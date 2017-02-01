Here Are Some Of The Things Trump Actually Said At A Black History Month Meeting

Darrell Scott: But speaking of the community, let me just say this real quick… I was recently contacted by some of the top gang thugs in Chicago for a sit-down. They reached out to me because they associated me with you. They respect you. They believe in what you’re doing. And they want to have a sit-down about lowering that body count. So in a couple of weeks, I’m going to Chicago…

Trump: It’s a great idea because Chicago is totally out of control.

Scott: Absolutely. (Inadubile) We’ve got to lower their body count. We don’t want to talk about anything else; get that body count down. And they agreed that the principals can do it. These are guys straight from the streets. No politicians; straight street guys. But they’re gonna commit that if they lower that body count, we’ll come in, we’ll do some social programs. So they’re…

Trump: Well, if they’re not going to solve the problem, and what you’re doing is the right thing, then we’re going to solve the problem for them because we’re gonna have to do something about Chicago because what’s happening in Chicago should not be happening in this country.

Scott: But they want to work with this administration.

Trump: Good.

Scott: They want to. They reached out. I didn’t reach out to them, they reached out to me. They want to work with this administration. They didn’t believe in this administration. They didn’t believe in the prior administration. They told me this out of their mouths that they see (inaudible).

Trump: I love that.