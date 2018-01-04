Someone Just Won A Virginia Election After His Name Was Picked Out Of A Bowl

Democracy in action: Republican David Yancey's name is pulled out of a film canister from a ceramic bowl and he is… https://t.co/DqycagNx2T

The insane House race for the 94th district, which began with the Democratic candidate, Shelly Simonds, winning by a single vote on Dec. 19, ended with the Republican incumbent, Yancey, winning the election after his name was drawn out of a film canister placed in a ceramic bowl.

On Dec. 19, Simonds appeared to be the winner of the race after defeating Yancey by one vote.

The victory for Simmonds was seen as a final blow for Republicans in Virginia, who lost 15 House seats in November's election — a rout that many observers saw as a tacit rejection of President Trump's policies.

"I want to thank the voters who came out on Nov. 7," Simonds said in a statement after the Dec. 19 recount. "What a difference this is from 2015 when I ran before. Everyone came out and we rocked this town."

While the result was yet to be certified by the panel of judges the next day, both Democrats and Republican leaders in the House of Delegates congratulated Simonds on the victory.