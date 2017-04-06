Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

A Teen Is Facing Criminal Charges For A Social Media Prank After Her 11-Year-Old Friend Killed Himself

Tysen Benz's mother said her son attempted suicide after his 13-year-old girlfriend faked her own death on social media.

Posted on
Tasneem Nashrulla
Tasneem Nashrulla
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Tysen Benz, an 11-year-old boy in Michigan, died Tuesday after attempting to kill himself following what his mother claims was a social media prank by his 13-year-old girlfriend.

Benz was on life support after he tried to end his life on March 14, according to a GoFundMe page set up in his name by his family in Marquette, Michigan. Police said they responded to reports of an attempted suicide on March 14. They found the11-year-old unresponsive and transported him to a hospital. Benz died of his injuries on Tuesday. His mother, Katrina Goss, alleged that Benz took his own life as a 'result of a horrific act of a social media prank.' On Thursday, Marquette Police told BuzzFeed News that prosecutors had authorized charges against a 13-year-old girl who was engaged in social media communication with Benz prior to his attempted suicide. The charges included 'Malicious use and Computer-Using to Commit a Crime' police said. They did not name Benz or the individual who was charged because of their juvenile status. Police also did not provide details or comment directly on Goss' allegations. Goss told BuzzFeed News on Thursday that she was grateful for the 'national awareness' her son's story was getting. 'Social media pranking needs to be taken very, very seriously,' Goss said. 'My son's life will be cherished and forever honored by myself and my sons.'
Facebook

Benz was on life support after he tried to end his life on March 14, according to a GoFundMe page set up in his name by his family in Marquette, Michigan.

Police said they responded to reports of an attempted suicide on March 14. They found the11-year-old unresponsive and transported him to a hospital. Benz died of his injuries on Tuesday.

His mother, Katrina Goss, alleged that Benz took his own life as a "result of a horrific act of a social media prank."

On Thursday, Marquette Police told BuzzFeed News that prosecutors had authorized charges against a 13-year-old girl who was engaged in social media communication with Benz prior to his attempted suicide.

The charges included "Malicious use and Computer-Using to Commit a Crime" police said. They did not name Benz or the individual who was charged because of their juvenile status. Police also did not provide details or comment directly on Goss' allegations.

Goss told BuzzFeed News on Thursday that she was grateful for the "national awareness" her son's story was getting.

"Social media pranking needs to be taken very, very seriously," Goss said. "My son's life will be cherished and forever honored by myself and my sons."

Goss told BuzzFeed News on Thursday that she believed Benz's 13-year-old girlfriend was "solely responsible for his suicide death" and that he was the "happiest" child until he met her.

Goss said she '100% believed' that the teen was responsible for her son's death. 'He was the happiest, most joyous child until he met her, she was mean to him, controlled him and took advantage of him,' she said. 'Even after I repeatedly told her to leave him alone.' Benz, a student at Bothwell Middle School, began secretly dating the 13-year-old girl after he bought a cellphone without his mother's knowledge, Goss told the New York Post. Goss alleged that the teen 'did a prank that made it look like she killed herself and used other friends and their [social media] accounts to make it look like she killed herself.' 'So, [Benz] believed her and said, 'I'm going to kill myself,'' Goss told the Post. Goss described her son as a 'student, athlete, comedian, friend, brother, charismatic and all around amazing child.' 'I urge families to speak out, reach out and communicate with your children about life's precious gift and the dangers of the internet and texting and how telecommunications can have the same effects as speaking face to face,' she said.
Facebook

Goss said she "100% believed" that the teen was responsible for her son's death.

"He was the happiest, most joyous child until he met her, she was mean to him, controlled him and took advantage of him," she said. "Even after I repeatedly told her to leave him alone."

Benz, a student at Bothwell Middle School, began secretly dating the 13-year-old girl after he bought a cellphone without his mother's knowledge, Goss told the New York Post.

Goss alleged that the teen "did a prank that made it look like she killed herself and used other friends and their [social media] accounts to make it look like she killed herself."

"So, [Benz] believed her and said, 'I'm going to kill myself,'" Goss told the Post.

Goss described her son as a "student, athlete, comedian, friend, brother, charismatic and all around amazing child."

"I urge families to speak out, reach out and communicate with your children about life's precious gift and the dangers of the internet and texting and how telecommunications can have the same effects as speaking face to face," she said.

Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App