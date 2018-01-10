A School District Will Pay A Transgender Student $800,000 To Settle A Discrimination Lawsuit

A Wisconsin school district will pay $800,000 to a transgender high school student as part of settlement over a discrimination lawsuit filed by him.



Ash Whitaker, a former Tremper High School student, had sued the Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) in July 2016 for banning him from the boys' bathroom, subjecting him to daily surveillance, and threatening disciplinary action for using the boys' bathroom.



Whitaker graduated high school in June 2017, days after the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of his challenge against the school district, and upheld a lower court's decision allowing him to use the boys' bathroom for his senior year.

As part of the settlement, KUSD withdrew its US Supreme Court appeal challenging that decision, according to the Transgender Law Center, which represented Whitaker in the case.

The settlement also forbids KUSD from discriminating against Whitaker in the future if he decides to return to campus as an alumnus. The school board voted 5–2 Tuesday on the $800,000 settlement with Whitaker, Kenosha News reported.

"I am deeply relieved that this long, traumatic part of my life is finally over and I can focus on my future and simply being a college student,” Whitaker said in a statement released by the Transgender Law Center.

"Winning this case was so empowering and made me feel like I can actually do something to help other trans youth live authentically," he said.