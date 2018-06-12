Trump Showed Kim Jong Un A Fake Movie Trailer Starring The Two Of Them As Heroes

But possibly the weirdest thing to happen was that Trump showed Kim a fake movie trailer on an iPad that starred the two of them as heroes destined to bring about world peace.

After their meeting, Trump told reporters that he had the trailer made to show Kim and eight members of the North Korean delegation during their meeting. The video was also shown to the media before Trump's press conference.

“We had it made up," Trump said. "I showed it to him today, actually during the meeting, toward the end of the meeting and I think he loved it."

Trump said that the other members of the delegation were "fascinated by it" and that it could "very well be the future."

"I showed it because I really want him to do something,” the president said.