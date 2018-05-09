The University Of Florida Admitted That Dragging Graduates Off Stage "Disproportionately" Affected Students Of Color

Share On more Share On more

UF Twitter 🗣🗣 Somebody please find out this employee’s name!! Every time a Black student took more than TWO seconds, he aggressively pushed them. Watch it for yourself. #ItsGreatUF https://t.co/zMee1nMbUZ

"Although students of multiple identities experienced this aggression during a milestone accomplishment for themselves, we urge everyone to acknowledge the added hostile environment created for black students who rightly showed excitement," the university's Black Student Union said in a statement on Monday

The Black Student Union said the most aggression was shown towards Nafeesah Attah and Oliver Telusma, who were trying to perform moves significant to their black Greek organizations and which possessed "rich cultural significance in African symbolism."

"It’s a situation where time and time again the university has made black bodies feel unsafe," Telusma told the Gainesville Sun.

After the ceremony, University of Florida President W. Kent Fuchs apologized in each subsequent ceremony and said that he had personally reached out to the 22 students who were impacted.

The faculty member who served as the usher was put on paid administrative leave pending a review of "appropriate administrative steps," university spokesperson Margot Winick told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday. She did not identify him, citing university policy.