The United Passenger's Daughter Is Expected To Speak Out For The First Time Today

The attorneys and the daughter of Dr. David Dao — the man who was dragged off a United flight — will address the media Thursday morning.

Posted on
Tasneem Nashrulla
Tasneem Nashrulla
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A family member of the United passenger who was dragged off an overbooked flight, sparking worldwide outrage, will speak out about the incident for the first time on Thursday morning.

Twitter
Instagram

Security officials yanked the passenger — identified by his attorneys as Dr. David Dao — off a flight Saturday after he refused to voluntarily give up his seat. Videos widely-shared on social media captured the incident prompting mass outrage against United and forcing the airline CEO to "deeply apologize" to Dao.

Dao's daughter is expected to speak out for the first time about her father's forcible removal from United at a news conference scheduled for 11 am ET on Thursday. His attorneys — Stephen L. Golan and Thomas Demetrio — are also expected to talk about the case.

Dao and his wife Teresa are both doctors in Elizabethtown, Kentucky — about 40 miles south of Louisville — according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. He has five children, including two sons and three daughters, and appears to have several grandchildren.

It is unclear which of his daughters will address the media on Thursday.

While recovering at a Chicago hospital, Dao told a local television station on Tuesday that "everything" was injured following the incident.

"The family of Dr. Dao wants the world to know that they are very appreciative of the outpouring of prayers, concern and support they have received. Currently, they are focused only on Dr. Dao’s medical care and treatment,” his attorneys said in a statement Tuesday.

In another video — showing Dao arguing with the security officers before they dragged him off — the doctor threatened to sue United if he was forced to leave the plane.

Joya Cummings / Via youtube.com
Joya Cummings / Via youtube.com

Dao's attorneys filed a petition with the Cook County Circuit Court Wednesday requesting to preserve all potential evidence from the flight, including surveillance video recordings showing passengers boarding the plane.

The attorneys also want United's protocol for the removal of passengers, as well as the personnel files of the officers from the Chicago Department of Aviation who removed Dao from the plane.

A spokesperson for Golan's law firm told BuzzFeed News it was too "premature" to talk about a lawsuit, but added that his attorneys would address the case during Thursday's press conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

