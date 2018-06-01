Trump Just Uncanceled His Singapore Meeting With Kim Jong Un

President Trump said Friday that his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was back on for June 12, a week after he suddenly canceled the meeting.

Speaking to reporters on Friday at the White House after meeting with a North Korean representative, Trump said, "We'll be meeting on June 12 in Singapore."

"We've gotten to know their people very well," he said.

"I think it's going to be a process," Trump said, "but the relationships are building and that's a very positive."

Addressing the dramatic letter he sent Kim canceling the meeting, Trump said that his letter was a response to comments made by North Korea.

"I didn't cancel the meeting — I canceled it in response to a very tough statement," Trump said. "And I think we're over that, totally over that, and now we're going to deal and we're going to really start a process."

Trump said that the June 12 meeting is "probably going to be very successful."

"We'll see," the president said. "We will see what we will see, but I think it's going to be a process that we deserve to have. I mean, we really deserve. They want it, we think it's important, and I think we would be making a big mistake if we didn't have it. I think we're going to have a relationship and it will start on June 12."