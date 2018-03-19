The Fourth Package Explosion In Austin Has Left Officials Concerned About A Skilled “Serial Bomber”

The Austin police chief said that the fourth explosion was likely triggered by tripwire, raising concerns about the suspect or suspects' "level of skill."

An Austin neighborhood remains on lockdown after a fourth explosive device — the latest in a string of package bombs in the city — detonated Sunday night, injuring two men and leaving officials deeply concerned about the "sophistication" of the latest bomb. Sunday's bomb injured two men — aged 22 and 23 — who were walking through a residential area in the Travis Country neighborhood. Unlike the three previous package bombs, which were placed outside the front doors of residents' homes, the fourth package was left next to a fence by the side of the road. The two men are in a stable condition in a hospital but received "significant injuries" as a result of the explosion, authorities said. Based on preliminary information, officials said there were similarities in the devices used in all four explosions, with the major difference being that tripwire was used in Sunday's bomb. At a press conference on Monday, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley emphasized that the police were now dealing with someone who used tripwire, showing "a higher level of sophistication, a higher level of skill" than earlier anticipated. He urged residents not to approach any object that looked suspicious or out of place, for fear that that they could step on a tripwire and detonate a bomb.

Austin police chief: "The belief that we are now dealing with someone who's using tripwires shows a higher level of sophistication, a higher level of skill" https://t.co/EpzNaloVOI

"With the tripwire, this changes things," FBI Special Agent Christopher Combs said at the press conference. He said that the device in Sunday's explosion was "more sophisticated" than the other three package bombs. Officials also noted that "a significant change" in Sunday's bomb was that it did not appear to be "a very targeted attack," unlike the three previous bombs that were placed outside families' homes.

"We're clearly dealing with what we expect to be a serial bomber at this time," Manley said. Manley urged residents of Travis Country to provide police with any surveillance videos outside their homes to identify suspicious individuals in the neighborhood which will remain on lockdown until 2 pm local time. While authorities are unwilling to classify the attacks as domestic terrorism or hate crimes, they have not yet ruled out the possibility of either. The first two bombs killed two black people — a 39-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy — whose relatives knew each other and were prominent members of the city's black community. A 75-year-old Latino woman suffered life-threatening injuries in the third bomb. The first three package bombs went off in neighborhoods further east. Sunday's bomb went off in the southwestern neighborhood of Travis Country and the two men injured were white, police said. But authorities said they are working under the assumption that the four explosions are related to each other.

Sunday's explosion occurred hours after Manley made a televised appeal to whoever was responsible for the bombs, saying, "We assure you that we are listening." Authorities also doubled their reward for information leading to an arrest in the case, from $50,000 to $100,000. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has also offered $15,000 for any tips leading to an arrest. Despite hundreds of calls and tips that have come in since the first three package explosions occurred within 10 days of each other, police said they are yet to identify a suspect or suspects as well as an ideology or motive for the serial bombings that have rattled Austin. "We have had persons of interest and we continue to look at a few, but we have not identified a suspect or suspects at this time," Manley said Monday. Austin Mayor Steve Adler told Good Morning America on Monday there was "not enough data" to be able to understand what the suspect(s) motives were.



"We're one of the safest cities in the country now dealing with some really horrific events," Adler said, urging residents not to go near anything that appeared suspicious and to alert authorities right away.



"This is the highest priority," Adler said, emphasizing the scale of local and federal law enforcement resources working on the case.





