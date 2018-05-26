Trump Accused A Newspaper Of Making Up A "Phony Source," Except It Was Actually One Of His Real Aides

The Failing @nytimes quotes “a senior White House official,” who doesn’t exist, as saying “even if the meeting were reinstated, holding it on June 12 would be impossible, given the lack of time and the amount of planning needed.” WRONG AGAIN! Use real people, not phony sources.

President Trump on Saturday falsely accused the New York Times of using a phony source in a story about the North Korea summit, when in fact the source was a senior administration official who was sanctioned by the White House to give reporters a background briefing.

The president was referring to a Times story published on Friday about the canceled summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12. Trump told reporters on Friday that the summit may be back on, just one day after he called off the meeting in a dramatic letter to the North Korean leader.

"We’ll see what happens. We are talking to them now,” Trump said. “They very much want to do it. We’d like to do it.”

He also referred to Kim's “very nice statement” on Friday, saying “we'll see what happens" and suggested that meeting "could even be the 12th.”