These Are The Confederate Monuments That Have Been Removed After The Violence In Charlottesville

Across the United States, citizens have increased pressure on city officials to remove Confederate monuments in the wake of white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville that led to the death of a 32-year-old liberal demonstrator. The rallies had been sparked by the city's decision to remove the statue of Lee, a Confederate general. President Donald Trump's equivocal response to the violence, including his defense of white supremacists, drew the ire of both Republicans and Democrats last week. He has continued to defend the motives of white supremacists protesting the removal of Confederate statutes, calling them "beautiful" and expressing concern that their removal "will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!" Nevertheless, officials in several cities have begun to take down Confederate monuments in the wake of the Charlottesville violence.

Monuments removed: Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Albert Sidney Johnston, Confederate Postmaster John H. Reagan, and former Texas Governor James Stephen Hogg. University of Texas at Austin President Gregory L. Fenves ordered the immediate removal of four Confederate statues Sunday from a prominent part of the campus, sending crews to take down the monuments in the middle of the night. "Last week, the horrific displays of hatred at the University of Virginia and in Charlottesville shocked and saddened the nation," Fenves said in a written statement. "These events make it clear, now more than ever, that Confederate monuments have become symbols of modern white supremacy and neo-Nazism." Fenves said that the statues of Lee, Johnston, and Reagan would be added to the collection at the university's Dolph Briscoe Center for American History, while the statue of Hogg will be "considered for re-installation at another campus site."

Monument removed: General Robert E. Lee Duke University removed the statue from the entrance of Duke Chapel after parts of Lee's face were vandalized. "I took this course of action to protect Duke Chapel, to ensure the vital safety of students and community members who worship there, and above all to express the deep and abiding values of our university," Duke University President Vincent E. Price wrote in a letter to students and staff. Price said that Lee's statue — which stood among 10 historical figures — will be preserved "so that students can study Duke’s complex past and take part in a more inclusive future." Prior to the vandalism, hundreds of Duke alumni had written a letter to Price supporting the statue's removal.

Monument removed: Generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson Bronx Community College removed the busts of Lee and Jackson from the Hall of Fame for Great Americans after Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for their removal. "There are many great Americans, many of them New Yorkers worthy of a spot in this great hall," Cuomo said in a tweet. "These two confederates are not among them." In a statement. the school's president, Thomas A. Isekenegbe, explained the decision, writing that "[e]mbracing difference includes creating space where all people feel respected, welcomed, and valued,"

Monuments removed: Three plaques commemorating Confederate soldiers The plaques were removed from the city's Riverfront Park, a day after after Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry told a News-Journal reporter that he didn't think the plaques "need to have a prominent place in public life if it is in homage to the Confederacy." "I don’t see them as having any positive place in the future of our city,” Henry said. Two of the plaques listed names of Confederate soldiers from the county and the third was dedicated to the memory of Confederate soldiers by the "Southern Citizens of Daytona Beach."

Monument removed: Former Supreme Court justice Roger B. Taney Following a vote by the State House Trust, workers removed the statue of Taney from the Maryland State House grounds. Taney — a staunch supporter of slavery — authored the infamous 1857 Dred Scott decision of the Supreme Court which upheld slavery and ruled that black people could not be US citizens and could not sue in federal courts. Following the violence in Charlottesville, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, reversed his previous stance on preserving the statue. "While we cannot hide from our history – nor should we – the time has come to make clear the difference between properly acknowledging our past and glorifying the darkest chapters of our history," Hogan said in a statement. "I believe removing the Justice Roger B. Taney statue from the State House grounds is the right thing to do."

Monument removed: Confederate Memorial Fountain The granite fountain in Helena Hill Park served as a memorial to Confederate soldiers and was commissioned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy more than a century ago, the Associated Press reported. The Helena City Commission voted to remove the fountain after the American Indian Caucus of the Montana Legislature sent a letter to the city calling it a "divisive symbol" that sent "a harmful message to Indians, minorities and all Montanans." "Public property in Montana should not be used to promote Nazism, fascism, totalitarianism, separatism or racism," the letter said. "Please send a message that there is no hate in our state by removing this divisive memorabilia from the capital city."

