This Video Appears To Show A Cop Slamming A 22-Year-Old Sorority Girl On The Ground

Fort Collins police said the incident would be investigated and an internal review of the officer's actions would be conducted.

However, Fort Collins Police Services Chief John Hutto said that the "short, publicly-available video does not have the context or content of the full event."

"Additionally, rarely in use-of-force situations is there agreement from all the parties involved as to the appropriateness, efficacy, or necessity of its use," he said.

Apart from the cell phone video, the incident was also captured by the officers' body cameras, but Hutto added that he would not release the footage until the investigation was complete.