Police Arrested A Guest At Trump's DC Hotel For Having Illegal Guns And Ammo In His Car

A Pennsylvania man in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition was arrested at the Trump International Hotel in DC — averting a "potential disaster," police said Wednesday.



Bryan Moles, 43, of Edinboro, Pa. was arrested from his hotel room in the early morning on charges of carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of firearms without a license, and illegal possession of ammunition.

Police recovered an AR-15 assault rifle and a Glock 23 handgun from Moles' vehicle at a parking garage, along with 30 rounds of 7.62-mm ammunition and 60 rounds of .223-caliber ammunition, according to an incident report provided to BuzzFeed News.

The assault rifle was in "plain view" of the vehicle while the handgun was recovered from the glovebox, the report said.



At around 12:30 am local time, DC police and Secret Service agents responded to a tip received by the Pennsylvania State Police that Moles was heading to DC with weapons in his vehicle, DC Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a press conference Wednesday.



Moles checked into the Trump International Hotel at around 1 am and was arrested shortly after without incident, "bringing this potentially tragic situation to a peaceful end," Newsham said.

He was interviewed and is "sharing information," the chief said.