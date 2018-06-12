 back to top

Trump Showed Kim Jong Un A Fake Movie Trailer Starring The Two Of Them As Heroes

In a world...where denuclearization is discussed through dramatic movie trailers.

Posted on
Tasneem Nashrulla
BuzzFeed News Reporter

In case you somehow missed it, President Trump and Kim Jong Un signed an agreement on Tuesday to establish new relations between the US and North Korea to bring "peace and prosperity" during their historic summit in Singapore.

Susan Walsh / AP

Naturally when two world leaders with the... err... personalities of Trump and Kim meet face-to-face, some weird stuff is bound to happen.

Evan Vucci / AP

But possibly the weirdest thing to happen was that Trump showed Kim a fake movie trailer on an iPad that starred the two of them as heroes destined to bring about world peace.

I. KID. YOU. NOT.

After their meeting, Trump told reporters that he had the trailer made to show Kim and eight members of the North Korean delegation during their meeting. The video was also shown to the media before Trump's press conference.

“We had it made up," Trump said. "I showed it to him today, actually during the meeting, toward the end of the meeting and I think he loved it."

Trump said that the other members of the delegation were "fascinated by it" and that it could "very well be the future."

"I showed it because I really want him to do something,” the president said.

The four-minute trailer about "two men, two leaders, one destiny," followed the winning formula of every hit movie trailer ever made in Hollywood.

Dramatic male voiceover: ✅

Rousing background music: ✅

Studio vanity card: ✅

youtube.com

Montage of the wonders of the world followed by a ponderous question: ✅

youtube.com

Narrator:

Destiny Pictures presents a story of opportunity. A new story, a new beginning. One of peace. Two men, two leaders, one destiny. A story about a special moment in time, when a man is presented with one chance which may never be repeated. What will he choose? To show vision and leadership? Or not?

Black and white footage to suggest dark tidings: ✅

youtube.com
A literal countdown: ✅

youtube.com

Shots of main characters looking hopeful and heroic: ✅

youtube.com

Mandatory shot of Times Square: ✅

youtube.com

Dramatic quotes from main characters: ✅

youtube.com
Montages of literally anything else: ✅

youtube.com

End with a vague yet dramatic declaration: ✅

youtube.com

Not sure what Kim thought of the trailer, but considering he said that people will think of his meeting with Trump as "a scene from a science fiction movie," he probably digs it.

