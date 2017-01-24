Get Our News App
Someone Set A Trump Supporter’s Hair On Fire During The Inauguration

Police are investigating the incident, which was caught on video.

Tasneem Nashrulla
1. Police in DC is investigating an incident caught on video that appeared to show a Trump supporter’s hair being set on fire during a confrontation between anti-Trump protesters and Trump supporters on Inauguration Day.

youtube.com

“This incident is currently under investigation,” a police spokeswoman told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday.

The video — which was widely shared by conservative and right-wing bloggers — has more than 950,000 views on YouTube since it was posted on Jan. 20.

According to a police report provided to BuzzFeed News, the victim alleged that her hair was set on fire during a protest near the National Archives Building located north of the National Mall. She did not sustain any injuries, the report said.

The report was filed by Becky O’Neil, a woman from Arlington, Virginia.

When reached by phone on Tuesday, O’Neil told BuzzFeed News that the alleged victim was her 17-year-old daughter, who she asked not be named for this story.

“She’s fine,” O’Neil said.

O’Neil said that the incident happened near the National Mall while her daughter was on the way to the inauguration parade on Saturday.

When asked if she believed that an anti-Trump protester set her daughter’s hair on fire, O’Neil said, “That’s what it appears to be in the video.”

O’Neil said that she wasn’t present when the alleged incident took place. “All I know is what I saw on social media.”

She said she and her daughter were waiting to speak to the police before providing any more details.

2. In the video, the girl — wearing a blue Trump hat and a Trump t-shirt — was seen posing for a photo in front of anti-Trump protesters.

youtube.com

The video appeared to show a peaceful confrontation between anti-Trump protesters and Trump supporters.

The protesters chant, “This is what democracy looks like,” “Love trumps hate,” and “No justice, no peace,” while another group wearing Trump apparel stood facing them.

3. A zoom-in shot appeared to show someone’s hand holding a lighter and reaching towards O’Neil’s daughter as she posed for the photo.

youtube.com

youtube.com

 

As the teen stepped away, her hair appeared to be on fire for a few moments until another Trump supporter stepped in to put it out.

youtube.com

“Did you really just light my friend on fire?” a woman asked the protesters, who continued to chant, “This is what democracy looks like.”

Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
