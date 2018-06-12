Two Teens Were Arrested For Allegedly Planning A Terrorist Act At A High School Prom

Two teens have been charged with a conspiracy to commit a terrorist act during a high school prom in Virginia.

Michael Coleman, 18, and an unidentified 17-year-old were arrested following a police investigation into possible threats to the Bayside High School prom in Virginia Beach.

Coleman was also charged with two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and the 17-year-old is facing an additional charge of possessing a firearm. Police did not release the second suspect's name as he is a juvenile.

Virginia Beach police said they received information that two people who were not associated with Bayside High School had tried to buy tickets for the school's prom held on Saturday at the Westin Hotel.

Authorities said they also received information that Coleman was making threats to "unknown individuals." Police added extra officers and safety measures at the prom and began an investigation.

"We did not have any names of any individuals nor did we have any reason why there were trying to do it," Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera said at a news conference on Monday, "but it was kind of unusual for us for someone not associated with the high school or with anyone at the high school to want to buy a ticket to show up at that particular event."

Eileen Cox, a spokesperson for Virginia Beach City Public Schools, told BuzzFeed News that neither suspect attended Bayside High School and that Coleman did not attend any other high school in the district. She said the unidentified juvenile was enrolled in one of the city's schools, but was not currently attending class because of a "prior student discipline matter."



Cox said that she believed the tips to police were not sent by the school or any student, but came from a member of the community while police were investigating suspicious activity in neighborhoods adjacent to the school.

The investigation led authorities to believe that Coleman and possibly others were staying at the Westin Hotel the night of the prom. An officer spotted Coleman leaving the Westin Hotel on Saturday evening, but the teen allegedly fled on foot into a crowd and managed to evade police. While fleeing, Coleman threw down a 9 mm handgun, police said.

On searching the hotel room Coleman was staying in, police said they found the 17-year-old man along with a 45-caliber semi-automatic rifle with a loaded magazine and several rounds of ammunition.