The White House And Interior Secretary Deny Involvement In Lucrative Puerto Rico Energy Contract

The White House and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke on Friday publicly denied any federal involvement in awarding a lucrative contract for restoring power in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico to a two-person Montana-based company.

"I had absolutely nothing to do with Whitefish Energy receiving a contract in Puerto Rico," Zinke, a Whitefish, Montana, native said in an unusual public statement. "I welcome all investigations into the allegations."

After Weather.com reported earlier this month that Whitefish Energy Holdings LLC was awarded the $300 million contract, industry analysts were left confounded about how a company that had only two full-time employees and no office at the time the contract was granted, was awarded the monumental task of restoring power in the debt-ridden territory without a competitive bidding process.

The red flags prompted members of the House Committee on Natural Resources to look into the deal, while the governor of Puerto Rico called for an audit of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s (PREPA) energy contracts.



"This is a contract that was determined by the local authorities in Puerto Rico," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said during Friday's press briefing. "Not something that the federal government played a role in."



Sanders said that the White House will "look forward" to the results of the ongoing audit of the contract.

Two Democratic senators formally requested the Government Accountability Office investigate the "use of public money to reimburse work completed by Whitefish Energy." The senators raised several concerns about the contract, including the "potentially inflated costs of time and material in the contract relative to comparable" agreements."