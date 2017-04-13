The United Passenger's Daughter Is Expected To Speak Out For The First Time Today

Security officials yanked the passenger — identified by his attorneys as Dr. David Dao — off a flight Saturday after he refused to voluntarily give up his seat. Videos widely-shared on social media captured the incident prompting mass outrage against United and forcing the airline CEO to "deeply apologize" to Dao.

Dao's daughter is expected to speak out for the first time about her father's forcible removal from United at a news conference scheduled for 11 am ET on Thursday. His attorneys — Stephen L. Golan and Thomas Demetrio — are also expected to talk about the case.

Dao and his wife Teresa are both doctors in Elizabethtown, Kentucky — about 40 miles south of Louisville — according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. He has five children, including two sons and three daughters, and appears to have several grandchildren.

It is unclear which of his daughters will address the media on Thursday.

While recovering at a Chicago hospital, Dao told a local television station on Tuesday that "everything" was injured following the incident.

"The family of Dr. Dao wants the world to know that they are very appreciative of the outpouring of prayers, concern and support they have received. Currently, they are focused only on Dr. Dao’s medical care and treatment,” his attorneys said in a statement Tuesday.