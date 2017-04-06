A Teen Is Facing Criminal Charges For A Social Media Prank After Her 11-Year-Old Friend Killed Himself

Tysen Benz, an 11-year-old boy in Michigan, died Tuesday after attempting to kill himself following what his mother claims was a social media prank by his 13-year-old girlfriend.
Goss told BuzzFeed News on Thursday that she believed Benz's 13-year-old girlfriend was "solely responsible for his suicide death" and that he was the "happiest" child until he met her.
