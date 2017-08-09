President Trump's Vacation Ruined A Huge Surprise For 250 Kids At A Summer Camp

Donald Trump's "working vacation" in New Jersey ruined a surprise skydiving spectacle for 250 kids at a day camp after the Secret Service denied clearance for the event.

For more than three months, the Tamarack Day Camp in Randolph, New Jersey, had planned a huge surprise for their color war "break" — a common camp tradition which signals the start of a competition between the kids, and which usually involves an elaborate spectacle for the children to enjoy.

This year's color war "break" at Tamarack Day Camp involved four skydivers dressed as superheroes who would jump down from a plane and "rescue" the kids from "bikers" who drove into camp, Jessica Grannum, the camp's assistant director, told BuzzFeed News.

Grannum said that months of planning had gone into the surprise, which had been set to unfold on Wednesday morning.

But a few hours before the event, Grannum said the Secret Service denied clearance for the plane, as it would have entered the no-fly zone created around Bedminster for Trump's 17-day vacation at his private golf club.

"This morning, we had the FAA clearance, the sky divers were ready on the plane and then the Secret Service shut us down for the no-fly zone," Grannum said. "Which was really sad."