in the firing line and shot for treason," he added. The US Secret Service then said it was investigating his remarks.

Baldasaro later said that he regretted "saying it the way I did" and blamed the "liberal media" for running with it.

At the time, Trump said he wasn't aware of Baldasaro's comments but told a local channel that he was "a very fine person."

"I will tell you he’s a very fine person," Trump told local New Hampshire TV. "Nobody wants to take care of the veterans in this country, who have been treated horribly, more than Al, so that's what I know," Trump said.

Baldasaro told BuzzFeed News later that year that he stood by his comments on Clinton, but contended that they were misunderstood.

In a tweet Friday, Baldasaro responded to the controversy over his attendance at the bill signing, saying, "Fake News, nothing new! Nobody advocated shooting Hillary, just an opinion in accordance with law & CONSTITUTION on treason."

Baldasaro was at the White House on the same day that the Trump administration criticized Johnny Depp for joking about assassinating the president. The White House said that "President Trump has condemned violence in all forms."

WH official sends this response to Johnny Depp comments --&gt;
Katherine Faulders @KFaulders

WH official sends this response to Johnny Depp comments --&gt;

Baldasaro isn't the first person to get a White House invite despite threatening violence against Clinton. Musician Ted Nugent, who has made racist and anti-Semitic comments, and has called for Clinton to be "hung for treason," also visited Trump at the White House in April, posing for photos in the Oval Office.

In a 2016 Facebook post, Nugent said President Obama and Hillary Clinton "should be tried for treason & hung." "Our entire fkdup gvt must be cleansed asap," Nugent wrote. Nugent also made threats to kill Obama and Clinton in 2007. According to a Rolling Stone report, Nugent — who was carrying two machine guns — said, "Obama he's a piece of shit. I told him to suck on my machine gun." He added, "Hey Hillary. You might want to ride one of these into the sunset, you worthless bitch."
Facebook: tednugent

In a 2016 Facebook post, Nugent said President Obama and Hillary Clinton "should be tried for treason & hung."

"Our entire fkdup gvt must be cleansed asap," Nugent wrote.

Nugent also made threats to kill Obama and Clinton in 2007.

According to a Rolling Stone report, Nugent — who was carrying two machine guns — said, "Obama he's a piece of shit. I told him to suck on my machine gun."

He added, "Hey Hillary. You might want to ride one of these into the sunset, you worthless bitch."

Asked whether there was a double standard for those who call for violence against Trump, press secretary Sean Spicer said Friday he condemned all acts of violence.

Q: If the WH is so concerned about Caesar play/Depp, why invite a guy who called for HRC to be shot? Sean: I conde… https://t.co/J7NHiyVr4D
David Mack @davidmackau

Q: If the WH is so concerned about Caesar play/Depp, why invite a guy who called for HRC to be shot? Sean: I conde… https://t.co/J7NHiyVr4D

"Anybody who goes out and tries to highlight those kind of actions should not be welcome," he said.

"I don't think that we should be resorting to that kind of language with respect to anybody in our country," he said.

Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