Monument removed: General Roswell Ripley Officials in Worthington, Ohio, removed a historical marker outside of Ripley's former home on Friday. According to the Columbus Dispatch, the marker was taken down in anticipation of protests. “Worthington seeks to be a community that promotes tolerance, respect and inclusion so we, with the permission of the owner of the property where the sign was located, have removed the marker,” Assistant City Manager Robyn Stewart told the Dispatch.

Monument removed: Confederate’s Rest plaque Madison Mayor Paul Soglin ordered the plaque, which honored Confederate soldiers, to be removed from the city's Forest Hill Cemetery. He also called for the removal of a "larger monument" erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the local news outlet Isthmus reported. "The Civil War was an act of insurrection and treason and a defense of the deplorable practice of slavery," Soglin wrote in a statement. "The monuments in question were connected to that action and we do not need them on City property."

Monument removed: General Robert E. Lee Officials in Franklin, Ohio, removed the stone-and-plaque monument along Dixie Highway, which had originally been erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the Dayton Daily News reported. Plans to remove the monument were put in place in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville, after local news media asked officials about the future of the plaque, WHIO reported. After the monument had been taken down, protesters waving Confederate flags reportedly gathered at the site.

Monuments removed: Generals Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson, Supreme Court Justice Roger B. Taney Monument, a memorial of Confederate women, and a monument to soldiers and sailers who fought for the Confederacy On the Monday following the violent clashes in Charlottesville, Baltimore's city council voted to remove four local Confederate monuments. The following day, crews arrived in the middle of the night and carted away the giant statues.

Monument removed: Confederate President Jefferson Davis. The plaque, donated by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1925, sat amid paving tiles at the city's downtown Horton Plaza Park, NBC San Diego reported. It was removed at around 8:30 am on Aug. 16. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, the plaque was installed amid controversy and removed for a period shortly after, thanks in part to a push from Union Army veterans. It was later reinstalled, before being taken out last week amid local pressure post-Charlottesville. “San Diegans stand together against Confederate symbols of division.” Mayor Kevin Faulconer told the Union-Tribune after giving the order to remove the plaque.

Monuments removed: Two plaques honoring General Robert E. Lee. The Lee plaques were affixed to a tree on the grounds of St. John's Episcopal Church in Brooklyn, marking a spot where the Confederate general reportedly planted a tree while serving in the US Army during the 1840s. "The Episcopal Diocese of Long Island is on the right side of history by removing this symbol that venerates our history of slavery," Rev. Khader El-Yateem said in a statement to PIX 11. "Removing this plaque makes it very clear that while we will never forget the history of slavery in America, we are ready to move forward and address racism at its root.”

Monument removed: A memorial to Confederate soldiers. The Hollywood Forever Cemetery removed a six-foot stone-and-plaque monument around 4 a.m. on Aug. 15. The monument, erected in 1925, was owned and maintained by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the monument, according to NBC Los Angeles. Nearly 100 Confederate veterans who moved to California after the Civil War are buried near the spot where the monument had been located, Fox LA reported. In the aftermath of Charlottesville, a Change.org petition calling for the monument to be taken down racked up nearly 2,000 signatures. LA Mayor Eric Garcetti also voiced support for its removal.

Monument removed: A plaque marking the end of the Stonewall Jackson Memorial Highway. St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman ordered city officials to remove the marker around noon on Aug. 15, the Tampa Bay Times reported. The United Daughters of the Confederacy had originally donated the plaque in 1925. “The plaque may not have elicited the same attention or emotions as the offensive statues and monuments that glorify the Confederacy, but that's no reason for it remain on public land and serve as a flashpoint in this national debate," Kriseman told the Times.

Monument removed: The "Old Joe" statue honoring Confederate soliders. The statue, erected in `1904, had been located in front of the Alachua County Administration Building. It's removal had been debated for months, the Gainsville Sun reported, but officials did not give the go ahead to jackhammer it out until the Monday following the deadly Charlottesville rally. According to the Orlando Sentinel, it was unclear what impact the rally had on the decision to take down the statue. The statue has since been relocated to the private Oak Ridge Cemetery, the Sun reported.

